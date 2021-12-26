Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0ArsenalArsenal5

Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka scores twice as Gunners heap misery on Canaries

Saka celebrates with his Arsenal team-mates
Bukayo Saka has been involved in nine goals (five goals, four assists) in 19 league games this season, more than he managed in 32 appearances (five goals, three assists) last term

Arsenal secured their fourth Premier League victory in a row as they ran out comfortable winners at Carrow Road and heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after six minutes when he guided a low shot past Angus Gunn at the end of a slick Arsenal attack.

The impressive Martin Odegaard, who teed up Saka's opener, then sent Kieran Tierney through to score the away side's second just before half-time.

Saka added a fine third before Alexandre Lacazette's penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe's stoppage-time strike wrapped up a stress-free win for Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners maintain their six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham while Norwich must regroup after a 12th defeat of the season.

Arteta's happy two-year anniversary

The game marked two years since Arteta's first in charge of the Gunners and the Spaniard can be pleased with where his side are ahead of Tuesday's home encounter against Wolves.

They were 11th and 14th after their Boxing Day games in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but have improved enough to suggest that a first top-four finish since 2016 is not beyond their capabilities.

Arsenal looked sharp from the start and were quickly rewarded when Tierney pounced on Ozan Kabak's poor pass, allowing the visitors to string together a neat passing move involving Gabriel Martinelli, Lacazette and Odegaard that was finished off by Saka.

Despite Arsenal's dominance, Norwich looked as though they would get in at the break just one down before Martinelli's enthusiasm to win the ball back allowed the Brazilian to find Odegaard in space, who put Tierney through to score via the woodwork.

Saka rubbed salt into Norwich wounds when he beat Gunn from outside the box, and while the England attacker went off soon after, the Arsenal goals continued to flow as Lacazette slotted home a penalty after being fouled by Kabak before Smith Rowe netted for the fourth league game in a row.

Pukki battles for the ball with Arsenal's Rob Holding
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki managed only 23 touches against Arsenal, the fewest of any outfield player that completed 90 minutes

Norwich's struggles persist

Norwich were playing for the first time since 14 December after their trip to West Ham was postponed because of Covid cases and injuries in their squad.

Prior to Arsenal's visit to Carrow Road, Canaries boss Dean Smith described the Premier League's busy festive schedule as "lunacy" given the recent surge in Covid cases, with his side back in action at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

And Norwich were hit by more Covid issues before the Arsenal match with first-choice goalkeeper Tim Krul forced to sit out after testing positive.

Smith has plenty to ponder about his team's problems at the other end, though. They have now failed to score in each of their last four games and have managed only eight goals all season, while top scorer Teemu Pukki registered only 23 touches against the Gunners.

The Arsenal game was another dispiriting watch for the Norwich supporters and with a trip to Selhurst Park to come on Tuesday, time is not on Smith's side as he tries to stop the club's current losing streak and reignite their hopes of hauling themselves off the foot of the table.

Player of the match

TierneyKieran Tierney

with an average of 8.89

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 15Kabak
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 24SargentSubstituted forIdahat 72'minutes
  • 8Gilmour
  • 23McLean
  • 11PlachetaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTzolisat 75'minutes
  • 10DowellSubstituted forLees-Melouat 66'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 14Cantwell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 26Mumba
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
  • 35Idah

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 5ParteyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forElnenyat 75'minutes
  • 34XhakaBooked at 39mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 78'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 35MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 82'minutes
  • 9Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 22Marí
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 87Patino
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Arsenal 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Arsenal 5.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal (Emile Smith Rowe).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Arsenal 5. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  6. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Adam Idah.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).

  12. Post update

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Arsenal 4. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Ben Gibson tries a through ball, but Kenny McLean is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  19. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Bukayo Saka.

Comments

Join the conversation

171 comments

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:00

    Arsenal fans - you see what Piers Morgan said recently - calling Arteta a disgrace for his handling of Auba!? A disgrace!? Meanwhile, like myself, most fans & ex-players have nothing but praise for Arteta's handling of this situation. Imagine Piers if Arsenal were losing??? Piers please understand Auba has been ill-disciplined more then once.

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 17:04

      markyp1965 replied:
      Truth is, Piers Morgan is little more than a ‘celebrity’ big mouth, who knows nothing about the beautiful game.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 16:55

    Saka continues to go from strength to strength. The Arsenal youth are looking like some of the very best in the league – Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli etc

    Arsenal are also playing better without Aubameyang, who must be sweating on his game time / future right now.

    • Reply posted by Raj, today at 16:59

      Raj replied:
      Best young players in the league. Arsenal haven’t done it against the top teams yet

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:01

    Not an Arsenal fan..SW6 Loyalist. But not totally one eyed.
    Fair play and respect to Mikel Arteta,he took a lot of stick from the media who carried on like they wanted him fired just so they could create dramatic headlines. He took a lot of stick from rival fans&even from his own Arsenal fans he has taken them from nowhere to breathing down Chelsea's neck..So any praise that he gets is deserved..

  • Comment posted by Stuart L, today at 16:57

    Thought it was turkeys that got stuffed at Christmas, not Canaries

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:03

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Haha like it.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:55

    Last 4 Premier Leagues games:

    14 goals for and 1 against!
    The young ones scoring for fun.
    Well played boys

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:21

      Forza Italia replied:
      5 Arsenal goals
      4th from top
      3 second half
      2 from Saka
      Alan Partridge in misery

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:02

    Those of us who were able to put the awful start to the season into context and were also willing to back Arteta, must be enjoying the way the season is developing.
    The young guns have really stepped up to the task, the likes of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Odegaard, are full of confidence and playing without fear.
    Fourth spot is most definitely a realistic target for this season.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:05

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Truth.

  • Comment posted by laddy55, today at 16:55

    up the Arsenal

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:56

    Just keep your head down Arsenal keep playing & keep winning! Loving this young team! Massive massive credit to Arteta his staff & Edu. We're going to miss Partey when he goes to AFCON big time.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 16:58

      Ceefax replied:
      Lokonga can cover for Partey, not overly concerned

  • Comment posted by KAF, today at 16:55

    Might be teams we should beat, but 19 goals in 5 games means we have least found our scoring boots.

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 17:07

      markyp1965 replied:
      You do still have to beat them though and it’s not always a given that you will. Heading in the right direction and scoring goals in the process. Looking good.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 16:55

    19 games in 4th spot. Half way there 🤔
    I know others have games in hand but they HAVE to win them and continue to win when and if level.

    • Reply posted by Raj, today at 16:58

      Raj replied:
      Yeah and you won’t play Norwich and Leeds b every week. Who’s next?

  • Comment posted by richard48, today at 17:04

    I’m so happy for Saka! Such a lovely young man! Obviously as an Arsenal supporter I would love to see him sign a long term contract! But if he decides to seek a career elsewhere I will always be an admirer of his football talent!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:12

      LionelRhodes replied:
      He has signed a long term contract recently - along with Smith- Rowe & KT. Martinelli & Odegaard also have years left on current contracts.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 16:55

    Faultless, professional performance from the gunners today.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool were winning today, today at 16:54

    Well done Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Abbas, today at 16:54

    I think Arsenal broke West Ham

    • Reply posted by Stuart L, today at 16:57

      Stuart L replied:
      Burst their bubble, more like

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 16:59

    Arteta is doing well

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:08

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Isn't he just!? Some apologies from those 'fans' calling him for the sack early season? And his project is only just starting. He wants a few more signings to come into this team.

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 17:04

    Whisper it quietly, this young Arsenal side have shades of the class of 92. Think how good they could even become in 3 seasons time

    • Reply posted by asdfghjkl, today at 17:24

      asdfghjkl replied:
      the whole class of '92 was overblown, great group of young players but they played with top quality that was bought from around the country and beyond

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 16:58

    Saka is a star
    Odegaard great performance
    Lets take this momentum into wolves!

  • Comment posted by jonnyboy, today at 16:56

    We deserve to be in the Prem by virtue of winning the Champ......we do NOT deserve to be there with such a truck load of abjectly below average players. I love my club, but at the moment it stinks from the top down. I cannot see us scoring another goal this season, let alone gain another point. Only good thing today was that Zaha was sent off so he cannot score his usual goal against us on Tuesday

    • Reply posted by Duncman, today at 17:20

      Duncman replied:
      Absolutely agree with this. Really like Norwich-the City, club and people. Actually a bit sad when we thump them(only a bit though). Think it’s time for a new board. You need to have a vision of what you’re going to do when you go up before you go up. It’s called a business plan it’s not new or unique to football.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 17:01

    Young guns with another impressive win.
    They just need to keep going one game at a time and concentrate on winning whoever is in front of them.
    Other teams might have games in hand but with games getting postponed etc and players isolating, there will be some fixture congestion for those teams so wins aren't guaranteed.

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 16:59

    Norwich relieved when Saka goes off……then on comes ESR

    • Reply posted by enior, today at 17:19

      enior replied:
      I like it, I like it , I like it, I like it a looooooot……..😀😀😀😀

