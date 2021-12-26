Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2BrentfordBrentford0

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford: Trossard lob helps Seagulls end winless run

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments24

Neal Maupay scores
Neal Maupay has scored 44% of Brighton's top-flight goals this season

Leandro Trossard's sublime lob set Brighton on their way to their first Premier League win in 12 games against a below-par Brentford.

Neal Maupay curled in a wonderful second before the break for Graham Potter's side, who have found goals hard to come by after a promising start to the season slipped away.

The hosts dominated for long periods and moved up to ninth in the table after making light of a winless sequence dating back to 19 September.

Former Bees forward Maupay and Enock Mwepu were both guilty of slashing other good chances wildly wide, while Dan Burn headed against the crossbar for the Seagulls early on.

Alexis Mac Allister also went close to adding to the scoreline against a Brentford team that sporadically threatened but did not click into gear until it was too late.

Aside from early opportunities for Bryan Mbeumo and Shandon Baptiste, the visitors' best moments were contained to an eight-minute spell in the second half when home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez superbly saved Baptiste's deflected drive and turned away Ethan Pinnock's header.

Another goal-bound Pinnock effort was headed to safety by left-back Marc Cucurella, and Brighton deserved the win to complete the double over their opponents, who have dropped to 13th in the table.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    8.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.70

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.80

  4. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    8.34

  6. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.77

  7. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    8.02

  8. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.95

  9. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.65

  10. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.68

  11. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    8.45

Substitutes

  1. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number17Player nameAlzate
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.50

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.92

  2. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    4.82

  4. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    4.65

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    4.38

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.40

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    4.89

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.38

  9. Squad number2Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    4.42

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    4.49

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    4.78

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.77

  2. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    4.03

  3. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    4.23

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Lamptey
  • 4WebsterBooked at 59mins
  • 33Burn
  • 3Cucurella
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forGroßat 85'minutes
  • 12Mwepu
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forAlzateat 85'minutes
  • 15Moder
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forWelbeckat 45'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 13Groß
  • 16Scherpen
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 30Richards
  • 42Leonard
  • 55Turns
  • 58Ferguson

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 5Pinnock
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech SørensenBooked at 38mins
  • 7Canós
  • 26Baptiste
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 45mins
  • 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 45'minutes
  • 2ThompsonSubstituted forGhoddosat 66'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 41'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

  10. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Brentford).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Adam Lallana.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lallana.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Webster.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoane Wissa with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Moder.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 22:13

    Great to get the win, but still desperately need two strikers in the January window.

  • Comment posted by thecouls90, today at 22:12

    Wow. Even now the beeb doesn't bother to mention the two stonewall pens the ref failed to give to Brentford in the 2nd half. And where was VAR??
    I don't deny Brighton were definitely the better side and deserved the win, but again the referring performance was shocking, after the embarrassment of last weekend

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 22:08

    Brighton played some nice football. Bring on Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by undercover10, today at 22:10

      undercover10 replied:
      We’re soooooo scared 😱

  • Comment posted by Wiggy83, today at 22:07

    Good win, and we needed it after all those draws. Great to see players coming back from injury etc. Lovely goals, and Sanchez and Cucurella kept it to a clean sheet. And Zaha off too- glory days

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 22:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 22:05

    " UP THE ALBION "

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 22:03

    Potter for England!

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:07

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Doubt it cause he's an attacking manager and England like their boring anti football managers like Southgate and previous jokes 😂

  • Comment posted by Nick Watkins, today at 22:03

    At last, back to winning ways. It’s still worrying that players are slashing a bit wildly in front of goal. Burn was unlucky hitting the woodwork. Let’s hope it’s the start of a winning run

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 22:03

    A good day for football. Brighton won, Zaha got sent off and Tuchel is complaining about the schedule. Excellent.

    • Reply posted by Nick Watkins, today at 22:04

      Nick Watkins replied:
      Let’s all laugh at Zaha

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:02

    Good luck to both teams in their next match, hope both of you can spring an end of year surprise result.

  • Comment posted by raidersfromthesouth, today at 21:59

    At last

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:59

    Thousands of empty seats... I thought man city played earlier...🤔

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 22:05

      paul replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by rbridd, today at 21:59

    ...and about time!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:59

    A fairly even match stats wise, well done to Brighton.