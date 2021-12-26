Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0.
Leandro Trossard's sublime lob set Brighton on their way to their first Premier League win in 12 games against a below-par Brentford.
Neal Maupay curled in a wonderful second before the break for Graham Potter's side, who have found goals hard to come by after a promising start to the season slipped away.
The hosts dominated for long periods and moved up to ninth in the table after making light of a winless sequence dating back to 19 September.
Former Bees forward Maupay and Enock Mwepu were both guilty of slashing other good chances wildly wide, while Dan Burn headed against the crossbar for the Seagulls early on.
Alexis Mac Allister also went close to adding to the scoreline against a Brentford team that sporadically threatened but did not click into gear until it was too late.
Aside from early opportunities for Bryan Mbeumo and Shandon Baptiste, the visitors' best moments were contained to an eight-minute spell in the second half when home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez superbly saved Baptiste's deflected drive and turned away Ethan Pinnock's header.
Another goal-bound Pinnock effort was headed to safety by left-back Marc Cucurella, and Brighton deserved the win to complete the double over their opponents, who have dropped to 13th in the table.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.68
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
8.45
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.50
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number2Player nameThompsonAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
4.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
4.23
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 2Lamptey
- 4WebsterBooked at 59mins
- 33Burn
- 3Cucurella
- 14LallanaSubstituted forGroßat 85'minutes
- 12Mwepu
- 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forAlzateat 85'minutes
- 15Moder
- 11TrossardSubstituted forWelbeckat 45'minutes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 13Groß
- 16Scherpen
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 30Richards
- 42Leonard
- 55Turns
- 58Ferguson
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 5Pinnock
- 18Jansson
- 29Bech SørensenBooked at 38mins
- 7Canós
- 26Baptiste
- 6NørgaardBooked at 45mins
- 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 45'minutes
- 2ThompsonSubstituted forGhoddosat 66'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 41'minutes
- 17ToneyBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28Bidstrup
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Post update
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate replaces Alexis Mac Allister.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Adam Lallana.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lallana.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoane Wissa with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Moder.
