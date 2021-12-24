Norwich City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will miss the trip to Norwich City having tested positive for Covid-19

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City have fresh Covid-19 cases in the squad, with more tests to come before Boxing Day.

Ozan Kabak is fit to return but Mathias Normann has had pelvic surgery and Milot Rashica, Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele remain injured.

Arsenal will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers because of Covid-19.

Manager Mikel Arteta will make a late decision regarding a potential return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners forward has been absent for four matches due to a disciplinary issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are flying at the moment. The games are coming thick and fast but they will be happy to keep playing while they are still winning.

I don't often fancy the Gunners on the road, but they enjoyed themselves at Elland Road against an out-of-sorts Leeds side last weekend and this is another away game where they will be thinking they should win.

What kind of performance we see from Norwich will depend a lot on which players they have available.

They pushed Manchester United close at Carrow Road a couple of weeks ago but I still think a confident, in-form Arsenal will take the points.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City have won only one of the past 21 meetings in all competitions.

Arsenal could do the Premier League double over the Canaries for only the third time.

Norwich City

Norwich were unbeaten in all four Premier League games in November but have lost their three fixtures in December without scoring.

They have the worst Boxing Day record of any side in the Premier League, drawing one, losing six and scoring just once in those seven matches.

The Canaries have failed to score in a Premier League-high 11 games this season.

Only three teams bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day have avoided relegation.

Dean Smith has won his Boxing Day league match in the past four consecutive seasons.

Arsenal

Arsenal are in the Premier League top four on Christmas Day for the first time since 2016. They were 15th this time last season.

The Gunners have lost just two of their 23 Premier League games on Boxing Day (W14, D7).

Fifty-two percent of their Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or under.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in both of his Boxing Day Premier League appearances.

Aubameyang has never failed to score against Norwich in the Premier League, totalling five goals in three meetings.

This game is two years to the day since Mikel Arteta's first match in charge at Arsenal - a 1-1 Premier League draw at Bournemouth.

