Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Greece Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United midfielder Hayley Ladd looks ahead to Wales' World Cup qualifiers and discusses her MVP teammate in her latest column for BBC Sport Wales.

It feels like no time at all since we were all last in camp together, but there is a huge focus on the task at hand against Greece and France.

The last camp went well for us, we would have liked to have beaten Slovenia, but a draw away is not a bad result at all and we felt we played some really good football in the win over Estonia.

We are happy with how things have gone for us so far in this campaign, but we know we have to be ready for what will be another tough test for us.

Women's World Cup qualifying highlights: Wales 4-0 Estonia

Two different tests

I know it is a big football cliché to say we are taking each game as it comes, but that is exactly how we have to approach things.

First up is Greece, we need the three points and it won't help us to be having an eye on France.

With Greece we will approach the game as we did against Estonia, we know we are likely to have a lot of the ball and we feel we are growing that element of our game.

In the second half against Estonia everything seemed to click, if the game had lasted 10 minutes more I feel we might have scored another three goals.

We can hopefully look to build more momentum in Llanelli, we are hitting a real nice run of form and hitting the halfway stage of the campaign and we have not lost any games.

We are building a really good foundation we can take forward and hopefully we can peak in the campaign at the right times.

In terms of the France game, well, let's be honest, we might be doing some defending in that one, they scored 16 goals in their last two qualifiers!

But for us, we have some confidence when it comes to defending as a unit and that comes from the work we have done in previous campaigns under Jayne Ludlow, as we have in this one.

Going into games against the top seeds we are confident because of all that work we have put in previously.

We have played some tough games against higher ranked opposition under Gemma Grainger in friendly matches and hopefully that will also stand us in good stead.

"We can really show what we can do in those games and hopefully we can put that defensive capability to the test against France.

Wales' most-capped player, Jess Fishlock scored five goals and added four assists in 24 appearances during the season for OL Reign.

A special teammate

Obviously I have to pay tribute to Jess Fishlock today, because since I last wrote this column, she has been named as the most valuable player of the National Women's Super League, a pretty incredible achievement, even by her crazily high standards.

Jess Fishlock, MBE and MVP!

It's hard, because I have almost run out of words to describe Jess and just how much she has done for Welsh football.

She is an amazing professional and has been a role model for so many players coming into this team for so long.

She's getting a bit older, but she just keeps achieving amazing things. We are so incredibly proud of her and what she has achieved over in the United States, which is one of, if not the best, leagues in the world.

The NWSL is a notoriously tough place to play with how the physical side marries up with the technical.

It is a a powerful league physically and Jess can match that and provide technical capabilities as well.

It is such a prestigious award to win and just shows the calibre of player she is, not just world class, but in the conversation for being the very, very best. She's elite.

I am so proud to have her on our team.