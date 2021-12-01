Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Burnley 0.
Wolves were frustrated in their bid to keep pace with the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Molineux.
Winger Adama Traore, making his first start since 23 October, came closest when he hit the visitors on the break in the first-half and struck the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.
The Spaniard, who has yet to score in 14 appearances this season, had an effort touched around the post in the second half by Nick Pope, but that was Wolves' only effort on target in a drab period.
South Korean loanee Hwang Hee-chan also had an effort deflected wide from outside the area.
Third-bottom Burnley, who have now drawn five of their last seven games, were resolute in defence but offered little going forward.
It took until the 79th minute for them to have a shot on target when Dwight McNeil's effort was saved at the near post.
Goals a worry for Wolves
After just one win in their opening five league games, a recent upturn in form - which had seen Wolves earn 11 points from 18 available - had moved them to within touching distance of the Champions League places.
Goals, however, are a worry.
They have only scored 12 in 14 league games - the joint-second lowest in the league - and only six in seven home league games now.
Bruno Lage's side were dominant throughout, having almost two-thirds of possession, but the Portuguese manager will be frustrated with their lack of quality in the final third.
Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal, only having two saves to make, and despite attempting a season-high 26 crosses, Wolves were unable to find a breakthrough.
Burnley, as we've come to expect after their five-year spell in the Premier League, were solid at the back.
They regularly put bodies on the line and tackles from Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor were key to stopping Traore and Raul Jimenez in the first half.
Sean Dyche's side were lacking in forward areas too, with Maxwel Cornet, who has scored five goals since his summer move from Lyon, largely ineffective.
They were restricted to efforts from distance with Jay Rodriguez firing over late when afforded space.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23KilmanBooked at 86mins
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 37Traoré
- 9Jiménez
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 39Cundle
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2LowtonBooked at 18mins
- 22Collins
- 6MeeBooked at 7mins
- 3Taylor
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forVydraat 72'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 4Cork
- 11McNeil
- 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 20CornetSubstituted forLennonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Hennessey
- 14Roberts
- 17Lennon
- 19Rodriguez
- 23Pieters
- 25Norris
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 30,328
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Burnley 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trincão.
Booking
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Maxwel Cornet.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by José Sá.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
Post update
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
