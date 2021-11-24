Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Simon Grayson oversaw 13 wins from 43 games in charge of Fleetwood Town, with five of those wins coming from 22 games in all competitions this season

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has left the club with immediate effect after Tuesday's defeat by Oxford United left them 22nd in the League One table.

The Cod Army are on an eight-game run without a win and the loss to the U's was their fifth in six league games.

The 51-year-old's assistant David Dunn will also leave the club.

"Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism," a statement said.

Grayson was appointed by Fleetwood in January to succeed Joey Barton, who left the club after almost three years in charge.

It was the former Leeds and Preston boss' first job since his sacking by Blackpool in February 2020.

Having initially joined until the end of the 2020-21 season, with the club 14th in the table, Grayson signed a new "long-term" deal external-link in March and steered them to a mid-table finish.

However, the club have struggled this season, losing their first four games of the campaign before their current torrid run began in mid-October.

Their most recent victory came against fellow strugglers Crewe on 16 October and they travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in their next League One fixture.