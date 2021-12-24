Premier League
West HamWest Ham United15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Southampton

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong in training this week
Stuart Armstrong is back in training after a calf injury and could return on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is hoping for the all-clear to return.

Vladimir Coufal is available after serving a one-match ban, while Aaron Cresswell could be fit.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong might feature for the first time since the start of November after recovering from a calf injury.

Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Fraser Forster have all overcome injury problems.

West Ham have hit a bit of a sticky patch and it's no surprise it has coincided with them suffering a few injuries to key players at a time they have had a lot of games.

It will help the Hammers if Michail Antonio is back to lead the line after a period isolating with Covid, but I can see their bad run continuing.

Southampton are a difficult team to predict and they haven't won for a while either - but if West Ham don't play well again and this gets scrappy, then I can see Saints nicking it.

Prediction: 1-2

West Ham will begin Boxing Day in fifth, their second-highest Premier League position at Christmas, after being fourth in 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are unbeaten in the past eight Premier League meetings (W6, D2).
  • The Hammers have won 19 Premier League matches against Southampton, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have won just one of their past six Premier League fixtures.
  • They could go three consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since June 2020.
  • West Ham's tally of 21 top-flight wins in 2021 is their highest in a calendar year since 1986.
  • They have won just one of their last seven league games on Boxing Day (D3, L3).
  • Manager David Moyes has only lost two of his 17 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W7, D8).

Southampton

  • Southampton have gone six league matches without a win (D3, L3).
  • They have conceded 75 Premier League goals in 2021, four shy of the record for a calendar year held by Ipswich Town in 1994 and Newcastle United this year.
  • Saints have been ahead in 10 of their 17 league games this season but have dropped 16 points from a winning position.
  • All three of Southampton's Premier League wins this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Their past eight Premier League goals have come in the first half.
  • Southampton have lost only one of their last nine Boxing Day league matches (W6, D2).
  • Valentino Livramento could become the first teenager to start each of his club's opening 18 Premier League fixtures of a season since Micah Richards for Manchester City in 2006-07.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1814224493544
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea18115239122738
4Arsenal1810262723432
5West Ham178452821728
6Man Utd168352624227
7Tottenham158251819-126
8Wolves187471314-125
9Leicester166462727022
10Aston Villa177192325-222
11Crystal Palace174852424020
12Brentford165562122-120
13Brighton164841417-320
14Everton175482129-819
15Southampton173861626-1017
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1817101841-2310
20Norwich172411834-2610
View full Premier League table

