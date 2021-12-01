Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bernardo Silva has scored four goals in his past seven Premier League appearances

Bernardo Silva scored one of the goals of the season to help Manchester City beat Aston Villa and inflict Steven Gerrard's first Premier League defeat as a manager.

It was a fourth league win in a row for Pep Guardiola's side, one that keeps them second in the table, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Silva showed world-class technique to side-foot volley Gabriel Jesus' dropping cross into the roof of the net from just inside the area, after City ripped their hosts open with a rapid break.

That sublime strike doubled the visitors' advantage before half-time, with Ruben Dias the unlikely source of their opener when he curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Villa have renewed resolve since Gerrard's arrival though, and Ollie Watkins replied immediately after the interval with a neat strike from a well-worked corner routine.

But the hosts were unable to find a leveller and Gerrard, having won his opening two games in charge, was handed his first loss in the Villa dugout.

Jack Grealish was brought on as a late substitute to make his first return to Villa Park since a £100m summer move, greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the home crowd that once adored him.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Aston Villa Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 5.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 5.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Nakamba Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Sanson Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 6.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Fernandinho Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 3 Targett 7 McGinn 19 Nakamba 6 Douglas Luiz 31 Bailey 11 Watkins 10 Buendía 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa

5 Mings

3 Targett Substituted for Chukwuemeka at 67' minutes

7 McGinn

19 Nakamba Substituted for Sanson at 77' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz

31 Bailey Substituted for Young at 31' minutes

11 Watkins

10 Buendía Substitutes 8 Sanson

12 Steer

16 Tuanzebe

18 Young

21 El Ghazi

30 Hause

33 Chukwuemeka

39 Davis

41 J Ramsey Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 3 Rúben Dias 6 Aké 11 Zinchenko 16 Rodri 25 Fernandinho 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 9 Gabriel Jesus 7 Sterling 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo

3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké

11 Zinchenko

16 Rodri

25 Fernandinho

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez

9 Gabriel Jesus Substituted for Grealish at 87' minutes

7 Sterling Substitutes 10 Grealish

13 Steffen

33 Carson

47 Foden

79 Mbete

80 Palmer

87 McAtee

90 Lavia

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: 41,400 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2. Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus. Post update Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City). Post update Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Morgan Sanson replaces Marvelous Nakamba. Post update Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa). Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ederson. Post update Attempt saved. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward