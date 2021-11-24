Last updated on .From the section Maidenhead United

Maidenhead have won just four of their 15 National League games this season - three of them at York Road

Maidenhead have called off Saturday's National League home game with leaders Chesterfield - their second successive postponement - because of a positive coronavirus case in their camp.

The Berkshire club confirmed that the game was off following consultation with the league, because of "our ongoing Covid-19 incident".

Tuesday's trip to Southend also had to be postponed.

The unnamed individual has been told to self-isolate for 10 days.

Saturday's postponement means that Chesterfield could be displaced at the top if second-placed Boreham Wood win at third-placed Grimsby.

Maidenhead, who are 19th in the table, are at risk of being overtaken by Aldershot, who go to relegation-threatened King's Lynn on Saturday.