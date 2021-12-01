Match ends, Southampton 2, Leicester City 2.
Leicester City twice came from behind to earn a Premier League point against Southampton at St Mary's.
The better side in the first half, Saints were rewarded for their positive start with a third-minute opener as defender Jan Bednarek reacted quickest when Mohammed Salisu's shot was saved after a corner.
Centre-back Jonny Evans drew Leicester level when he followed up Wilfred Ndidi's saved attempt, but Che Adams headed in Nathan Redmond's cross to restore the hosts' advantage before half-time.
Following a lengthy delay caused by a medical emergency in the stands, Leicester restored parity once more four minutes after the restart through James Maddison - the midfielder cutting back onto his right foot and finishing neatly into the bottom corner.
Alex McCarthy produced an excellent save to deny Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy fired over after pouncing on an error by Kyle Walker-Peters as the much-improved visitors pressed for a winner.
Although it did not arrive, the point was enough to move Leicester up to eighth in the table, while Southampton sit 16th, five points above the bottom three.
In-form Maddison earns Foxes a point
Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his Saints side to hit the "reset button" on Wednesday in an attempt to rediscover their early season form.
Bednarek's far-post finish in the aftermath of Nathan Tella's short-corner routine suggested his players were up to the challenge following Saturday's 4-0 humbling by Liverpool at Anfield.
Among three changes as Saints reverted to a back four at St Mary's, 22-year-old midfielder Tella impressed with his work rate, and the energetic hosts deserved their lead at the break.
Although Brendan Rodgers felt his team had "probably settled" following an inconsistent start to the campaign - Sunday's entertaining 4-2 win over Watford on Sunday was only their third in 10 in the league - the visitors were punished for a lethargic start.
The Foxes have failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet since the opening day and they were unable to build on Evans' leveller as Adams drifted in to meet Redmond's cross unchallenged.
Vardy touched the ball fewer times than any team-mate as Leicester initially struggled for fluency in attack and it was Maddison, continuing his return to form with a fourth goal in six starts across all competitions, who provided the spark for a Foxes revival.
The midfielder admitted to struggling with confidence prior to his recent run, but he looked back to his best as he drove his side forward before collecting Luke Thomas' pass, beating his marker and rolling into the corner.
Excellent chances for Barnes and Vardy will leave Leicester feeling they could have taken more but it was a hard-earned point to begin a relentless run of nine matches in 28 days before the end of the year.
Player of the match
AdamsChe Adams
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.21
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
5.18
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 35BednarekSubstituted forLyancoat 85'minutes
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 11Redmond
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuBooked at 48mins
- 23TellaSubstituted forBrojaat 65'minutes
- 10Adams
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 18Broja
- 19Djenepo
- 20Smallbone
- 24Elyounoussi
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25NdidiBooked at 82mins
- 37LookmanBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPérezat 61'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 75'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 26,951
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
Booking
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Post update
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Jan Bednarek because of an injury.
Booking
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
"Phew it's not going to be 9-0"
Saints -my team - although I don't actually own them, are going to be OK this Season. We are kinda treading water, but we have some fantastic new players like Livramento
We need to offload some oldies and goldies, Walcott and Long, great Servants but we need fresh new brains (Zombie), I mean "blood"(Vampires)..OK Whatever NEW people.
An entertaining little sideshow. Well done.
Exciting finish
Draw was probably the right result.
Hope the fan is recovering from whatever happened.
'We're 2-1 down Soumare is playing very well, Ndidi is having a nightmare, need to change something quick
Think Brendan Think, you are after-all A TACTICAL GENIUS!!!!!!!
Yes I've got it, I'll take off Soumare and maybe Ndidi won't give away a third penalty in a row by making another rash-tackle, maybe the ref will go easy on him.
"I am a TACTICAL GENIUS!!!!!!!"