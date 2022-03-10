Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Watford 0.
Wolves scored three times in the opening 21 minutes as they recorded their biggest top flight win since 2011 to keep Watford in the relegation zone.
Roy Hodgson's Watford side knew a victory would take them level on points with fourth-bottom Everton.
But there was never a chance of that happening after a catastrophic start as Raul Jimenez turned home a 13th-minute opener from Hwang Hee-chan's short pass before a Cucho Hernandez own goal and a first-time Daniel Podence effort.
Ruben Neves rounded off the scoring with a magnificent chip five minutes from time as Wolves equalled their biggest Premier League win, matching their thrashing of Blackpool 11 years ago.
Watford have now taken five points from eight games under Hodgson and, worryingly for them, have played more matches than the sides immediately above them and have a worse goal difference.
Wolves meanwhile can reflect on having scored three times in the first-half of Premier League game at Molineux for the first time since the April 2019 win against Arsenal. This was also the first time they had ever done a Premier League double over Watford.
The result also keeps Bruno Lage's eighth-placed side in with a chance of securing a return to European football two seasons after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.
Woeful Watford
Roy Hodgson has made no secret of his desire to bring defensive discipline to Watford and that if they are to succeed in their quest to avoid relegation, it will come through organisation.
The opening period must have come as a nasty shock.
Watford seemed unable to cope with a Wolves attack that has never been viewed as one of the most potent in the top flight.
Cucho Hernandez got his body position all wrong in turning Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross into his own net whilst veteran keeper Ben Foster rushed himself into the scuffed clearance that Podence sent straight past him and into the empty net.
As the Wolves fans got stuck into Foster, who spent seven years at West Brom and two at Birmingham earlier in his lengthy career, Hodgson reacted by making his first change; Christian Kabasele for Kiko Femenia with only half an hour played.
Foster was spared a second calamitous goal after half-time when he got back to save a repeat effort from Podence straight from another of the veteran keeper's clearances.
But he wasn't spared more jeers from the Wolves support, who gleefully took every possible opportunity to remind Foster of the score.
More to follow.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number15Player nameBolyAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.80
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
8.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number20Player nameChiquinhoAverage rating
7.92
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
3.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameEteboAverage rating
2.53
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number28Player nameKaluAverage rating
2.76
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 15Boly
- 16Coady
- 27SaïssBooked at 58mins
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 82'minutes
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 35mins
- 10Podence
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNetoat 61'minutes
- 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marçal
- 7Neto
- 11Machado Trincão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 23Kilman
- 32Dendoncker
- 39Cundle
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaSubstituted forKabaseleat 30'minutes
- 15Cathcart
- 22SamirBooked at 40mins
- 14Kamara
- 19Sissoko
- 6LouzaBooked at 19mins
- 8CleverleySubstituted forEteboat 73'minutes
- 29Hernández
- 25Dennis
- 7KingSubstituted forKaluat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Etebo
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 28Kalu
- 31Sierralta
- 33Kucka
- 39Kayembe
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 29,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Watford 0.
Post update
Hand ball by Cucho Hernández (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Samuel Kalu is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Watford 0. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Jonny.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).
