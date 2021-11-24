Keith Curle took an hour to come out and speak to the media following Oldham's defeat by Northampton on Tuesday

Oldham Athletic head coach Keith Curle has left the League Two club after just eight months in charge, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The Latics have won only one of their past nine games in all competitions and are currently third from bottom.

Tuesday's defeat away at Curle's former side Northampton was their 11th this term, more than any team in the league.

The ex-England international defender's exit comes as fans continue to protest against the club's ownership.

Curle took more than an hour to speak to the media following the loss at Northampton and said that he was not "shying away" from the club's position.

Asked by BBC Radio Manchester whether he was being supported by the club behind the scenes, including sporting director Mohamed Lemsagam, Curle said: "The support that I need comes on the pitch.

"The second-half performance, we need more of that. That's what gives us a chance and the opportunity to get the football club out of trouble and on the path to where we need to be."

The former Carlisle and Cobblers boss led the Latics to just nine wins from his 40 games in charge, and leaves with the club currently two points outside relegation zone and in danger of dropping into the National League next season.

Curle's departure means that it is owner Abdallah Lemsagam's ninth change in head coach since his arrival at the club in 2018.

They make the short trip to local rivals Salford City on Saturday before taking on Sunderland in the Papa John's Trophy next week.