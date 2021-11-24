Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has joined St Johnstone on a short-term contract.

The former Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic player, 25, will be with the Perth club until January.

Saints are without attacking pair Stevie May and Glenn Middleton through injury, while striker Chris Kane is suspended for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Hibernian.

"He is a winger who can play off the front and as a striker," said manager Callum Davidson of his new addition.

"He looks quite sharp and he will give me an extra body there until January."

St Johnstone are awaiting news on David Wotherspoon's scan after the Canada midfielder injured his knee in Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

"There wasn't really anyone near him so you are always a wee bit concerned when that happens," Davidson said.

"Fingers crossed it is not the worst case scenario, hopefully it is something a little bit more positive, but I think he will be out for a wee while.

'I just think the way he is moving, hobbling about a little bit just now, it is not a great sign, the medical team say it doesn't look great either. I might be completely wrong it might just be a jarring or something like that."

