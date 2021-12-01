Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay's goal came after a run of seven games without scoring

Neal Maupay's acrobatic overhead kick earned Brighton a dramatic draw against West Ham at London Stadium.

The Frenchman scored in the 89th minute when the Seagulls were down to 10 men after Adam Lallana had gone off injured, with the visitors unable to make any more substitutions.

West Ham had scored after only five minutes as Pablo Fornals' superb inswinging corner was glanced in by Tomas Soucek's near-post header.

Fornals nearly doubled their advantage but his well-struck 15-yard effort hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced clear.

The Hammers thought they had a second goal when the ball crept over the line off the heel of Brighton defender Shane Duffy in a goalmouth scramble.

However, it was ruled out following a lengthy Video Assistant Referee delay as Michail Antonio was adjudged offside before the ball hit the away defender.

Despite having further chances to score a second, the Hammers could not finish the game off and were punished late on.

Brighton dig deep to earn point

West Ham thought they had earned their eighth win in 14 Premier League matches and remain fourth, but only one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Thursday.

But Hammers boss David Moyes will be frustrated his side did not put the game beyond Brighton's reach.

In the last 15 minutes Jarrod Bowen shot just wide and Declan Rice and Antonio were both denied by Robert Sanchez before the visitors levelled.

For Brighton, it was a hard-earned point, although they have still not won since 22 September, a run now at 10 games.

They handed a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Ecuador forward Jeremy Sarmiento, but the teenager only lasted 12 minutes before he picked up a hamstring problem, with centre-half Adam Webster (calf) and midfielder Lallana (thigh) also suffering injuries.

Lallana's injury came after they had made three blocks of substitutions so they played the last five minutes a player short.

Brighton's players were booed during their 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday, even though the club are on course to beat the 13th place they secured in the old Division One in 1981-82, their highest ever position.

But Graham Potter would have been delighted with their effort and resilience on Wednesday.

Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, only Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (eight) and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke (seven) have scored more headed goals in the competition than Tomas Soucek (six)

After West Ham's goal, the visitors had chances to equalise but Jakub Moder's shot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski before Dunk headed just wide from the resulting corner.

Immediately after the restart Solly March's deflected effort was tipped over by Fabianski with the Poland international also saving another Dunk header.

But they got their goal when a cross from substitute Tariq Lamptey found Maupay and his excellent finish secured a point.

Player of the match Duffy Shane Duffy with an average of 7.69 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.16 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.14 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.01 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.80 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.73 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 6.65 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.59 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.59 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.44 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.37 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.32 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.22 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 5.27 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 7.69 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.59 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 6.74 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.68 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 6.65 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 6.34 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.33 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 6.33 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 6.32 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 6.24 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.00 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.97 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 5.81 Squad number 60 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 5.69

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 31 Johnson 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

31 Johnson

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

8 Fornals Substituted for Masuaku at 77' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Lanzini at 76' minutes

9 Antonio Booked at 90mins Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

10 Lanzini

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

23 Diop

26 Masuaku

33 Král

64 Perkins Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 15 Moder 8 Bissouma 60 Sarmiento 14 Lallana 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Substituted for Lamptey at 70' minutes

4 Webster Substituted for Duffy at 36' minutes

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella

15 Moder

8 Bissouma

60 Sarmiento Substituted for March at 13' minutes

14 Lallana Substituted for at 85' minutes

11 Trossard

9 Maupay Booked at 90mins Substitutes 2 Lamptey

10 Mac Allister

12 Mwepu

13 Groß

20 March

23 Steele

24 Duffy

27 Locadia

33 Burn Referee: Chris Kavanagh Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Booking Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey. Post update Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United). Post update Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Robert Sánchez. Post update Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball. Booking Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross. Post update Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United). Post update Adam Lallana went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward