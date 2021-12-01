Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0BurnleyBurnley0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Burnley: Hosts frustrated by resolute visitors

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Wolves' Adama Traore hits the bar
Adama Traore is yet to score for Wolves this season

Wolves were frustrated in their bid to keep pace with the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Molineux.

Winger Adama Traore, making his first start since 23 October, came closest when he hit the visitors on the break in the first-half and struck the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.

The Spaniard, who has yet to score in 14 appearances this season, had an effort touched around the post in the second half by Nick Pope, but that was Wolves' only effort on target in a drab period.

South Korean loanee Hwang Hee-chan also had an effort deflected wide from outside the area.

Third-bottom Burnley, who have now drawn five of their last seven games, were resolute in defence but offered little going forward.

It took until the 79th minute for them to have a shot on target when Dwight McNeil's effort was saved at the near post.

Goals a worry for Wolves

After just one win in their opening five league games, a recent upturn in form - which had seen Wolves earn 11 points from 18 available - had moved them to within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Goals, however, are a worry.

They have only scored 12 in 14 league games - the joint-second lowest in the league - and only six in seven home league games now.

Bruno Lage's side were dominant throughout, having almost two-thirds of possession, but the Portuguese manager will be frustrated with their lack of quality in the final third.

Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal, only having two saves to make, and despite attempting a season-high 26 crosses, Wolves were unable to find a breakthrough.

Burnley, as we've come to expect after their five-year spell in the Premier League, were solid at the back.

They regularly put bodies on the line and tackles from Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor were key to stopping Traore and Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Sean Dyche's side were lacking in forward areas too, with Maxwel Cornet, who has scored five goals since his summer move from Lyon, largely ineffective.

They were restricted to efforts from distance with Jay Rodriguez firing over late when afforded space.

Burnley 'not as good as we have been' - Dyche

Player of the match

JiménezRaúl Jiménez

with an average of 6.88

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.80

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.62

  4. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.50

  6. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.22

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.13

  10. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.09

  11. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    5.37

Burnley

  1. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.50

  5. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    6.03

  10. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.88

  12. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.69

  13. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.20

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23KilmanBooked at 86mins
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 37Traoré
  • 9Jiménez
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 39Cundle
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2LowtonBooked at 18mins
  • 22Collins
  • 6MeeBooked at 7mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forVydraat 72'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 11McNeil
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 59'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forLennonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Roberts
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 23Pieters
  • 25Norris
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
30,328

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Burnley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trincão.

  6. Booking

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Maxwel Cornet.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by José Sá.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.

  17. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Sivo, today at 22:24

    Football scores

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, today at 22:21

    Wolves definitely need another Steve bull type. Four points dropped in the last two games isn't good enough.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:19

    No goals between the 2 most boring anti football teams in the league...

    No surprises.

    Wolves going nowhere under their manager 🤣

    • Reply posted by Factoid, today at 22:25

      Factoid replied:
      Thanks for your comments. They mean absolutely nothing to anyone, ever.

  • Comment posted by lmfao, today at 22:16

    Well done Burnley good point for you seen enough of Traore now to no he needs to move won't sign new contract can't finish for S##t

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 22:14

    0-0 draws should be only worth half a point !

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

    Guys. Wolves are having a great season. But why are you so critical about your team

    • Reply posted by Factoid, today at 22:26

      Factoid replied:
      Because 12 goals in 14 games suggest we don't score enough.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 22:10

    Wolves probably would have won it if they they kept Hwang on the pitch. Forget Trincoa.

  • Comment posted by Gill, today at 22:09

    There were good reasons for optimism and pessimism in the build-up to this game; the 4-0 drubbing handed to us by Burnley in this fixture last season served to support the latter. However the fact that we were playing them conveniently between the upheaval of their cancelled game last weekend and an upcoming relegation battle this weekend, I really thought we could take advantage.

  • Comment posted by WhiteStormyPony, today at 22:06

    Why do Wolves slow it down when going forward instead of putting the cross in early! So frustrating

    • Reply posted by FuzzyDunlop, today at 22:07

      FuzzyDunlop replied:
      Because there isn’t anybody in the box.

  • Comment posted by Dan Nagle, today at 22:05

    How is Nathan Collins not permanently in the Burnley side. No offense to Tarks but he is like a one man wall. No wonder Man Utd, Arsenal wanted him. Just ask Stoke fans. Taylor was also terrific.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 22:05

    Traoré - absolute unit, amazing dribbling, unbeatable pace, unbelievable acceleration. Made one incredible dribble through the Burnley team but I honestly just believe he will always fluff his lines in the final third.

    Once he adds that last little bit to his game, he'll be a world beater. As a football fan, I really hope he does.

    Burnley fan.

  • Comment posted by FuzzyDunlop, today at 22:03

    One of them games when the highlight of the evening is the Mr Sizzler double cheese burger.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 22:03

    Most supporters must dislike playing Burnley, not because they think they'll lose but because it'll probably be dreary!

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:00

    Obviously we are the dirtiest .. most time wasting ...talentless team ..that needs to be relegated but unfortunately wolves fans , you couldn't score..you are just another in a long line of teams who do nothing but moan...we got a point at Chelsea and don't roll over for anyone..get over yourselves....utc

    • Reply posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:02

      Utcheterwolf replied:
      You forgot boring 😂🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Dittonwolf, today at 21:57

    Could be first on MOTD.
    Don.t want to spoil it but it was a 0.0 Bore Draw save your electy and go to Bed.

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 21:57

    As much as I love the Wolves, the results against Norwich and Burnley (respect to both) illustrate why we are probably not realistic contenders for Europe this season. But still leaving the dream! WTID

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 21:54

    And cue the negative Wolves fans… we battered Burnley with no end result.. 6th place at this stage I would of snapped ya hand off. Back Lage in transfer window

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 21:53

    Yet again Wolves are ineffective in front of goal, same has been true for years and not solved. Going nowhere unless it’s fixed

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. Wolves are sixth place in the league. And you are complaining that your team is not scoring goals

  • Comment posted by Flip, today at 21:52

    Burnley (Spoilers) FC.

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 21:49

    Good point for burnley

