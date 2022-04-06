Burnley snatch late winner to see off Everton

Match ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2.
Maxwel Cornet scored a late winner to earn Burnley a vital win over fellow strugglers Everton in their bid to remain in the Premier League.
The Ivorian capitalised upon two poor errors by Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey in the 85th minute to earn Sean Dyche's side only their fourth league win of the season.
It lifted them to within one point of safety behind Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom side.
In an entertaining and feisty encounter in wet and blustery conditions, the hosts took a 12th-minute lead when an unmarked Nathan Collins scored at the back post from a corner.
But the advantage did not last long as Richarlison stroked home the first of two penalties in the 18th minute when Ashley Westwood was adjudged to have tripped Anthony Gordon.
His second came four minutes before half-time and was tinged with controversy.
Despite Vitaliy Mykolenko being tripped by Aaron Lennon, referee Mike Dean did not think it amounted to a spot-kick, until he was advised by the video assistant referee to review it on the monitor and then overturned his decision.
The home support showed their disgust with that call, but their mood improved after the break when a great burst by Charlie Taylor led to him crossing for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser in the 57th minute.
And although Everton created the better chances as the second half wore on, Cornet's seventh goal of the season could not have been more crucial as it sent the home fans wild.
More to follow
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.58
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
7.46
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number32Player nameBranthwaiteAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
3.19
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14RobertsSubstituted forLowtonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 22Collins
- 5Tarkowski
- 3Taylor
- 17LennonSubstituted forMcNeilat 85'minutes
- 18Westwood
- 8BrownhillBooked at 10mins
- 20Cornet
- 19Rodriguez
- 9WeghorstSubstituted forVydraat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 4Cork
- 10Barnes
- 11McNeil
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 2Kenny
- 22GodfreyBooked at 54mins
- 32Branthwaite
- 19Mykolenko
- 16Doucouré
- 4HolgateBooked at 3minsSubstituted forRondónat 87'minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 73'minutes
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 8Delph
- 11Gray
- 15Begovic
- 23Coleman
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
- 60Price
- 64Welch
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Post update
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).
Post update
Matej Vydra (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Mason Holgate.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 3, Everton 2. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Dwight McNeil replaces Aaron Lennon.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sounds about right....!
Everton getting relegated would be funny as well, but that's besides the point.