Mohamed Salah has now scored 13 Premier League goals this season

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool brushed Everton aside to ensure Rafa Benitez's first Merseyside derby as Toffees boss was a miserable one.

Jordan Henderson gave the Reds an early lead before Salah added a second from a tight angle soon after.

Demarai Gray pulled one back before the break, sparking an Everton revival.

But Salah pounced on a Seamus Coleman mistake to score Liverpool's third and dash hopes of a Everton comeback before Diogo Jota completed the win.

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-4-2 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 22 Godfrey 5 Keane 12 Digne 14 Townsend 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 11 Gray 7 Richarlison 33 Rondón 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

22 Godfrey

5 Keane

12 Digne Booked at 40mins

14 Townsend Booked at 16mins Substituted for Delph at 73' minutes

16 Doucouré

6 Allan Booked at 31mins

11 Gray Booked at 44mins Substituted for Tosun at 85' minutes

7 Richarlison

33 Rondón Substituted for Gordon at 59' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

8 Delph

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

20 Tosun

24 Gordon

25 Gbamin

32 Branthwaite

61 Dobbin Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk Booked at 80mins

26 Robertson Booked at 63mins

14 Henderson Substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain at 83' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara Booked at 39mins Substituted for Milner at 75' minutes

11 Salah

20 Jota Substituted for Minamino at 88' minutes

10 Mané Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

62 Kelleher

76 N Williams

80 Morton Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4. Post update Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Hand ball by Séamus Coleman (Everton). Post update Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Demarai Gray. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Jordan Henderson. Post update Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool). Post update Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. goal Goal! Goal! Everton 1, Liverpool 4. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago. Post update Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward