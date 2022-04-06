Close menu
Premier League
BurnleyBurnley3EvertonEverton2

Burnley snatch late winner to see off Everton

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments265

Richarlison
Richarlison tucked in his sixth and seventh goals of the season

Maxwel Cornet scored a late winner to earn Burnley a vital win over fellow strugglers Everton in their bid to remain in the Premier League.

The Ivorian capitalised upon two poor errors by Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey in the 85th minute to earn Sean Dyche's side only their fourth league win of the season.

It lifted them to within one point of safety behind Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom side.

In an entertaining and feisty encounter in wet and blustery conditions, the hosts took a 12th-minute lead when an unmarked Nathan Collins scored at the back post from a corner.

But the advantage did not last long as Richarlison stroked home the first of two penalties in the 18th minute when Ashley Westwood was adjudged to have tripped Anthony Gordon.

His second came four minutes before half-time and was tinged with controversy.

Despite Vitaliy Mykolenko being tripped by Aaron Lennon, referee Mike Dean did not think it amounted to a spot-kick, until he was advised by the video assistant referee to review it on the monitor and then overturned his decision.

The home support showed their disgust with that call, but their mood improved after the break when a great burst by Charlie Taylor led to him crossing for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser in the 57th minute.

And although Everton created the better chances as the second half wore on, Cornet's seventh goal of the season could not have been more crucial as it sent the home fans wild.

More to follow

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    7.69

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.98

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.58

  6. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    7.53

  9. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    8.18

  10. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    7.92

  11. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    7.58

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.27

  3. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    7.46

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    2.92

  2. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    3.11

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    3.12

  4. Squad number32Player nameBranthwaite
    Average rating

    3.46

  5. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    3.66

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.18

  7. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    2.99

  8. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.22

  9. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.93

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    3.32

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    3.49

  2. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    3.19

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14RobertsSubstituted forLowtonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 3Taylor
  • 17LennonSubstituted forMcNeilat 85'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 10mins
  • 20Cornet
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forVydraat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 11McNeil
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 54mins
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 16Doucouré
  • 4HolgateBooked at 3minsSubstituted forRondónat 87'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 73'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 8Delph
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 23Coleman
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli
  • 60Price
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  5. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Matej Vydra (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Mason Holgate.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 3, Everton 2. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Dwight McNeil replaces Aaron Lennon.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Wout Weghorst.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  20. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

263 comments

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 21:35

    The notion that Lampard was a better option than Rafa deflated quicker than my girlfriend.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 21:40

      Hello replied:
      Everton getting relegated would be stunning. I’d hate to see it. How’s it got so bad? Where’s alli and van de beek gone?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:34

    If Frank was excited for the relegation fight before, he must be bouncing off the walls for it now...

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 21:41

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      watford are staying up

  • Comment posted by The Shelf Preservation Society, today at 21:37

    A must-win for both clubs and the club with a real Manager won it.
    Sounds about right....!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:46

      Sport Report replied:
      Good to see Cornet ice the game

  • Comment posted by AverageFootballFan, today at 21:37

    I really hope Burnley stay up, their admittedly brutal but unique playing style works for them, and it's good for the league to have different teams with differing playing styles.

    Everton getting relegated would be funny as well, but that's besides the point.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 21:46

      Deano replied:
      They take far too much stick for their lump it up front approach to football. They work on a very small budget but punch above their weight every season. Dont get me wrong its frustrating when your team lose to them but they have to play to their strengths. Id sooner they stay up FRANKly

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 21:35

    Bye Bye Everton , EXIT awaits

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:39

      Sport Report replied:
      Everton are OK. They just need a new manager.

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 21:37

    BBC report today - Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker says it is difficult for young players to express themselves. How about starting on the pitch?

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 21:45

      nozin around replied:
      exactly. entitled, arrogance they even no say criticism is abuse.

      like rashford & lingard should focus on the day job that rakes in £100k pwk, but no. just constant whinging about how bad they have it.

      well played burnley. deserved the 3 pts.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:36

    This really could be the day that defines Everton's season, as well as Burnley's. I think Everton are finished as of today, so I guess it's....bye bye?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:42

      Sport Report replied:
      Can Norwich catch them?

  • Comment posted by Reyna terra, today at 21:39

    Everton gifted 2 penalties and still couldn't win 🙄

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:50

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That's Everton for you.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:37