Burnley v Everton

Everton manager Frank Lampard called for more quality from his side following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley captain Ben Mee is expected to miss a fourth successive match with a knee issue although he could return to face Norwich City on Sunday.

Nathan Collins is available following suspension but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters remain out.

Everton duo Allan and Michael Keane are suspended, while Donny van de Beek misses out with a thigh injury.

Seamus Coleman should feature following illness but Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are still sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won a club record four Premier League home matches versus Everton.

The Blues have triumphed on just one of their past five Premier League visits to Turf Moor, a 5-1 victory on Boxing Day in 2018.

However, the Toffees can complete the Premier League double over the Clarets for the third time.

Everton are one short of 50 league wins in this fixture.

Burnley

Burnley's tally of three wins this season is the lowest of any Premier League team.

The Clarets have lost their past four league fixtures by an aggregate score of 10-0.

They haven't lost five league games in a row without scoring since March 2006 in the Championship.

Burnley could sustain five successive defeats in the same top-flight campaign for the first time since 1976.

They have recorded only two victories in their last 24 Premier League home matches (D11, L11).

There have been 28 Premier League goals scored at Turf Moor this season, at least two fewer than at any other stadium.

The Clarets have won just one of their past nine midweek Premier League games (D4, L4), beating Spurs 1-0 in February.

Wout Weghorst has scored just one goal in his first 10 Premier League appearances for the club.

Maxwel Cornet has failed to score in all eight of his Premier League appearances since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton

Everton have won a league-low 12 points since the start of October. They are the only top-flight side to have failed to win away from home during that period (D2, L9).

Everton have opened the scoring in just seven of their 28 league games this season.

They have failed to win their past 40 matches when trailing at half-time away from home in the Premier League.

The Toffees have not come from behind at half-time to win on the road in nearly seven years, since a 3-2 victory at West Bromwich Albion in September 2015.

Everton have not lost six consecutive away Premier League games since a run of eight between April and October 1994.

They could also lose seven successive away fixtures in all competitions for the first time since 1961.

Frank Lampard is the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches.

However, Lampard has won all three of his Premier League games as a manager against Burnley by an aggregate score of 10-2. It is his best 100% record against any top-flight team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in all eight Premier League appearances in 2022.

