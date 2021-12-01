Premier League
West HamWest Ham United1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

West Ham 1-1 Brighton: Neal Maupay scores late equaliser after early Tomas Soucek goal for the Hammers

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay's goal came after a run of seven games without scoring

Neal Maupay's acrobatic overhead kick earned Brighton a dramatic draw against West Ham at London Stadium.

The Frenchman scored in the 89th minute when the Seagulls were down to 10 men after Adam Lallana had gone off injured, with the visitors unable to make any more substitutions.

West Ham had scored after only five minutes as Pablo Fornals' superb inswinging corner was glanced in by Tomas Soucek's near-post header.

Fornals nearly doubled their advantage but his well-struck 15-yard effort hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced clear.

The Hammers thought they had a second goal when the ball crept over the line off the heel of Brighton defender Shane Duffy in a goalmouth scramble.

However, it was ruled out following a lengthy Video Assistant Referee delay as Michail Antonio was adjudged offside before the ball hit the away defender.

Despite having further chances to score a second, the Hammers could not finish the game off and were punished late on.

Brighton dig deep to earn point

West Ham thought they had earned their eighth win in 14 Premier League matches and remain fourth, but only one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Thursday.

But Hammers boss David Moyes will be frustrated his side did not put the game beyond Brighton's reach.

In the last 15 minutes Jarrod Bowen shot just wide and Declan Rice and Antonio were both denied by Robert Sanchez before the visitors levelled.

For Brighton, it was a hard-earned point, although they have still not won since 22 September, a run now at 10 games.

They handed a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Ecuador forward Jeremy Sarmiento, but the teenager only lasted 12 minutes before he picked up a hamstring problem, with centre-half Adam Webster (calf) and midfielder Lallana (thigh) also suffering injuries.

Lallana's injury came after they had made three blocks of substitutions so they played the last five minutes a player short.

Brighton's players were booed during their 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday, even though the club are on course to beat the 13th place they secured in the old Division One in 1981-82, their highest ever position.

But Graham Potter would have been delighted with their effort and resilience on Wednesday.

Tomas Soucek
Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, only Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (eight) and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke (seven) have scored more headed goals in the competition than Tomas Soucek (six)

After West Ham's goal, the visitors had chances to equalise but Jakub Moder's shot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski before Dunk headed just wide from the resulting corner.

Immediately after the restart Solly March's deflected effort was tipped over by Fabianski with the Poland international also saving another Dunk header.

But they got their goal when a cross from substitute Tariq Lamptey found Maupay and his excellent finish secured a point.

Player of the match

DuffyShane Duffy

with an average of 7.69

West Ham United

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 31Johnson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forMasuakuat 77'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 76'minutes
  • 9AntonioBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 64Perkins

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forLampteyat 70'minutes
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forDuffyat 36'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 15Moder
  • 8Bissouma
  • 60SarmientoSubstituted forMarchat 13'minutes
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forat 85'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 9MaupayBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 12Mwepu
  • 13Groß
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 27Locadia
  • 33Burn
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Booking

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.

  9. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball.

  14. Booking

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Adam Lallana went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by Theworries, today at 21:39

    Very poor from my team! West Ham need to step up big time. Well done Brighton you played us off the park today and should have won..

    • Reply posted by Bigred, today at 22:23

      Bigred replied:
      We have a small squad and played too many games. It just needs a 5% dip and you don't get 3 points. Brighton are underrated and have always given us problems.

  • Comment posted by Bryce, today at 21:38

    Well done Brighton for hanging in there. Masuaku absolute liability. So frustrating to see Moyes keep bringing him on. Antonio seriously off the boil and needs to now take some criticism.

    VAR decision absolutely crazy but Hammers didn't create enough chances to deserve the win.

    • Reply posted by Happy Hammer, today at 21:42

      Happy Hammer replied:
      Yep, same as I saw it.

  • Comment posted by Brexit is Hell, today at 21:40

    Brighton deserved a point ⚒

    • Reply posted by cotteekid, today at 22:25

      cotteekid replied:
      West Ham should of had three points

  • Comment posted by Andy H, today at 21:37

    BHA are a bit of a bogie team and proved it on 89 when down to 10-men. A blip for my Hammers of recent but they are still looking in fine fettle. Brighton are no dogs and wouldn't lie down, fair play to them. Next up, somewhere to put that Blue flag. COYI

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:49

    Brighton played yet another attractive game of football. Week in week in out they push forward with great intent. This surely will start to pay off. And Maupay - so pleased for him. He must feel the weight of the world slipping from his shoulders. Potter is a fine fine manager and never deviates from the system he's adopted.

    • Reply posted by SteveTheCat, today at 21:52

      SteveTheCat replied:
      Potter = the best signing Brighton have made for years.

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 21:53

    As a Brighton fan & thinking we were going to lose, more than happy with another draw. However I have to agree with the Hammer's fans on the length of time it took VAR to make its mind up on if there was an infringement or not. Best player was Declan Rice, quality player.

    • Reply posted by cotteekid, today at 22:19

      cotteekid replied:
      The goal was ruled out for offside ... the pictures I have seen showed it come off Duffy .... I would like to see the CLEAR AND OBVIOUS clip of it coming off Antonio

  • Comment posted by BasedBaller, today at 21:33

    Disappointing for the hammers

    Need to win these for a chance of top 4

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 21:37

      bridstow man replied:
      West Ham have done well so far in season.

      But top 4 no chance fella

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 21:36

    West Ham fail to beat Brighton. It's the law.

  • Comment posted by Daddy Duck, today at 21:49

    As disappointing as it is not to get the 3 points, Brighton deserved that draw, and what a wonderful goal to go level.

    I’m no footballing genius so I’ll leave it to Moyes to work out what went wrong and work on rectifying it.

    One positive is Lanzini looking more like the little magician he used to be with every bit of game time he gets.

    Dear Santa, I’d like a striker in January please ⚒️

    • Reply posted by john, today at 21:55

      john replied:
      It’s going back to that poisonous atmosphere at the London stadium. Like many I thought a European campaign would affect our prem performances and so it’s proved.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 21:38

    A draw was probably fair overall, West Ham had the chances but fluffed their lines.
    A couple of thoughts;
    Desperately need back up for a tired looking Antonio.
    Lanzini deserves to start based on recent substitute performances.
    Masuaku is an accident waiting to happen.
    Rice is absolute class

  • Comment posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 21:44

    Hopefully now Maupay will gain the confidence he thrives on,come on Brighton,great result.
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:42

    Brighton and Hove Albion doing again what so many times had been done them not so long ago - namely scoring in the dying minutes of a game. This is them turning a corner and I for one am looking for ward to the December fixtures with relish. Christmas not too far off either! 7th place form potentially slipping to 10th. Very, very nice. Celebrations in the nation!

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 21:40

    Go on brighton! Get in!!!!!

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 21:37

    West Ham are morphing into there former selves, Moyes needs to bolster up front in Jan.

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 21:58

    This,I am afraid,is yet more proof of why I loathe 1 up front. If your striker is not bang on it in terms of goals AND overall performance then the system hits the skids. Antonio has either been worked out or is bang out of form. End result is the same.I like him but I refuse to believe we can't get an upgrade and that is now a GLARING must in Jan transfer window. We got what we deserved.

  • Comment posted by Stevo60, today at 21:43

    Brighton worthy of a draw but when VAR takes so damn long to reach a decision something is blatantly wrong!

  • Comment posted by DJHammer, today at 21:48

    Well played Seagulls, your boys never gave up and claimed their point which was well deserved overall. Hammers huffing and puffing without really getting into their rhythm. So many players looking fatigued and mentally jaded out there. Still we’ve stopped the rot, picked up a point and next up it’s a tasty derby to look forward to.
    Onwards we go, up the Hammers.
    COYI

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 21:45

    Since beating Liverpool we have gained 1 point from 9. Soon be out of top 4 with our only forward Antonio unable to score. Desperately need goalscorers in January transfer market.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 21:46

      seeeeegulllllz replied:
      We all need goalscorers………….

  • Comment posted by Timesquared, today at 21:37

    Poor. 30% possession at home to Brighton isn't good enough. Not enough energy up front.

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:36

    Brighton and Hove Albion - always a roller coaster ride with them. They love a draw and certainly didn't disappoint - that draw takes them to the team with the highest % draw rate of any Premiership team. You couldn't script this. Seaguls flying high - you know how I feel. Its a new dawn its a new day and I'm feeling goooood.

    • Reply posted by Appleblossum, today at 21:39

      Appleblossum replied:
      lol hope you dont have any stocks and shares because there was mass sell offs today - i missed some of the match watching my portfolio get torn to shreads

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea1410313362733
2Man City1410222982132
3Liverpool1494143123131
4West Ham147342517824
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves146351212021
7Brighton144731315-219
8Leicester145452225-319
9Tottenham126151117-619
10Man Utd135352122-118
11Brentford134451717016
12Crystal Palace143741920-116
13Aston Villa145181923-416
14Everton144371724-715
15Leeds143651320-715
16Southampton143651320-715
17Watford144191926-713
18Burnley131751420-610
19Norwich14248828-2010
20Newcastle140771630-147
