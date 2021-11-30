West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Graham Potter was critical of a section of Brighton supporters who booed at the final whistle against Leeds

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell is back in training but remains a doubt after colliding with the post during the defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee for the Hammers, who otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns following his side's goalless draw with Leeds at the weekend.

Both Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate remain out for the Seagulls.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's now eight games since Brighton won in the league but they have drawn six of those and are still in the top half of the table.

They created loads of chances against Leeds on Saturday so it was pathetic for some Seagulls fans to boo them off after that game finished 0-0.

West Ham need a win too - they played well at Manchester City on Sunday but slipped to a second successive defeat. They are at home, and I think they will get one.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have never beaten Brighton in their eight Premier League meetings (D5, L3).

The Hammers' last top-flight victory over Brighton was in 1983.

The five most recent league matches between these two teams have all finished as a draw.

West Ham United

West Ham could lose three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since June 2020.

Their 20 Premier League wins in 2021 is a club record for a calendar year - only Chelsea and Manchester City have earned more this year.

They are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, winning the last four in a row.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are on an eight-match winless run, although they have drawn six of those.

The Seagulls could record successive goalless draws for the second time this season.

There have been 26 goals in 13 Premier League games involving Brighton this season, the second lowest tally in the division behind Wolves.

