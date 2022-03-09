Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jonny has played twice as a substitute for Wolves since returning from a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament

TEAM NEWS

Ki-Jana Hoever has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that prompted his first-half substitution against Crystal Palace.

With Nelson Semedo unavailable with a similar issue, Jonny Otto could make his first start for a year.

Watford remain without Ismaila Sarr but team-mate Joshua King will be assessed. Both missed the game against Arsenal on Sunday because of hamstring injuries.

William Troost-Ekong is available after overcoming a muscle strain.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September and are aiming for a first Premier League double over Watford.

Watford have won just three of their 20 away league games against Wolves (D11, L6).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have suffered three successive league defeats for the first time since a similar run at the beginning of the season - which they ended with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Wolves' 12 Premier League wins this season already equals their final tally for 2020-21.

They have failed to score in eight home league matches this campaign, more often than any other side in the division.

There have been 22 league goals scored at Molineux this season, four fewer than any other stadium

Wolves are the only team not to have conceded more than two goals in a Premier League fixture this season.

Watford

Watford's solitary victory in 16 competitive matches came in the Premier League away to Aston Villa last month (D3, L12).

The Hornets have earned five points from their seven league games under Roy Hodgson.

They can equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive away clean sheets, set from January to March 1986.

Watford have kept three clean sheets in their four Premier League away fixtures under Hodgson, as many clean sheets as in their previous 38 top-flight away games.

They are winless in all 11 league matches without Ismaila Sarr this season, losing nine of them.

