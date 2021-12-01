Match ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Neal Maupay's acrobatic overhead kick earned Brighton a dramatic draw against West Ham at London Stadium.
The Frenchman scored in the 89th minute when the Seagulls were down to 10 men after Adam Lallana had gone off injured, with the visitors unable to make any more substitutions.
West Ham had scored after only five minutes as Pablo Fornals' superb inswinging corner was glanced in by Tomas Soucek's near-post header.
Fornals nearly doubled their advantage but his well-struck 15-yard effort hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced clear.
The Hammers thought they had a second goal when the ball crept over the line off the heel of Brighton defender Shane Duffy in a goalmouth scramble.
However, it was ruled out following a lengthy Video Assistant Referee delay as Michail Antonio was adjudged offside before the ball hit the away defender.
Despite having further chances to score a second, the Hammers could not finish the game off and were punished late on.
Brighton dig deep to earn point
West Ham thought they had earned their eighth win in 14 Premier League matches and remain fourth, but only one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Thursday.
But Hammers boss David Moyes will be frustrated his side did not put the game beyond Brighton's reach.
In the last 15 minutes Jarrod Bowen shot just wide and Declan Rice and Antonio were both denied by Robert Sanchez before the visitors levelled.
For Brighton, it was a hard-earned point, although they have still not won since 22 September, a run now at 10 games.
They handed a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Ecuador forward Jeremy Sarmiento, but the teenager only lasted 12 minutes before he picked up a hamstring problem, with centre-half Adam Webster (calf) and midfielder Lallana (thigh) also suffering injuries.
Lallana's injury came after they had made three blocks of substitutions so they played the last five minutes a player short.
Brighton's players were booed during their 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday, even though the club are on course to beat the 13th place they secured in the old Division One in 1981-82, their highest ever position.
But Graham Potter would have been delighted with their effort and resilience on Wednesday.
After West Ham's goal, the visitors had chances to equalise but Jakub Moder's shot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski before Dunk headed just wide from the resulting corner.
Immediately after the restart Solly March's deflected effort was tipped over by Fabianski with the Poland international also saving another Dunk header.
But they got their goal when a cross from substitute Tariq Lamptey found Maupay and his excellent finish secured a point.
Player of the match
DuffyShane Duffy
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
5.27
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number60Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
5.69
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 31Johnson
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 77'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 76'minutes
- 9AntonioBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 64Perkins
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forLampteyat 70'minutes
- 4WebsterSubstituted forDuffyat 36'minutes
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 15Moder
- 8Bissouma
- 60SarmientoSubstituted forMarchat 13'minutes
- 14LallanaSubstituted forat 85'minutes
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupayBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 10Mac Allister
- 12Mwepu
- 13Groß
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 27Locadia
- 33Burn
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Booking
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Adam Lallana went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.
VAR decision absolutely crazy but Hammers didn't create enough chances to deserve the win.
Need to win these for a chance of top 4
I’m no footballing genius so I’ll leave it to Moyes to work out what went wrong and work on rectifying it.
One positive is Lanzini looking more like the little magician he used to be with every bit of game time he gets.
Dear Santa, I’d like a striker in January please ⚒️
A couple of thoughts;
Desperately need back up for a tired looking Antonio.
Lanzini deserves to start based on recent substitute performances.
Masuaku is an accident waiting to happen.
Rice is absolute class
Up The Albion!
Onwards we go, up the Hammers.
COYI