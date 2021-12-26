Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay has scored 44% of Brighton's top-flight goals this season

Leandro Trossard's sublime lob set Brighton on their way to their first Premier League win in 12 games against a below-par Brentford.

Neal Maupay curled in a wonderful second before the break for Graham Potter's side, who have found goals hard to come by after a promising start to the season slipped away.

The hosts dominated for long periods and moved up to ninth in the table after making light of a winless sequence dating back to 19 September.

Former Bees forward Maupay and Enock Mwepu were both guilty of slashing other good chances wildly wide, while Dan Burn headed against the crossbar for the Seagulls early on.

Alexis Mac Allister also went close to adding to the scoreline against a Brentford team that sporadically threatened but did not click into gear until it was too late.

Aside from early opportunities for Bryan Mbeumo and Shandon Baptiste, the visitors' best moments were contained to an eight-minute spell in the second half when home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez superbly saved Baptiste's deflected drive and turned away Ethan Pinnock's header.

Another goal-bound Pinnock effort was headed to safety by left-back Marc Cucurella, and Brighton deserved the win to complete the double over their opponents, who have dropped to 13th in the table.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford Brentford Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 8.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 8.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Mwepu Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 8.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 8.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Alzate Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 40 Player name Fernández Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 4.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 4.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Thompson Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 4.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 4.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-1-2-1-2 1 Sánchez 2 Lamptey 4 Webster 33 Burn 3 Cucurella 14 Lallana 12 Mwepu 10 Mac Allister 15 Moder 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 1 Sánchez

2 Lamptey

4 Webster Booked at 59mins

33 Burn

3 Cucurella

14 Lallana Substituted for Groß at 85' minutes

12 Mwepu

10 Mac Allister Substituted for Alzate at 85' minutes

15 Moder

11 Trossard Substituted for Welbeck at 45' minutes

9 Maupay Substitutes 13 Groß

16 Scherpen

17 Alzate

18 Welbeck

20 March

30 Richards

42 Leonard

55 Turns

58 Ferguson Brentford Formation 3-5-2 40 Fernández 5 Pinnock 18 Jansson 29 Bech Sørensen 7 Canós 26 Baptiste 6 Nørgaard 8 Jensen 2 Thompson 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 40 Fernández

5 Pinnock

18 Jansson

29 Bech Sørensen Booked at 38mins

7 Canós

26 Baptiste

6 Nørgaard Booked at 45mins

8 Jensen Substituted for Onyeka at 45' minutes

2 Thompson Substituted for Ghoddos at 66' minutes

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Wissa at 41' minutes

17 Toney Booked at 77mins Substitutes 9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

25 Peart-Harris

28 Bidstrup

36 Stevens

41 Cox Referee: Darren England Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Brentford 0. Post update Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Welbeck. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pontus Jansson. Post update Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frank Onyeka. Post update Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney. Post update Attempt saved. Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay. Post update Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate replaces Alexis Mac Allister. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Adam Lallana. Post update Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lallana. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Webster. Post update Attempt saved. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoane Wissa with a headed pass. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Post update Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Moder. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward