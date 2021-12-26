Match ends, West Ham United 2, Southampton 3.
Jan Bednarek's second goal in three games helped Southampton come out on top in an enthralling five-goal thriller against West Ham at the London Stadium.
It is now five games without a win for the Hammers, who came from behind twice to level, only for Saints to grab a first victory in seven league matches.
The visitors made early pressure tell inside 10 minutes as Mohamed Elyounoussi fired past a sprawling Lukasz Fabianski from the edge of the area after being fed by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Elyounoussi remained a threat on the break but squandered a good chance just past the half-hour mark. After connecting with Nathan Redmond's pass and skipping past Craig Dawson, he failed to connect with the finish and shot straight at Fabianski.
Fraser Forster was finally forced into action six minutes before half-time when Nikola Vlasic drove forward and struck to his left. The Saints keeper reacted well to parry, with the rebound evading everybody.
Four minutes after the break, Jarrod Bowen's corner was won by Dawson and substitute Michail Antonio, who had returned after a bout of Covid-19, was alert to head in from close range to make it 1-1.
Moments after Declan Rice's shot whistled past the post at one end, Armando Broja was brought down in the area at the other. After checking the pitchside monitor following a VAR review, Kevin Friend awarded the penalty, which James Ward-Prowse converted.
West Ham instantly hit back again, this time through Said Benrahma. He ghosted in at the back post to slam home Bowen's cross.
Yet the twists kept coming as defender Bednarek rose highest to nod Ward-Prowse's pinpoint free kick into the bottom corner, giving Southampton the lead for the third and final time after 70 minutes.
West Ham can't make dominance pay in chaotic clash
David Moyes' side were punished for a sloppy start but gradually, it was they who began to dictate the play from midway through the first half into the second.
Without Antonio, who had gone 10 games without a goal himself, they looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, while Southampton executed their counter-attacking approach superbly.
After the Jamaica international's introduction, the Hammers were much more threatening. But they couldn't stay level for long enough on both occasions after they equalised, constantly making life difficult for themselves on a frenetic Boxing Day afternoon.
After a bright start to the season ignited hopes of another top-four push, West Ham dropped to sixth and have their work cut out to get it back on track.
Broja, leading the Southampton attack, was a handful throughout as his side moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Player of the match
BrojaArmando Broja
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
3.88
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
6.59
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15DawsonBooked at 60mins
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 34mins
- 11VlasicSubstituted forAntonioat 45'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forLanziniat 45'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
- 20BowenBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 24Fredericks
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 50Ashby
Southampton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 44Forster
- 21Livramento
- 35BednarekBooked at 85mins
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 90mins
- 6RomeuSubstituted forDialloat 90+3'minutes
- 11Redmond
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32WalcottSubstituted forS Armstrongat 89'minutes
- 18BrojaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAdamsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 27Diallo
- 38Simeu
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Southampton 3.
Booking
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Attempt missed. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Theo Walcott.
Booking
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Armando Broja.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
