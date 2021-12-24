Aston Villa v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea are in danger of going three league games without a win for the first time under head coach Thomas Tuchel

TEAM NEWS

The extent of the Covid-19 outbreak at Aston Villa is unclear ahead of their scheduled fixture against Chelsea.

Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Keinan Davis might all be cleared to return on Boxing Day.

Chelsea pair Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both available after serving a period of self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests.

Andreas Christensen is in contention to make his comeback from a back injury but Kai Havertz could miss out again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is hard to make a prediction when you don't know who is available for either team, but Chelsea should still be the stronger side.

Villa will give it a good go, just as they did when they played Manchester City at Villa Park a few weeks ago, but, like City did, Chelsea should still find a way to win.

It has not been a great few weeks for Thomas Tuchel's side for various reasons - he clearly felt last week's game with Wolves should have been postponed - but I wouldn't be surprised if they put together a bit of a run now. Their game against Liverpool on 2 January is going to be very interesting.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa can win back-to-back home league games against Chelsea for the first time in 17 years following their 2-1 triumph last season. However, that is Villa's only victory in the past nine Premier League meetings.

The Blues have won on five of their past seven league visits to Villa Park.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all five league meetings on Boxing Day, most recently drawing 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in 2007.

Aston Villa

Villa have amassed 12 points in six matches under head coach Steven Gerrard - two more than in their opening 11 league games under Dean Smith.

They have won three successive Boxing Day fixtures, their longest run since five victories in a row between 1908 and 1913.

Aston Villa have lost 20 Premier League fixtures in 2021. Only Newcastle United and Southampton, with 21 defeats each, have fared worse.

They have lost all five games this season versus teams in the top five of the table.

Ollie Watkins has scored three goals and assisted one in six Premier League appearances under Gerrard.

Chelsea

Chelsea could go three league games without a win for the first time under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

They have won just twice in six Premier League fixtures (D3, L1) and are six points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Blues can lose three successive Boxing Day fixtures for the first time since 1914.

They have not lost a Boxing Day league game outside of London since a 2-0 defeat at Notts County in 1991.

Chelsea had dropped seven points from winning positions in their past eight Premier League games.

Six of the 12 Premier League goals conceded by Chelsea this season have come via a set-piece.

