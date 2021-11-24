Last updated on .From the section Football

Bernard Morley (left) and Anthony Johnson took over as joint bosses at Chester following their relegation from the National League in 2018

Chester have parted company with co-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley following their poor start to the National League North season.

The fan-owned ex-EFL club brought in Johnson and Morley in 2018 after their relegation from the National League.

Johnson and Morley made their name as Salford City bosses during the filming of the popular BBC documentary Class of 92: Out Of Their League.

But after initial bright hopes, Chester have faltered since the Covid outbreak.

Having finished ninth in their first season in charge, after taking over in May 2018 from the departed Marcus Bignot, Chester were sixth when the Coronavirus pandemic prematurely ended the 2019-20 season - and the 2020-21 campaign was then lost completely.

The club then suffered a Covid outbreak at the start of this season, affecting a lot of the club's players and leaving Johnson hospitalised.

After a delayed start to the campaign Chester have won just four of their 15 games and lie 16th in the table, just six points above the danger zone after losing 1-0 at home to former boss Bignot's Guiseley.

A club statement said: "Unfortunately results and performances this season have not met expectations and we feel now is the right time to make a change."

Chester defender Danny Livesey, a UEFA B licensed coach, will "take charge of the team for our upcoming fixtures", starting with Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Curzon Ashton.

Chester's recent history

Chester FC, a Football League club from 1930 to 2000, then again from 2004 to 2009, were reformed after Chester City were finally wound up following financial difficulties in March 2010.

They restarted their footballing life in the eighth tier, still at their Bumpers Lane home, in August 2010 - and reached the National League with three successive promotions.

But they have since levelled out again, spared from relegation in 2014 only by Hereford United's demise, and returned to the sixth tier three years ago.