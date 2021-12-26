Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Spurs keep pressure on top four

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura
Harry Kane and Lucas Moura scored the opening goals in quick succession

Tottenham scored twice in two first-half minutes to set up a victory over Crystal Palace and keep up the pressure on the Premier League top four.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, before Lucas Moura doubled their lead with a powerful header from close range.

Palace, who had asked the Premier League to postpone the game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, which included a positive test for manager Patrick Vieira, never got going in north London.

With Vieira self-isolating, assistant manager Osian Roberts took charge of the team, which had to play for nearly an hour with 10 men.

Their talisman Wilfried Zaha felt aggrieved about his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half, before Son Heung-min sealed the win with a third for Tottenham after the break.

Spurs are unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and are six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand, while Palace are 12th in the table.

Spurs focus on the task as Palace struggle

While most of the country was tucking into their second round of Christmas lunch, rumours were starting to emerge that the game would be postponed.

Vieira had confirmed on Friday that there had been "a couple of cases" at the club, and the situation had reportedly got worse, but it was decided on Sunday that the game would take place.

Despite the outbreak, the visitors only made one change to the side that drew with Southampton in their last league game on 15 December as centre-back Joachim Andersen replaced Marc Guehi, who was available from the bench.

Both sides started slowly, but once the Christmas indulgence had been digested, it was Spurs who took the initiative.

Kane and Boxing Day goals go hand-in-hand and the England striker extended his Premier League record to six goals in his six top-flight appearances on 26 December.

Only both goalkeepers had touched the ball fewer times than Kane before he swept Moura's square into Jack Butland's net.

Two minutes later, Moura showed plenty of determination to climb above Andersen and nod in the second.

Zaha had been penalised for a clip on Davinson Sanchez before a needless push on the Spurs centre-back made his side's task even harder.

Man of the match Moura, who could have scored another when he glanced a header wide inside the six-yard box, did add another assist with a delicious cross for Son to side-foot his eighth league goal of the season.

Palace failed to register a shot on target, but the one bright spot was the performance of full-back Tyrick Mitchell.

He gained possession more times and played more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

Player of the match

Lucas MouraLucas Moura

with an average of 7.89

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    7.89

  2. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.58

  3. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    7.23

  4. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.98

  5. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.95

  6. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    6.62

  12. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.07

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.90

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.67

  2. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.05

  3. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.88

  4. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    4.73

  5. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    4.72

  6. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    4.71

  7. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    4.71

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.51

  9. Squad number36Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    4.51

  10. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    4.50

  11. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    4.49

  12. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    4.43

  13. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    4.17

  14. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    3.18

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D SánchezBooked at 68mins
  • 15Dier
  • 25Tanganga
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 29Skipp
  • 5HøjbjergSubstituted forNdombeleat 79'minutes
  • 3Reguilón
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forGilat 76'minutes
  • 10KaneSubstituted forBergwijnat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 28Ndombele
  • 33Davies

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 5TomkinsBooked at 45mins
  • 3MitchellSubstituted forFergusonat 82'minutes
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 76'minutes
  • 12Hughes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J Ayew
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 63'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 6Guéhi
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 19Matthews
  • 34Kelly
  • 36Ferguson
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
40,539

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Skipp.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathan Ferguson replaces Tyrick Mitchell.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Tanguy Ndombele replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

154 comments

  • Comment posted by Rage Hard, today at 16:59

    Palace tried to postpone the match yet practically fielded a full strength side!! The PL should ask questions over that- justice was done in the end though, but that was a blatant attempt to cheat the system!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:25

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Some teams will try to take advantage of the current situation. Need stricter protocols.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:00

    Zaha is his own worst enemy. Good player but ill disciplined diva as well.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:35

      Forza Italia replied:
      I saw 3 goals go sailing in
      On Boxing Day, on Boxing Day
      I saw 3 goals go sailing in
      In Boxing Day's London derby

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 17:04

    Lovely seeing Zaha the serial whinger being given his marching orders.
    COYS

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 16:58

    Well played Spurs another win. Conte has definitely made the difference.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:05

      topo replied:
      A strong personality seemingly able to control players ego’s as Ferguson did - few around these days who can do that with diva millionaire players.....

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 17:00

    And finally we SPURS have a plus goal difference 🤪

    • Reply posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 17:04

      inthroughtheoutdoor replied:
      Forgot to add with this being the season of goodwill...Good Luck Palace into 2022 👍

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 16:56

    He's done incredible things for us over a long period of time, but as a Palace fan I'm sick to death of Wilf Zaha. Every game this season virtually he's got into an unneeded spat with an opponent player, or shown pathetic dissent to the ref and got away with it. Today maybe he was a little unlucky, but that red has been coming all season. Would be best for both parties if he moved on soon imo.

    • Reply posted by dontstop, today at 17:02

      dontstop replied:
      as a spurs fan i haven't watched him as much as you have over the season, but when i have seen him he does seem a little petulant.
      not sure why he allows himself to be drawn into these spats with players that are clearly trying(and succeeding) to wind him up.
      every team has that hot head and its usually the most creative players!

  • Comment posted by He only tried to save it, today at 17:04

    Wonder how Johnny Hornchurch is feeling today
    The bubbles are bursting all over East London

    • Reply posted by lilyw, today at 17:09

      lilyw replied:
      Could not have put that better

  • Comment posted by Inertia, today at 17:03

    I actually enjoyed that match!
    No heart attacks, no years of the end of my life...
    Thank you for a great positive Boxing Day gift!
    COYS!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:26

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Watch out world, Spurs are on the move!

  • Comment posted by JustSam, today at 17:10

    Palace fan here - a thoroughly deserved win For Spurs but Zaha is becoming a liability for us, just no discipline at all...

    • Reply posted by smackers, today at 17:30

      smackers replied:
      He’s a thoroughly horrible player!

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 16:55

    Lucas moura very impressive again, conte is working his magic.

  • Comment posted by Mikee, today at 16:59

    feet up after a BIG dinner...
    a very enjoyable 3 points...
    wine was involved
    COYS

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Thank God Spurs won then, if they had lost then 'whinge' would have been involved. 😁

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:56

    Spurs 2 week break has really done them good

    • Reply posted by ref, today at 17:03

      ref replied:
      Conte more like, great manager

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 16:58

    Conte seems to be getting a tune out of an old fiddle. 👏

  • Comment posted by Phi123, today at 16:54

    Conte doing a good job re-energising this spurs team. Will be interesting to see how far he can get with a transfer window

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 16:56

    That was as good a day as we could have hoped for. 2-0 up against 11. Kane scoring, Moura playing a blinder, then playing against 10 to allow us to rest a few key players for Southampton.

    Comprehensive.

    COYS!

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 16:55

    Easy win, with very few injuries and managing to give a lot of players a game time.

  • Comment posted by filky, today at 16:54

    How long babe we got to put up with petulant zags. Get rid of him asap

    • Reply posted by filky, today at 16:56

      filky replied:
      Slip of the finger there I meant have not babe and zaha not zags

  • Comment posted by Arden26, today at 17:03

    You can get Zaha sent off in every game he plays so easy! Just a couple of niggles here, a pull of his shirt there, and he will react exactly as he did today.

  • Comment posted by RLB, today at 17:00

    Zaha and palace got what they deserved today. Zaha a nasty moaning player. Palace negative and time wasting from the start.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool were winning today, today at 16:55

    Well done Tottenham.

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea19116239122739
4Arsenal1911263223935
5Tottenham169252119229
6West Ham188463024628
7Man Utd168352624227
8Wolves187471314-125
9Aston Villa187292325-223
10Leicester176473033-322
11Brentford165562122-120
12Crystal Palace184862427-320
13Brighton164841417-320
14Southampton184861928-920
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1817101841-2310
20Norwich182412839-3110
View full Premier League table

