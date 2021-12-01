Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1Man CityManchester City2

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva scores sublime goal in City win

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments74

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has scored four goals in his past seven Premier League appearances

Bernardo Silva scored one of the goals of the season to help Manchester City beat Aston Villa and inflict Steven Gerrard's first Premier League defeat as a manager.

It was a fourth league win in a row for Pep Guardiola's side, one that keeps them second in the table, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Silva showed world-class technique to side-foot volley Gabriel Jesus' dropping cross into the roof of the net from just inside the area, after City ripped their hosts open with a rapid break.

That sublime strike doubled the visitors' advantage before half-time, with Ruben Dias the unlikely source of their opener when he curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Villa have renewed resolve since Gerrard's arrival though, and Ollie Watkins replied immediately after the interval with a neat strike from a well-worked corner routine.

But the hosts were unable to find a leveller and Gerrard, having won his opening two games in charge, was handed his first loss in the Villa dugout.

Jack Grealish was brought on as a late substitute to make his first return to Villa Park since a £100m summer move, greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the home crowd that once adored him.

More to follow.

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.88

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.72

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.47

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.49

  7. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.75

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.17

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.49

  11. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    5.51

  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.51

  3. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    6.03

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number11Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.44

  6. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.54

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.06

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.69

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 3TargettSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 67'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaSubstituted forSansonat 77'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 31BaileySubstituted forYoungat 31'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 10Buendía

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 18Young
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 39Davis
  • 41J Ramsey

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 16Rodri
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGrealishat 87'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 10Grealish
  • 13Steffen
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
41,400

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  11. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Morgan Sanson replaces Marvelous Nakamba.

  17. Post update

    Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ederson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:26

    Pleased with the win, delighted with the performance against a good Villa side that pushed us really hard. Well done both teams.

  • Comment posted by Royal Villa Lion, today at 22:26

    In hindsight, put the ball the out when Sterling is down (their 2nd goal).
    First half was a bit like Inverness (Villa) v Rangers (City).
    Matched them up proper in the 2nd half.
    VAR cleared the push before the corner that got the great finish by Ollie.
    Good good to see the fresh prince of Buckingham in attendance & looking on course for a top 6 assault with Stevie.
    Bring on Deano's Canaries.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 22:23

    City have an English footballer.
    Tactical genius.

  • Comment posted by bye bye scousers, today at 22:23

    Villa fans don't hold a candle to there good neighbours Birmingham and I'm a Walsall fan

    • Reply posted by JS, today at 22:25

      JS replied:
      But we can spell

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 22:22

    Great game from both teams. Let's not forget this Villa team absolutely thrashed Liverpool last season & should not be underestimated.

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:21

    Another three points, excellent result away at a dogged Villa. Manchester City can win beautifully or grind out results. One day all City’s 25 attempts on goal will go in until then onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by A Pain In The Argus, today at 22:21

    Villa fans booing Jack was just embarrassing. Aside from that, good performance from the lads against an unbelievable City side. Credit to the Villa to have given them a proper game when many sides may have been overwhelmed. UTV!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:20

    In the 1st half Man C adapted quickly to playing in front of a crowd

    • Reply posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:24

      Tony ratcliffe replied:
      Stupid boy

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:20

    man city must be happy to play in front of a stadium full of fans

  • Comment posted by Augerooooooooooo, today at 22:19

    Tough game, need to get torres back in team, hes everything jesus is but a much better goalscorer ontop

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 22:24

      imado replied:
      Pep prefer to sell him to his beloved club and keep jesus, we City fans need to act now and say No to selling Farren Torres, we have the right to keep our best players.

  • Comment posted by dangermouse, today at 22:19

    The Villa players grew into the game, became more confident and had belief,, if the young lad finished that chance then who knows!?!
    But fair play to City, they keep the ball well and are nice to watch. Just grateful they haven’t got an out and out goal scorer.
    Good game, entertaining and proud of the Villans performance.

  • Comment posted by keithkarmic, today at 22:19

    Beating Stevie G is nearly as much fun as beating Liverpool these days.

    • Reply posted by Jozza, today at 22:22

      Jozza replied:
      you were born 1 , you live has 1 , so you must be 1 .

  • Comment posted by NBJOE, today at 22:19

    Stevie, you are just going to have to be patient for that Anfield job.

  • Comment posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 22:17

    imado you should be in bed by now instead of talking through your rear end.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:16

    Shame on the Villa supporters who booed Jack Grealish. You shame your great club.

    • Reply posted by Finnish Villan, today at 22:19

      Finnish Villan replied:
      Shame on him for lying through his forked tongue, and yourself for commenting when you clearly no nothing about the circumstances.

  • Comment posted by U17737637, today at 22:16

    City are nearly as good as Liverpool!