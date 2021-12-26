Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1ChelseaChelsea3

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku goals give Thomas Tuchel's side three points

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments143

Jorginho
Since Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea in January, the Blues have scored more penalties in the Premier League than any other side (12), with Jorginho netting 10 of these himself

Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa and move level on points with second-placed Liverpool.

Villa had taken a fortunate lead in the 28th minute when Matt Targett's whipped cross from the left was met by Chelsea defender Reece James and his glancing header diverted the ball past Edouard Mendy and into the net for an own goal.

But Chelsea were level six minutes later with Jorginho converting a penalty after Callum Hudson-Odoi had been brought down by Matty Cash's clumsy challenge in the 18-yard box.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku, who had missed three matches because of Covid-19, came on at the start of the second half and scored within 11 minutes, heading in from Hudson-Odoi's cross.

Lukaku helped create Chelsea's third as he won an injury-time penalty, which Jorginho converted for his second goal of the game.

The victory gives Chelsea their first win in three Premier League matches to leave them third, behind Liverpool on goal difference and six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Returning Lukaku makes the difference

Chelsea were top of the league after their 2-1 win against Watford on 1 December, before a run of only five points from four games saw them fall behind City in the title race, but this was a hard-earned and much needed victory.

Villa were without manager Steven Gerrard after he tested positive for Covid-19, with assistant Gary McAllister issuing the instructions from the touchline.

Chelsea have also been affected by Covid-19 and boss Thomas Tuchel had unsuccessfully asked to have their goalless draw at Wolves on 19 December postponed.

They were still without Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, although Lukaku was back in the squad with Hudson-Odoi returning to the starting line-up.

Mason Mount nearly gave them a fortunate lead when a mis-hit cross hit the top of the bar, before Villa gained a slice of luck themselves.

James diverted Targett's cross into his own net, although Blues goalkeeper Mendy should have done better as he got his fingers to it, but could not keep the ball out.

Chelsea were soon level with Jorginho's first penalty.

Tuchel made a change at half-time with Lukaku coming on for defender Trevoh Chalobah, although the German was then forced into another substitution six minutes later when Thiago Silva went off injured with Andreas Christensen replacing him.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored nine goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Aston Villa; he has not scored more against any other opponent in the big-five European leagues in his career

After Lukaku's goal, Mount should have stretched Chelsea's lead further. He had taken the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and with only defender Tyrone Mings guarding the net, the England midfielder fired wide.

Hudson-Odoi also had a late effort saved by Martinez, but those misses did not prove costly as Chelsea scored their third late on.

It came from a storming run from Lukaku, with the forward brought down by Ezri Konsa and Jorginho kept his cool to score his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in six games.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.90

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.52

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.92

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.42

  6. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    5.20

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.49

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.70

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.25

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    4.83

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    4.70

  3. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    4.91

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.84

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.14

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.45

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    8.28

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1MartínezBooked at 33mins
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
  • 5MingsBooked at 65mins
  • 3Targett
  • 8SansonSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 76'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 74'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 12Steer
  • 15Traoré
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 17Trézéguet
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 39Davis
  • 47Iroegbunam

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14ChalobahSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
  • 6Thiago SilvaSubstituted forChristensenat 52'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24James
  • 7KantéSubstituted forKovacicat 63'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 70mins
  • 19Mount
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 10Pulisic

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
41,907

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.

  12. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Targett.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Ezri Konsa is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Morgan Sanson.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

146 comments

  • Comment posted by JonnySmith, today at 19:34

    A very good win. A different team with Lukaku on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 19:35

    The beast is back, fully deserved the victory well done Chelsea!

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 19:40

      OM245 replied:
      Thought both teams looked knackered but on balance Chelsea deserved a win

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 19:36

    Congratulations and well done Chelsea..
    Got the win that has at times been a difficult away fixture, so it's a really really good win because let's be honest ,Chelsea made hard work out of it.
    Chelsea has been put of sync lately on performance and results, this isn't quite the the turnaround just yet but it's a start,and this result hasn't ruined Christmas for the Chelsea Faithful..
    CFC KTBFFH..

  • Comment posted by Jeph, today at 19:30

    Villa is one stubborn team to beat on a good day however, Chelsea stood firm and tactically changed the game. It was overall intense and good game .

    • Reply posted by kev, today at 19:51

      kev replied:
      Another 2 penalties helped

  • Comment posted by Daaz, today at 19:41

    So pleased for Big Rom. He's had such a torrid time with that awkward injury and Covid-19. Hope this performance and the goal helps get his season back on track.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 19:32

    That’s what I am talking about - get in Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 19:42

      DeepDarkBlue replied:
      What an instant difference Lukaku made.
      Sorely missed and a completely different proposition with RL back on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Alan Pilling, today at 19:34

    Tyrone Mings makes Harry Maguire look good !!!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 19:41

      Jimmy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gsharp, today at 19:39

    Looking forward to the return of the full squad and hope the team play a good game against Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by julie, today at 19:31

    Well done you blues

  • Comment posted by Stoo, today at 19:46

    Good result, but feels like it's already a one horse race, City seem immune to covid, we'll keep plugging away, come on the Chels!!!!

  • Comment posted by Essjay, today at 19:45

    Stunning result for Europe's finest.

    • Reply posted by over, today at 19:54

      over replied:
      This is the Villa v Chelsea thread.

  • Comment posted by hay8, today at 19:38

    Good result today for the blues .. players obviously exhausted.. in this new wave there shouldn’t be more than one game a week .. those players are also humans and have limited energy with more exposure/risk to get the virus

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:37

    M.Cash takes half'hour to clean the ball : (

    On too much Redbull, calm down ahh kid

  • Comment posted by rob turnbull, today at 19:43

    It’s a red card at the end - Lukaku had to score - no way the defender was going for the ball - doesn’t matter how long left to go. Terrible referee.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:41

    Lukakuuuuuuuuu. He's back & so are the mighty blues. On the down side, James looked like he had to much turkey on today's performance & Silva off injured, hope, it's not to bad, what a player he is at what 37 /38 & still class. Mount missed a sitter my cat would have scored & a fine stop to deny CHO. But it's 3 pts in the bag Villa looked poor today on recent performances, but 3pts. K.T.B.B.F.H