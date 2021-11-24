Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Medical staff from both teams, as well as paramedics, were quickly called on to treat John Fleck after he collapsed

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during their Championship win away at Reading on Tuesday.

Fleck was stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch after going down unchallenged.

The Scotland international, 30, spent the night in the nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital but has now been allowed home.

"United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club said Fleck had undergone "comprehensive medical examinations" and added: "United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages."

Fleck required treatment shortly after Jayden Bogle scored the only goal of the game early in the second half and the match was stopped for more than 10 minutes while he received treatment.

Team-mate Enda Stevens was first to run to Fleck and get the attention of referee Andy Davies to stop play immediately and allow both teams' medics and the stadium's on-duty paramedics onto the pitch.

After the game, the club confirmed Fleck had received "urgent medical care" on the pitch before he was taken to a waiting ambulance.

Fleck was able to stand at one point whilst wearing an oxygen mask, while both sets of supporters applauded before he was taken off on a stretcher and was conscious as he left the stadium.

The Blades then hung on for their first win in five games after 13 minutes were added on at the end of the second half.