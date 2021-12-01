Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton2LeicesterLeicester City2

Southampton 2-2 Leicester City: James Maddison earns point for Foxes in entertaining draw

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison scores for Leicester
James Maddison has scored four goals in his last six starts in all competitions

Leicester City twice came from behind to earn a Premier League point against Southampton at St Mary's.

The better side in the first half, Saints were rewarded for their positive start with a third-minute opener as defender Jan Bednarek reacted quickest when Mohammed Salisu's shot was saved after a corner.

Centre-back Jonny Evans drew Leicester level when he followed up Wilfred Ndidi's saved attempt, but Che Adams headed in Nathan Redmond's cross to restore the hosts' advantage before half-time.

Following a lengthy delay caused by a medical emergency in the stands, Leicester restored parity once more four minutes after the restart through James Maddison - the midfielder cutting back onto his right foot and finishing neatly into the bottom corner.

Alex McCarthy produced an excellent save to deny Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy fired over after pouncing on an error by Kyle Walker-Peters as the much-improved visitors pressed for a winner.

Although it did not arrive, the point was enough to move Leicester up to eighth in the table, while Southampton sit 16th, five points above the bottom three.

In-form Maddison earns Foxes a point

Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his Saints side to hit the "reset button" on Wednesday in an attempt to rediscover their early season form.

Bednarek's far-post finish in the aftermath of Nathan Tella's short-corner routine suggested his players were up to the challenge following Saturday's 4-0 humbling by Liverpool at Anfield.

Among three changes as Saints reverted to a back four at St Mary's, 22-year-old midfielder Tella impressed with his work rate, and the energetic hosts deserved their lead at the break.

Although Brendan Rodgers felt his team had "probably settled" following an inconsistent start to the campaign - Sunday's entertaining 4-2 win over Watford on Sunday was only their third in 10 in the league - the visitors were punished for a lethargic start.

The Foxes have failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet since the opening day and they were unable to build on Evans' leveller as Adams drifted in to meet Redmond's cross unchallenged.

Vardy touched the ball fewer times than any team-mate as Leicester initially struggled for fluency in attack and it was Maddison, continuing his return to form with a fourth goal in six starts across all competitions, who provided the spark for a Foxes revival.

The midfielder admitted to struggling with confidence prior to his recent run, but he looked back to his best as he drove his side forward before collecting Luke Thomas' pass, beating his marker and rolling into the corner.

Excellent chances for Barnes and Vardy will leave Leicester feeling they could have taken more but it was a hard-earned point to begin a relentless run of nine matches in 28 days before the end of the year.

Player of the match

AdamsChe Adams

with an average of 7.20

Southampton

  1. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.34

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.24

  8. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.21

  9. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.19

  10. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    6.07

  11. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.00

  12. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.70

  14. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.21

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.65

  3. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.91

  6. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.86

  7. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    5.83

  8. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.75

  9. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.65

  12. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.51

  13. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.48

  14. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.18

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35BednarekSubstituted forLyancoat 85'minutes
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 11Redmond
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 48mins
  • 23TellaSubstituted forBrojaat 65'minutes
  • 10Adams
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25NdidiBooked at 82mins
  • 37LookmanBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPérezat 61'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 75'minutes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
26,951

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

  5. Booking

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  7. Post update

    Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  12. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Valentino Livramento.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Jan Bednarek because of an injury.

  17. Booking

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by BrendanRogers666, today at 22:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 22:21

    Getting very tight at the bottom of the league, it's not going to be comfortable for us Saints fans over the next few weeks. I can feel the vortex of relegation tickling my toes at the moment. We really need to learn to close out games, it's been like this for a long time now, and whilst I think Ralph has done a pretty good job, there is a distinct need for a strong defensive coach at St Marys..

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:19

    Southampton fans when Bednarek scored
    "Phew it's not going to be 9-0"

  • Comment posted by Withy160, today at 22:18

    II think Leicester are doing okay considering the amount of key players out through injury. Great to see Maddison finding good form, Vardy and Barnes on another night might well have had a goal a piece. FNQ

  • Comment posted by SilverFox, today at 22:13

    Supporting either of these sides is a challenge this season. Not sure which set of supporters are the most bewildered by their team? As a Fox, I’m absolutely tearing my hair out. How can two halves go from absolutely diabolical to reasonably good. Jury is out on Brenda. He’s earned huge credit, but he’s eating into that balance right now.

  • Comment posted by markyc, today at 22:11

    Leicester need a clearout , looking very average.

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 22:11

    As alway Southampton should have had the game buried in the first half. Learn to play consistently over 2 halves and they might just be in a better place.

  • Comment posted by Pure bloodz are the new Elite, today at 22:09

    Well, it's a struggle to get my comment in on a Saints HYS.

    Saints -my team - although I don't actually own them, are going to be OK this Season. We are kinda treading water, but we have some fantastic new players like Livramento

    We need to offload some oldies and goldies, Walcott and Long, great Servants but we need fresh new brains (Zombie), I mean "blood"(Vampires)..OK Whatever NEW people.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:08

    Leicester City are hit and miss at the moment, and I agree, it's a frustrating season thus far. We need a Fully fit Ricardo, Justin, Fofana, Tielmans etc to spark the entire squad. That said (Dilly ding, dilly dong) last time I looked we are the current FA cup holders, Community shield holders, 5 points off Champions league qualification and fighting on 4 fronts this season... Keep the faith....

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 22:21

      Philly the kid replied:
      Fighting on 4 fronts?
      You really think you’ve a shot at the league title?
      Behave.

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 22:07

    Unless we put some money in it'll be yet another struggle. It's tough following the Saints.

    • Reply posted by Hedgehog, today at 22:24

      Hedgehog replied:
      It's the Saints what else do you expect, not tough, it's just the Saints. There is no money, but there is a future under Ralph, its a slow burner. A point more than I thought we would get. COYS

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:03

    Hoping the person at the centre of the medical emergency will be ok.

  • Comment posted by Tony K, today at 21:59

    Hail hail the celts are here

  • Comment posted by Psycho-Pat, today at 21:59

    If I was Kelechi Iheanacho after sitting on the bench watching that rubbish that Brendan Rogers has us FOXES watching, I would tell him to shove it up his MASSIVE BIG EGOTISTICAL TACTICAL SELFISHNESS!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 21:56

    Southampton 2 : 2 Leicester

    An entertaining little sideshow. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 21:55

    Only 26 k and that probably includes season ticket holders who couldn't be bothered looked more like 22k there

    • Reply posted by Isitonlyme, today at 22:12

      Isitonlyme replied:
      And your point is on a wet and cold Wednesday evening. Did you bother to go to a/the game?

  • Comment posted by Mickjed, today at 21:54

    Maddison is brutally honest with himself and he's the 1st to admit he's not been at his best. I'd agree, it's been over a year since we have seen his best form. Now he needs to be consistent for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by devers, today at 21:53

    Not a bad result for saints in the end, thought they had done there usual trick by throwing away yet another lead..Adam Armstrong tho has to be the worst striker in the Premier league and Southampton paid 20mil for that 🤔

    • Reply posted by Richardson, today at 22:16

      Richardson replied:
      We did throw the lead. Twice. What were you watching?

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 21:52

    Excellent second half.

    Exciting finish

    Draw was probably the right result.

    Hope the fan is recovering from whatever happened.

  • Comment posted by Bill-Mee, today at 21:51

    Brendan Rogers half-time thoughts

    'We're 2-1 down Soumare is playing very well, Ndidi is having a nightmare, need to change something quick
    Think Brendan Think, you are after-all A TACTICAL GENIUS!!!!!!!
    Yes I've got it, I'll take off Soumare and maybe Ndidi won't give away a third penalty in a row by making another rash-tackle, maybe the ref will go easy on him.
    "I am a TACTICAL GENIUS!!!!!!!"

    • Reply posted by RotherhamFan, today at 21:55

      RotherhamFan replied:
      What do you mean?

      Rodgers says before and during every match "I have 3 envelopes with the names of players that will let me down this season". That is all.

