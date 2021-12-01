Premier League
WatfordWatford1ChelseaChelsea2

Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech hits winner at Vicarage Road

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments134

Chelsea celebrate scoring against Watford in the Premier League at Vicarage Road
Mason Mount scored one of Chelsea's goals and set up the other

Chelsea retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a hard-earned win over Watford in a game that was halted for 32 minutes because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both sets of players left the pitch early in the first half while the fan, who had suffered cardiac arrest, was stabilised.

When they returned, Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead with a first-time finish at the end of a lovely move involving Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz.

Watford equalised when Ruben Loftus-Cheek lost possession and Moussa Sissoko set up Emmanuel Dennis, who scored with a shot that deflected off Antonio Rudiger.

But having scored his side's first, Mount then set up the winner by providing the pass for substitute Hakim Ziyech to fire past Daniel Bachmann.

With Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, Chelsea's fifth straight away win meant they maintained their one-point lead at the top.

Chelsea dig deep to stay top

In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.

But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.

Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford twice went close. But then Mount - who had earlier hit the post - swept the visitors into the lead.

Dennis' fourth goal in five league games arrived shortly before half-time to lift the hosts, and it could have been even better for them.

Tom Cleverley found himself in a one-on-one with Edouard Mendy but slipped at the crucial moment after the Chelsea keeper came rushing out of his box.

It proved a costly miss as Ziyech, sent on after Trevoh Chalobah was injured, condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.

Chelsea were disjointed for long periods after Tuchel made six changes to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, yet this could prove a vital three points.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    6.14

  5. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    6.01

  6. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.91

  8. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.52

  10. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    6.23

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.52

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    5.86

  3. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.61

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.03

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.01

  6. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.93

  7. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    4.52

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.52

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.27

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-EkongBooked at 45mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 11MasinaSubstituted forRoseat 12'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 6LouzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKuckaat 73'minutes
  • 25Dennis
  • 8CleverleyBooked at 84minsSubstituted forNgakiaat 85'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 10João Pedro
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 3Rose
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández
  • 33Kucka
  • 35Elliot

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14ChalobahSubstituted forZiyechat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 4Christensen
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forLukakuat 69'minutes
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 17SaúlBooked at 16minsSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 45mins
  • 19Mount
  • 10Pulisic
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Werner
  • 18Barkley
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 22Ziyech
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
20,388

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiko Femenía (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Hakim Ziyech.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.

  14. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Jeremy Ngakia replaces Tom Cleverley.

  17. Booking

    Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Tom Cleverley (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Havertz with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Emmanuel Dennis tries a through ball, but Tom Cleverley is caught offside.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

132 comments

  • Comment posted by lou lou, today at 22:06

    Chelsea fan. We weren’t great, but massive credit to Watford. They’ll be safe this season with that kind of performance - Dennis is a great talent.

    Best wishes to the fan suffering a cardiac arrest.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:08

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      My thoughts exactly.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:07

    Hoping the person at the centre of the medical emergency will be ok.

    • Reply posted by BrownEyesBlue, today at 22:16

      BrownEyesBlue replied:
      2 actually down-voted this..what the hell is wrong with people? A guy could have lost his life, for God's sake!!

  • Comment posted by Domski, today at 22:04

    Chelsea fan here... what a great game by Watford and on that basis there's no way you're going down, well done , we were lucky to win.....

    • Reply posted by luke ned , today at 22:07

      luke ned replied:
      First time in along time I’ve actually watched the clock down ! Great manager the tinker man

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:09

    Wow what a game, heart in mouth time as a Chelsea fan. Got to give so much credit to Watford, they played really well & pressed us all over the pitch. On that performance they are 100% staying up. As for my BLUES, 3pts in the bag & still top of the table, but I don't think I can stand games like that for the rest of the season, my old ticker just won't take it. K.T.B.F.F.H.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 22:14

      Richard replied:
      Mmmmm some people are so fussy. Thumbs down, even though I praised Watfords performance. On 2nd thought's I don't suspect it's them, guessing it's those TROLLS who would rather comment on Chelsea rather than their own teams.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 22:06

    Watford were great . Chelsea very relieved. Hope Claudio keeps them up.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:09

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Chelsea squeak through, Watford unlucky.

  • Comment posted by TommyRangoon, today at 22:06

    Can we stop playing Saul please.

    • Reply posted by luke ned , today at 22:08

      luke ned replied:
      Sell him ASAP

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 22:04

    Well that was a game an half !
    Great management changed that Watford side into a good team an hard to beat, good luck for the rest of the season ! UpThe CHELS

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 22:06

    Wishing well the fan in the stadium tonight

  • Comment posted by high times , today at 22:13

    Watford were outstanding, Chelsea dug in well for the result. Scrappy win is a win none the less, get in !

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 22:12

    Well played Watford, you gave us a good game, hope you survive the relegation, speedy recovery to that person who taken ill 🙏🙏

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 22:10

    That was hard work and we struggled at times, passing was woeful but an ugly win is a win, although full credit to Watford they played well and made it hard for us.

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 22:14

      The Cloud replied:
      As a Watford fan, I think Chelsea or Liverpool will win the league.

      However, it doesn't matter how good Watford played, they didn't get a point - and they need a few, and soon. Hopefully, their good play will eventually lead to them getting the points they need to move away from the bottom. We need some injured players back soon and we need to bring in some better defenders in the January sales.