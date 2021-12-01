Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adama Traore is yet to score for Wolves this season

Wolves were frustrated in their bid to keep pace with the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Molineux.

Winger Adama Traore, making his first start since 23 October, came closest when he hit the visitors on the break in the first-half and struck the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.

The Spaniard, who has yet to score in 14 appearances this season, had an effort touched around the post in the second half by Nick Pope, but that was Wolves' only effort on target in a drab period.

South Korean loanee Hwang Hee-chan also had an effort deflected wide from outside the area.

Third-bottom Burnley, who have now drawn five of their last seven games, were resolute in defence but offered little going forward.

It took until the 79th minute for them to have a shot on target when Dwight McNeil's effort was saved at the near post.

Goals a worry for Wolves

After just one win in their opening five league games, a recent upturn in form - which had seen Wolves earn 11 points from 18 available - had moved them to within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Goals, however, are a worry.

They have only scored 12 in 14 league games - the joint-second lowest in the league - and only six in seven home league games now.

Bruno Lage's side were dominant throughout, having almost two-thirds of possession, but the Portuguese manager will be frustrated with their lack of quality in the final third.

Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal, only having two saves to make, and despite attempting a season-high 26 crosses, Wolves were unable to find a breakthrough.

Burnley, as we've come to expect after their five-year spell in the Premier League, were solid at the back.

They regularly put bodies on the line and tackles from Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor were key to stopping Traore and Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Sean Dyche's side were lacking in forward areas too, with Maxwel Cornet, who has scored five goals since his summer move from Lyon, largely ineffective.

They were restricted to efforts from distance with Jay Rodriguez firing over late when afforded space.

Burnley 'not as good as we have been' - Dyche

