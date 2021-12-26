Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2SouthamptonSouthampton3

West Ham 2-3 Southampton: Saints stop rot with pulsating victory over Hammers

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Southampton's Jan Bednarek
Jan Bednarek's winner lifts Southampton nine points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Jan Bednarek's second goal in three games helped Southampton come out on top in an enthralling five-goal thriller against West Ham at the London Stadium.

It is now five games without a win for the Hammers, who came from behind twice to level, only for Saints to grab a first victory in seven league matches.

The visitors made early pressure tell inside 10 minutes as Mohamed Elyounoussi fired past a sprawling Lukasz Fabianski from the edge of the area after being fed by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Elyounoussi remained a threat on the break but squandered a good chance just past the half-hour mark. After connecting with Nathan Redmond's pass and skipping past Craig Dawson, he failed to connect with the finish and shot straight at Fabianski.

Fraser Forster was finally forced into action six minutes before half-time when Nikola Vlasic drove forward and struck to his left. The Saints keeper reacted well to parry, with the rebound evading everybody.

Four minutes after the break, Jarrod Bowen's corner was won by Dawson and substitute Michail Antonio, who had returned after a bout of Covid-19, was alert to head in from close range to make it 1-1.

Moments after Declan Rice's shot whistled past the post at one end, Armando Broja was brought down in the area at the other. After checking the pitchside monitor following a VAR review, Kevin Friend awarded the penalty, which James Ward-Prowse converted.

West Ham instantly hit back again, this time through Said Benrahma. He ghosted in at the back post to slam home Bowen's cross.

Yet the twists kept coming as defender Bednarek rose highest to nod Ward-Prowse's pinpoint free kick into the bottom corner, giving Southampton the lead for the third and final time after 70 minutes.

West Ham can't make dominance pay in chaotic clash

David Moyes' side were punished for a sloppy start but gradually, it was they who began to dictate the play from midway through the first half into the second.

Without Antonio, who had gone 10 games without a goal himself, they looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, while Southampton executed their counter-attacking approach superbly.

After the Jamaica international's introduction, the Hammers were much more threatening. But they couldn't stay level for long enough on both occasions after they equalised, constantly making life difficult for themselves on a frenetic Boxing Day afternoon.

After a bright start to the season ignited hopes of another top-four push, West Ham dropped to sixth and have their work cut out to get it back on track.

Broja, leading the Southampton attack, was a handful throughout as his side moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Player of the match

BrojaArmando Broja

with an average of 7.97

West Ham United

  1. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.76

  4. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.62

  5. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    5.58

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.13

  7. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    5.07

  8. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.00

  9. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    4.93

  10. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    4.89

  11. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    4.86

  12. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    4.65

  13. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    4.28

  14. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    3.88

Southampton

  1. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.97

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.88

  3. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.77

  4. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.70

  5. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.57

  6. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.51

  7. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.42

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.37

  9. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.16

  11. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.09

  12. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.94

  13. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.71

  14. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    6.59

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15DawsonBooked at 60mins
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 34mins
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forAntonioat 45'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forLanziniat 45'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
  • 20BowenBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 24Fredericks
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 50Ashby

Southampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 35BednarekBooked at 85mins
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 90mins
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forDialloat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Redmond
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forS Armstrongat 89'minutes
  • 18BrojaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAdamsat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 27Diallo
  • 38Simeu
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Southampton 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Southampton 3.

  3. Booking

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Oriol Romeu.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a headed pass.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Theo Walcott.

  13. Booking

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Armando Broja.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea19116239122739
4Arsenal1911263223935
5Tottenham169252119229
6West Ham188463024628
7Man Utd168352624227
8Wolves187471314-125
9Aston Villa187292325-223
10Leicester176473033-322
11Brentford165562122-120
12Crystal Palace184862427-320
13Brighton164841417-320
14Southampton184861928-920
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1817101841-2310
20Norwich182412839-3110
View full Premier League table

