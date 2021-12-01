Premier League
EvertonEverton1LiverpoolLiverpool4

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohammed Salah scores twice in Reds' Merseyside derby win

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments234

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's second against Everton
Mohamed Salah has now scored 13 Premier League goals this season

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool brushed Everton aside to ensure Rafa Benitez's first Merseyside derby as Toffees boss was a miserable one.

Jordan Henderson gave the Reds an early lead before Salah added a second from a tight angle soon after.

Demarai Gray pulled one back before the break, sparking an Everton revival.

But Salah pounced on a Seamus Coleman mistake to score Liverpool's third and dash hopes of a Everton comeback before Diogo Jota completed the win.

More to follow.

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.17

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.06

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.07

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    3.85

  5. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    3.70

  6. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    3.94

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.95

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    3.79

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.03

  11. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    3.36

  2. Squad number20Player nameTosun
    Average rating

    3.23

  3. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.93

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.26

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.60

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    8.14

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.53

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.49

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.49

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.88

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.57

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.99

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 12DigneBooked at 40mins
  • 14TownsendBooked at 16minsSubstituted forDelphat 73'minutes
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6AllanBooked at 31mins
  • 11GrayBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTosunat 85'minutes
  • 7Richarlison
  • 33RondónSubstituted forGordonat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 8Delph
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 20Tosun
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 61Dobbin

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van DijkBooked at 80mins
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 63mins
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 83'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMilnerat 75'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forMinaminoat 88'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Séamus Coleman (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Demarai Gray.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Jordan Henderson.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  13. Post update

    Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 1, Liverpool 4. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago.

  19. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).

Comments

Join the conversation

234 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:10

    Everton fans leaving the ground after just 20 minutes – shame on you.
    Not only are you not Everton fans; you are not football fans.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:14

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Congratulations not just on today’s win, also on setting the new record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 2 goals.
      Now what is the consecutive record for scoring at least 4 goals in a league game? Liverpool is up to 3 games already!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:09

    Liverpool win with style

    Everton fans boo Van Dijk, get 2 players booked for simulation (should have been 3 with Gorden) a load of fans leave after 20 mins and a pitch invader

    Sums both clubs up doesn't it?

    Revenge is sweet. Everton will always be a small club. Bless 🤣💯

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:15

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Did you see the Henderson goal???!!! Did you see the Salah goal???!!! Did you see the second Salah goal???!!! Did you see the Jota goal???!!!

  • Comment posted by Antflow, today at 22:12

    Poetic justice. Blatant Everton dive at one end leads to Liverpool scoring at the other.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:17

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I wonder if Rafa has had an enafa at Everton?

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 22:12

    Ray Kennedy. Rip. Best wishes to the 2 I’ll fans tonight. Another great performance by the pool, breathtaking football at times. Glad to stuff Pickford. 👏👏👏👍

  • Comment posted by One season wonder, today at 22:12

    Don’t go blaming Rafa for Everton’s poor play. He can’t polish a turd.
    3 more points and the 3 horse race keeps going.

    • Reply posted by EssexOracle, today at 22:15

      EssexOracle replied:
      He could try rolling it in glitter though...

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:11

    Henderson ran the show

    • Reply posted by Orwell, today at 22:25

      Orwell replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:11

    On the 62nd anniversary of Bill Shankly’s being appointed Liverpool manager, Liverpool do him proud.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:10

    Salah magnificent again. Best player in the world. Lewandowski a close 2nd cause he's not doing it in the Premier league he's doing it in the uncompetitive German league. Facts.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Not sure who feels more embarrassed this week, Everton or the Latvia Ladies national team.

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 22:11

    Incredible from Liverpool.

    The amount of goals they've scored this season is insane! 👏

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:13

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      On their way to setting a new PL record, 106 is the target, getting about 113 at this moment.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 22:11

    Sweet result and no injuries this time round.
    Could be a good omen

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 22:14

    Evertonians leaving on 19 (NINETEEN) minutes.

    Embarrassed the city.