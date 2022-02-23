Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah is the third Liverpool player to score multiple first-half penalties in a Premier League match, after Robbie Fowler against Sheffield United in 2007 and Steven Gerrard against Leicester in 2015

Rampant Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points after cruising to a sixth Premier League win in a row at Leeds United's expense at a raucous Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side warmed up for Sunday's Carabao Cup final with an utterly dominant display that included three goals in 20 first-half minutes.

Two of those came from penalties by Mohamed Salah, who also set up defender Joel Matip for his first goal since December 2020.

Sadio Mane added two late goals and Virgil van Dijk scored with an added-time header.

The margin of Liverpool's win means they have a superior goal difference to title rivals City, who they are due to meet on 9 April at Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool now have a difference of +50 compared to Pep Guardiola's side's +46, with both teams having played 26 games.

Ruthless Reds warm up for Wembley in style

Liverpool were looking for the perfect preparation before this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley - and they eventually turned on the style against struggling Leeds.

Klopp said before the game he was not thinking about the title race and only concentrating on picking up three more league points.

Yet the Reds, who are in the fifth round of the FA Cup next week and have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after establishing a 2-0 first-leg lead against Inter Milan, remain very much in the hunt for four trophies after a ninth straight win in all competitions.

City were 14 points clear of Liverpool after beating Chelsea on 15 January, albeit Guardiola's side had played two games more.

But Klopp's men have impressively clawed back 11 of those to create the prospect of an exciting title race with 12 games left.

Liverpool have now scored 70 Premier League goals this season - two more than they managed in 38 games on their way to finishing third last season - and Salah has 19 of those in another impressive season for the Egypt forward.

He opened the scoring from the spot after Stuart Dallas handled inside the box before Salah's pass allowed centre-back Matip to double the lead with a sweeping finish any of Liverpool's front three would have been proud of.

Salah made it 3-0 when Mane was fouled by Luke Ayling and then missed a couple of chances to complete his hat-trick.

However, Mane - playing through the middle with Luis Diaz on the left - added the fourth after an assist by substitute Jordan Henderson before the Senegal forward made it 5-0 when he was left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard area.

Van Dijk's late header means Liverpool head to Wembley on the back of scoring six goals at home in the Premier League for the first time since November 2016, when they hammered Watford 6-1.

Alarm bells sounding for Leeds

Leeds are as deeply in a relegation battle as Liverpool are in a title race after a humiliating defeat on Merseyside.

Marcelo Bielsa's side started the day with a five-point cushion but this dispiriting result - coupled with Burnley's win over Tottenham - means they are just three points above the bottom three having played more games than the trio immediately below them.

Leeds actually started brightly with Brazil forward Raphinha having a goal ruled out for offside.

But their defensive frailties were always evident and the game was all but lost by half-time.

Bielsa's side have conceded 56 goals this season - the highest number in the Premier League - including 31 in the past nine matches.

It is an alarming statistic that urgently requires addressing if their second season in the Premier League since winning promotion in 2020 is not to end in a return to a division they spent so long trying to escape.

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.43 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 8.13 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.13 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 8.04 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 8.03 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 8.00 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.84 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.84 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.82 Squad number 27 Player name Origi Average rating 7.77 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.72 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.71 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.57 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.55 Leeds United Avg Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 4.80 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 4.71 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.69 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 4.43 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 4.43 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.30 Squad number 46 Player name Shackleton Average rating 4.30 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.21 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.18 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 4.14 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 4.09 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 4.07 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 4.02 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 3.68

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 17 Jones 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 10 Mané 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

17 Jones Substituted for Milner at 77' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Henderson at 68' minutes

11 Salah

10 Mané

23 Díaz Substituted for Origi at 85' minutes Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

8 Keïta

14 Henderson

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

62 Kelleher Leeds Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Meslier 15 Dallas 2 Ayling 21 Struijk 3 Firpo 4 Forshaw 10 Raphinha 43 Klich 19 Rodrigo 22 Harrison 20 James 1 Meslier

15 Dallas

2 Ayling Booked at 33mins

21 Struijk

3 Firpo Booked at 18mins

4 Forshaw

10 Raphinha

43 Klich Substituted for Shackleton at 45' minutes

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Roberts at 45' minutes

22 Harrison

20 James Substituted for Gelhardt at 61' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

26 Bate

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

45 McCarron

46 Shackleton

54 Kenneh Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 6, Leeds United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 6, Leeds United 0. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 6, Leeds United 0. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Raphinha. Booking Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United). goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 5, Leeds United 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Milner with a through ball. Post update Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pascal Struijk. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Luis Díaz. Post update Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United). goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 4, Leeds United 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Henderson. Post update James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United). Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones. Post update Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson. Post update Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Junior Firpo. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward