Craig Gordon does not 'have too many days off' training with Hearts

Craig Gordon is doing extra training on his days off to avoid "seizing up" as he approaches his 39th birthday ahead of Scotland's World Cup play-off.

Having switched from Celtic this summer, the goalkeeper regained a starting place with the national squad to become Hearts' most-capped player.

His 33rd - and 64th overall - surpassed former centre-back Steven Pressley.

"I don't like to have too many days off - I just keep going and it's been working well for me," Gordon said.

"There's not much I don't do. I train every day. Perhaps I do more smaller sessions, but I'll even work when other guys have days off - I'll still do a little bit myself to make sure I'm not seizing up.

"I don't want to get complacent, so I keep working hard and, as long as I'm able to do that then I will."

Gordon, a product of Hearts' youth system, ended his first spell with his hometown club with a £9m move to Sunderland in what was a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

After an injury-hit five-year spell in England, he spent two years out of football as he recovered from knee problems before reviving his career at Celtic. He left after losing his first-team place but has shone since rejoining Hearts last summer.

"Immensely proud," he said of his club record. "When I came back here, it was something I had an eye on - that I could possibly get to that mark and surpass it.

"I thought it might take me a little bit longer, but to get back into the squad and then to fight my way back and get a few games and be part of a campaign that has been very successful up until now has been very enjoyable."

Scotland clinched a runners-up spot - and a home semi-final play-off in March - behind Denmark in their World Cup qualifying group and Gordon says he is "desperate" to be involved in those matches.

However the goalkeeper, who turns 39 on Hogmanay, has no preference about semi-final opponents in Friday's draw.

"It's going to be a good team and one that's on form regardless," he said. "It's going to be very difficult, but we've given ourselves that chance."