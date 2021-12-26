Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura scored the opening goals in quick succession

Tottenham scored twice in two first-half minutes to set up a victory over Crystal Palace and keep up the pressure on the Premier League top four.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, before Lucas Moura doubled their lead with a powerful header from close range.

Palace, who had asked the Premier League to postpone the game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, which included a positive test for manager Patrick Vieira, never got going in north London.

With Vieira self-isolating, assistant manager Osian Roberts took charge of the team, which had to play for nearly an hour with 10 men.

Their talisman Wilfried Zaha felt aggrieved about his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half, before Son Heung-min sealed the win with a third for Tottenham after the break.

Spurs are unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and are six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand, while Palace are 12th in the table.

Spurs focus on the task as Palace struggle

While most of the country was tucking into their second round of Christmas lunch, rumours were starting to emerge that the game would be postponed.

Vieira had confirmed on Friday that there had been "a couple of cases" at the club, and the situation had reportedly got worse, but it was decided on Sunday that the game would take place.

Despite the outbreak, the visitors only made one change to the side that drew with Southampton in their last league game on 15 December as centre-back Joachim Andersen replaced Marc Guehi, who was available from the bench.

Both sides started slowly, but once the Christmas indulgence had been digested, it was Spurs who took the initiative.

Kane and Boxing Day goals go hand-in-hand and the England striker extended his Premier League record to six goals in his six top-flight appearances on 26 December.

Only both goalkeepers had touched the ball fewer times than Kane before he swept Moura's square into Jack Butland's net.

Two minutes later, Moura showed plenty of determination to climb above Andersen and nod in the second.

Zaha had been penalised for a clip on Davinson Sanchez before a needless push on the Spurs centre-back made his side's task even harder.

Man of the match Moura, who could have scored another when he glanced a header wide inside the six-yard box, did add another assist with a delicious cross for Son to side-foot his eighth league goal of the season.

Palace failed to register a shot on target, but the one bright spot was the performance of full-back Tyrick Mitchell.

He gained possession more times and played more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

Player of the match Lucas Moura Lucas Moura with an average of 7.89 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 7.89 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 7.58 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 7.23 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.98 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 6.95 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.83 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.77 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 6.74 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 6.70 Squad number 11 Player name Gil Average rating 6.65 Squad number 28 Player name Ndombele Average rating 6.62 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.59 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.07 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.90 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 5.67 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.05 Squad number 12 Player name Hughes Average rating 4.88 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 4.73 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 4.72 Squad number 1 Player name Butland Average rating 4.71 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 4.71 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 4.51 Squad number 36 Player name Ferguson Average rating 4.51 Squad number 5 Player name Tomkins Average rating 4.50 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 4.49 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 4.43 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 4.17 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 3.18

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 25 Tanganga 12 Leite de Souza Junior 29 Skipp 5 Højbjerg 3 Reguilón 27 Lucas Moura 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez Booked at 68mins

15 Dier

25 Tanganga

12 Leite de Souza Junior

29 Skipp

5 Højbjerg Substituted for Ndombele at 79' minutes

3 Reguilón

27 Lucas Moura

7 Son Heung-Min Substituted for Gil at 76' minutes

10 Kane Substituted for Bergwijn at 64' minutes Substitutes 2 Doherty

8 Winks

11 Gil

14 Rodon

20 Alli

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

28 Ndombele

33 Davies Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 1 Butland 2 Ward 16 Andersen 5 Tomkins 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 8 Kouyaté 9 J Ayew 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 1 Butland

2 Ward

16 Andersen

5 Tomkins Booked at 45mins

3 Mitchell Substituted for Ferguson at 82' minutes

23 Gallagher Substituted for Schlupp at 76' minutes

12 Hughes

8 Kouyaté

9 J Ayew

22 Édouard Substituted for Mateta at 63' minutes

11 Zaha Booked at 37mins Substitutes 6 Guéhi

14 Mateta

15 Schlupp

19 Matthews

34 Kelly

36 Ferguson

44 Riedewald Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 40,539 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Post update Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Post update Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón. Post update Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross. Post update Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathan Ferguson replaces Tyrick Mitchell. Post update Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen. Post update Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Tanguy Ndombele replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Post update Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward