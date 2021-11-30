Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers19:30BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Ruben Neves of Wolves confronts referee Mike Dean
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will miss his first Premier League game of the season because of suspension

TEAM NEWS

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five Premier League yellow cards.

Daniel Podence remains unavailable following a positive test for Covid-19.

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended as a result of reaching five bookings this season.

Midfielder Dale Stephens was back in the matchday squad for the abandoned game against Tottenham on Sunday but Ashley Barnes is out with a thigh injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are still in decent form but Burnley are on a four-game unbeaten run and had the weekend off because of the snow.

This feels like it will be a close game, and there won't be many goals in it.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee

Burnley are winless in their past 19 league games without James Tarkowski, and in 17 when Ashley Westwood didn't play. Both players are suspended.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley did the double over Wolves last season and can register three successive league wins against them for the first time since a run of four between 1912 and 1931.
  • The Clarets' 4-0 triumph at Molineux in April is their biggest Premier League away victory.
  • Wolves' solitary win in the past 10 league meetings was by 1-0 at home in September 2018 (D4, L5).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves can win at least half of their opening 14 games of a top-flight campaign for the first time in 42 years.
  • A fourth successive top-flight home victory would be their best run since April 1975.
  • They have taken 20 points from their past 10 fixtures (W6, D2, L2).
  • Wolves can keep three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from March to June 2020.

Burnley

  • Burnley are unbeaten in four league games and have only lost once in seven, though their only victory came against Brentford on 30 October.
  • They are winless in seven Premier League away matches since beating Fulham in May (D3, L4).
  • Chris Wood has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in last season's 4-0 away win.
  • Maxwel Cornet has scored five goals in six Premier League starts.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea139313152630
2Man City139222772029
3Liverpool1384139112828
4West Ham137242416823
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Man Utd135352122-118
9Brighton134631214-218
10Leicester135352023-318
11Crystal Palace133731919016
12Brentford134451717016
13Aston Villa135171821-316
14Everton134361620-415
15Southampton133551118-714
16Watford134181824-613
17Leeds132651220-812
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich13238727-209
20Newcastle130671529-146
View full Premier League table

