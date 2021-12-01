Match ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool brushed Everton aside to ensure Rafa Benitez's first Merseyside derby as Toffees boss was a miserable one.
Jordan Henderson gave the Reds an early lead before Salah added a second from a tight angle soon after.
Demarai Gray pulled one back before the break, sparking an Everton revival.
But Salah pounced on a Seamus Coleman mistake to score Liverpool's third and dash hopes of a Everton comeback before Diogo Jota completed the win.
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 12DigneBooked at 40mins
- 14TownsendBooked at 16minsSubstituted forDelphat 73'minutes
- 16Doucouré
- 6AllanBooked at 31mins
- 11GrayBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTosunat 85'minutes
- 7Richarlison
- 33RondónSubstituted forGordonat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 8Delph
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 20Tosun
- 24Gordon
- 25Gbamin
- 32Branthwaite
- 61Dobbin
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van DijkBooked at 80mins
- 26RobertsonBooked at 63mins
- 14HendersonSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 83'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMilnerat 75'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forMinaminoat 88'minutes
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 80Morton
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
