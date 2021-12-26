Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Tottenham scored twice in two first-half minutes to set up a victory over Crystal Palace and keep up the pressure on the Premier League top four.
Harry Kane opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, before Lucas Moura doubled their lead with a powerful header from close range.
Palace, who had asked the Premier League to postpone the game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, which included a positive test for manager Patrick Vieira, never got going in north London.
With Vieira self-isolating, assistant manager Osian Roberts took charge of the team, which had to play for nearly an hour with 10 men.
Their talisman Wilfried Zaha felt aggrieved about his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half, before Son Heung-min sealed the win with a third for Tottenham after the break.
Spurs are unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and are six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand, while Palace are 12th in the table.
Spurs focus on the task as Palace struggle
While most of the country was tucking into their second round of Christmas lunch, rumours were starting to emerge that the game would be postponed.
Vieira had confirmed on Friday that there had been "a couple of cases" at the club, and the situation had reportedly got worse, but it was decided on Sunday that the game would take place.
Despite the outbreak, the visitors only made one change to the side that drew with Southampton in their last league game on 15 December as centre-back Joachim Andersen replaced Marc Guehi, who was available from the bench.
Both sides started slowly, but once the Christmas indulgence had been digested, it was Spurs who took the initiative.
Kane and Boxing Day goals go hand-in-hand and the England striker extended his Premier League record to six goals in his six top-flight appearances on 26 December.
Only both goalkeepers had touched the ball fewer times than Kane before he swept Moura's square into Jack Butland's net.
Two minutes later, Moura showed plenty of determination to climb above Andersen and nod in the second.
Zaha had been penalised for a clip on Davinson Sanchez before a needless push on the Spurs centre-back made his side's task even harder.
Man of the match Moura, who could have scored another when he glanced a header wide inside the six-yard box, did add another assist with a delicious cross for Son to side-foot his eighth league goal of the season.
Palace failed to register a shot on target, but the one bright spot was the performance of full-back Tyrick Mitchell.
He gained possession more times and played more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D SánchezBooked at 68mins
- 15Dier
- 25Tanganga
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 29Skipp
- 5HøjbjergSubstituted forNdombeleat 79'minutes
- 3Reguilón
- 27Lucas Moura
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forGilat 76'minutes
- 10KaneSubstituted forBergwijnat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 8Winks
- 11Gil
- 14Rodon
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 28Ndombele
- 33Davies
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 5TomkinsBooked at 45mins
- 3MitchellSubstituted forFergusonat 82'minutes
- 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 76'minutes
- 12Hughes
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 63'minutes
- 11ZahaBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 6Guéhi
- 14Mateta
- 15Schlupp
- 19Matthews
- 34Kelly
- 36Ferguson
- 44Riedewald
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 40,539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Post update
Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathan Ferguson replaces Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Tanguy Ndombele replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
