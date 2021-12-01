Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mason Mount scored one of Chelsea's goals and set up the other

Chelsea retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a hard-earned win over Watford in a game that was halted for 32 minutes because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both sets of players left the pitch early in the first half while the fan, who had suffered cardiac arrest, was stabilised.

When they returned, Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead with a first-time finish at the end of a lovely move involving Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz.

Watford equalised when Ruben Loftus-Cheek lost possession and Moussa Sissoko set up Emmanuel Dennis, who scored with a shot that deflected off Antonio Rudiger.

But having scored his side's first, Mount then set up the winner by providing the pass for substitute Hakim Ziyech to fire past Daniel Bachmann.

With Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, Chelsea's fifth straight away win meant they maintained their one-point lead at the top.

Chelsea dig deep to stay top

In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.

But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.

Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford twice went close. But then Mount - who had earlier hit the post - swept the visitors into the lead.

Dennis' fourth goal in five league games arrived shortly before half-time to lift the hosts, and it could have been even better for them.

Tom Cleverley found himself in a one-on-one with Edouard Mendy but slipped at the crucial moment after the Chelsea keeper came rushing out of his box.

It proved a costly miss as Ziyech, sent on after Trevoh Chalobah was injured, condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.

Chelsea were disjointed for long periods after Tuchel made six changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, yet this could prove a vital three points.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Watford Watford Watford

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 26 Player name Bachmann Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Masina Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Ngakia Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Rose Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Saúl Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 5.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 8.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Watford Formation 4-1-4-1 26 Bachmann 21 Femenía 5 Troost-Ekong 15 Cathcart 11 Masina 6 Louza 25 Dennis 8 Cleverley 19 Sissoko 10 João Pedro 7 King 26 Bachmann

21 Femenía

5 Troost-Ekong Booked at 45mins

15 Cathcart

11 Masina Substituted for Rose at 12' minutes Booked at 84mins

6 Louza Booked at 45mins Substituted for Kucka at 73' minutes

25 Dennis

8 Cleverley Booked at 84mins Substituted for Ngakia at 85' minutes

19 Sissoko

10 João Pedro

7 King Substitutes 2 Ngakia

3 Rose

16 Gosling

17 Fletcher

18 Tufan

27 Kabasele

29 Hernández

33 Kucka

35 Elliot Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 4 Christensen 2 Rüdiger 28 Azpilicueta 12 Loftus-Cheek 17 Saúl 3 Alonso 19 Mount 10 Pulisic 29 Havertz 16 Mendy

14 Chalobah Substituted for Ziyech at 60' minutes Booked at 65mins

4 Christensen

2 Rüdiger

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for Lukaku at 69' minutes

12 Loftus-Cheek

17 Saúl Booked at 16mins Substituted for Thiago Silva at 45' minutes

3 Alonso Booked at 45mins

19 Mount

10 Pulisic

29 Havertz Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

5 Jorginho

6 Thiago Silva

9 Lukaku

11 Werner

18 Barkley

20 Hudson-Odoi

22 Ziyech

31 Sarr Referee: David Coote Attendance: 20,388 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 1, Chelsea 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 1, Chelsea 2. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marcos Alonso. Post update Attempt blocked. Kiko Femenía (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Watford). Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Édouard Mendy. Post update Attempt saved. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). Post update Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marcos Alonso. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Hakim Ziyech. Post update Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King. Post update Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Watford. Jeremy Ngakia replaces Tom Cleverley. Booking Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Booking Tom Cleverley (Watford) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Havertz with a cross. Post update Offside, Watford. Emmanuel Dennis tries a through ball, but Tom Cleverley is caught offside. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward