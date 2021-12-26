Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3.
Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa and move level on points with second-placed Liverpool.
Villa had taken a fortunate lead in the 28th minute when Matt Targett's whipped cross from the left was met by Chelsea defender Reece James and his glancing header diverted the ball past Edouard Mendy and into the net for an own goal.
But Chelsea were level six minutes later with Jorginho converting a penalty after Callum Hudson-Odoi had been brought down by Matty Cash's clumsy challenge in the 18-yard box.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku, who had missed three matches because of Covid-19, came on at the start of the second half and scored within 11 minutes, heading in from Hudson-Odoi's cross.
Lukaku helped create Chelsea's third as he won an injury-time penalty, which Jorginho converted for his second goal of the game.
The victory gives Chelsea their first win in three Premier League matches to leave them third, behind Liverpool on goal difference and six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
- Aston Villa v Chelsea as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
- Go to the Aston Villa page
- Go to the Chelsea page
Returning Lukaku makes the difference
Chelsea were top of the league after their 2-1 win against Watford on 1 December, before a run of only five points from four games saw them fall behind City in the title race, but this was a hard-earned and much needed victory.
Villa were without manager Steven Gerrard after he tested positive for Covid-19, with assistant Gary McAllister issuing the instructions from the touchline.
Chelsea have also been affected by Covid-19 and boss Thomas Tuchel had unsuccessfully asked to have their goalless draw at Wolves on 19 December postponed.
They were still without Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, although Lukaku was back in the squad with Hudson-Odoi returning to the starting line-up.
Mason Mount nearly gave them a fortunate lead when a mis-hit cross hit the top of the bar, before Villa gained a slice of luck themselves.
James diverted Targett's cross into his own net, although Blues goalkeeper Mendy should have done better as he got his fingers to it, but could not keep the ball out.
Chelsea were soon level with Jorginho's first penalty.
Tuchel made a change at half-time with Lukaku coming on for defender Trevoh Chalobah, although the German was then forced into another substitution six minutes later when Thiago Silva went off injured with Andreas Christensen replacing him.
After Lukaku's goal, Mount should have stretched Chelsea's lead further. He had taken the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and with only defender Tyrone Mings guarding the net, the England midfielder fired wide.
Hudson-Odoi also had a late effort saved by Martinez, but those misses did not prove costly as Chelsea scored their third late on.
It came from a storming run from Lukaku, with the forward brought down by Ezri Konsa and Jorginho kept his cool to score his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in six games.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number21Player nameEl GhaziAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
4.91
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.45
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
8.28
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1MartínezBooked at 33mins
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
- 5MingsBooked at 65mins
- 3Targett
- 8SansonSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 76'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J Ramsey
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 74'minutes
- 20IngsSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 12Steer
- 15Traoré
- 16Tuanzebe
- 17Trézéguet
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 39Davis
- 47Iroegbunam
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14ChalobahSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
- 6Thiago SilvaSubstituted forChristensenat 52'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 24James
- 7KantéSubstituted forKovacicat 63'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 3AlonsoBooked at 70mins
- 19Mount
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 10Pulisic
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 8Kovacic
- 9Lukaku
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 41,907
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3.
Post update
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Targett.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Ezri Konsa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Morgan Sanson.
Post update
Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).
Post update
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Got the win that has at times been a difficult away fixture, so it's a really really good win because let's be honest ,Chelsea made hard work out of it.
Chelsea has been put of sync lately on performance and results, this isn't quite the the turnaround just yet but it's a start,and this result hasn't ruined Christmas for the Chelsea Faithful..
CFC KTBFFH..
On too much Redbull, calm down ahh kid