Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2.
Bernardo Silva scored one of the goals of the season to help Manchester City beat Aston Villa and inflict Steven Gerrard's first Premier League defeat as a manager.
It was a fourth league win in a row for Pep Guardiola's side, one that keeps them second in the table, one point behind leaders Chelsea.
Silva showed world-class technique to side-foot volley Gabriel Jesus' dropping cross into the roof of the net from just inside the area, after City ripped their hosts open with a rapid break.
That sublime strike doubled the visitors' advantage before half-time, with Ruben Dias the unlikely source of their opener when he curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Villa have renewed resolve since Gerrard's arrival though, and Ollie Watkins replied immediately after the interval with a neat strike from a well-worked corner routine.
But the hosts were unable to find a leveller and Gerrard, having won his opening two games in charge, was handed his first loss in the Villa dugout.
Jack Grealish was brought on as a late substitute to make his first return to Villa Park since a £100m summer move, greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the home crowd that once adored him.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.03
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.69
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 3TargettSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 67'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 19NakambaSubstituted forSansonat 77'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 31BaileySubstituted forYoungat 31'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 10Buendía
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 12Steer
- 16Tuanzebe
- 18Young
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 39Davis
- 41J Ramsey
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 27Cancelo
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 16Rodri
- 25Fernandinho
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 26Mahrez
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGrealishat 87'minutes
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 10Grealish
- 13Steffen
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 79Mbete
- 80Palmer
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 41,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 2.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Post update
Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Morgan Sanson replaces Marvelous Nakamba.
Post update
Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ederson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
First half was a bit like Inverness (Villa) v Rangers (City).
Matched them up proper in the 2nd half.
VAR cleared the push before the corner that got the great finish by Ollie.
Good good to see the fresh prince of Buckingham in attendance & looking on course for a top 6 assault with Stevie.
Bring on Deano's Canaries.
Tactical genius.
But fair play to City, they keep the ball well and are nice to watch. Just grateful they haven’t got an out and out goal scorer.
Good game, entertaining and proud of the Villans performance.