Burnley snatch late winner to see off Everton

Richarlison tucked in his sixth and seventh goals of the season

Maxwel Cornet scored a late winner to earn Burnley a vital win over fellow strugglers Everton in their bid to remain in the Premier League.

The Ivorian capitalised upon two poor errors by Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey in the 85th minute to earn Sean Dyche's side only their fourth league win of the season.

It lifted them to within one point of safety behind Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom side.

In an entertaining and feisty encounter in wet and blustery conditions, the hosts took a 12th-minute lead when an unmarked Nathan Collins scored at the back post from a corner.

But the advantage did not last long as Richarlison stroked home the first of two penalties in the 18th minute when Ashley Westwood was adjudged to have tripped Anthony Gordon.

His second came four minutes before half-time and was tinged with controversy.

Despite Vitaliy Mykolenko being tripped by Aaron Lennon, referee Mike Dean did not think it amounted to a spot-kick, until he was advised by the video assistant referee to review it on the monitor and then overturned his decision.

The home support showed their disgust with that call, but their mood improved after the break when a great burst by Charlie Taylor led to him crossing for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser in the 57th minute.

And although Everton created the better chances as the second half wore on, Cornet's seventh goal of the season could not have been more crucial as it sent the home fans wild.

Everton Everton Everton Burnley Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 7.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 7.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 8.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 7.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 2.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 3.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 3.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Branthwaite Average rating 3.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 3.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 3.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 2.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 3.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 3.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 3.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 3.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 3.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 17 Lennon 18 Westwood 8 Brownhill 20 Cornet 19 Rodriguez 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

14 Roberts Substituted for Lowton at 72' minutes Booked at 76mins

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski

3 Taylor

17 Lennon Substituted for McNeil at 85' minutes

18 Westwood

8 Brownhill Booked at 10mins

20 Cornet

19 Rodriguez

9 Weghorst Substituted for Vydra at 80' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

4 Cork

10 Barnes

11 McNeil

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

27 Vydra

28 Long

37 Thomas Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 2 Kenny 22 Godfrey 32 Branthwaite 19 Mykolenko 16 Doucouré 4 Holgate 17 Iwobi 24 Gordon 9 Calvert-Lewin 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

2 Kenny

22 Godfrey Booked at 54mins

32 Branthwaite

19 Mykolenko

16 Doucouré

4 Holgate Booked at 3mins Substituted for Rondón at 87' minutes

17 Iwobi

24 Gordon Substituted for Gray at 73' minutes

9 Calvert-Lewin

7 Richarlison Substitutes 8 Delph

11 Gray

15 Begovic

23 Coleman

33 Rondón

34 El Ghazi

36 Alli

60 Price

64 Welch Referee: Mike Dean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Everton 2. Post update Offside, Burnley. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Post update Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton). Post update Matej Vydra (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Mason Holgate. goal Goal! Goal! Burnley 3, Everton 2. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra. Post update Attempt blocked. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Dwight McNeil replaces Aaron Lennon. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Charlie Taylor. Post update Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Wout Weghorst. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Pickford. Post update Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Post update Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward