Ross County survived a second-half onslaught from St Mirren to make it a third Scottish Premiership game without defeat - but missed the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.
With Livingston losing, the Dingwall side could have edged up the division but offered little in attack.
Instead, it is St Mirren who will be the more frustrated after passing up a glut of chances in Paisley.
Jim Goodwin's side are now seven games without a win and drop to eighth.
And, it is just one goal in five games for Saints.
County have been fighting to stay in touch with the rest of the division for much of the campaign.
But two wins in their previous four games, plus a late draw with Dundee United on Saturday, suggested they are up to the task, and they began the night with their tails up.
Blair Spittal twice threatened early on and Harry Paton's 20-yard shot forced a save from Jak Alnwick.
Dominic Samuel was both impressive and frustrating. He did well to control an awkward bouncing ball on his knee, then cut inside, but couldn't curl his shot past Alnwick. Soon after he blasted over after bamboozling the defence with stepovers.
Those missed chances gave encouragement to the hosts who grew into the game, and soon took control.
County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved from Connor Ronan, before Eamonn Brophy twice went close - a drilled shot cleared off the line by Jake Vokins, then a weak effort from inside the box.
The frustration of St Mirren manager Goodwin was evident as Brophy and Dennis gave the County goalkeeper simple saves to make.
But the 22-year-old Australian would have to make fine stops from Ronan and Greg Kiltie as the home side began to dominate.
It was County, though, who could have stolen the points when Alnwick had to get down low to tip away David Cancola's effort, but for all the chances produced over the 90 minutes, it ended goalless.
Man of the match - Connor Ronan
What did we learn?
What Goodwin would give for a new striker in January. The game was not short on chances, and both goalkeepers did have their moments with good saves, but the finishing at times left a lot to be desired.
St Mirren boss Goodwin has expressed his frustration numerous times this season about his side's lack of clinical edge. It cost them against Hearts on Saturday and again at home to County as they dropped points for the seventh game in a row.
County have begun to find a bit of form and have lost just once in five games, and although they drew a blank in this one they have hit the net 13 times in their past six fixtures.
The next game away to fellow strugglers St Johnstone on Saturday already looks a huge fixture though.
What's next?
St Mirren travel to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Ross County are away to St Johnstone at the same time.
Player of the match
TillsonJordan Tillson
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number17Player nameMcAllisterAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number20Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
4.72
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
5.88
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Alnwick
- 2TaitBooked at 90mins
- 18DunneBooked at 50mins
- 22FraserBooked at 75mins
- 17McAllister
- 43RonanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKiltieat 72'minutes
- 6PowerBooked at 27mins
- 3TanserSubstituted forMillarat 80'minutes
- 7McGrath
- 20Dennis
- 9BrophySubstituted forMainat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 11Kiltie
- 16Erhahon
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
- 44Millar
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 2Randall
- 5Baldwin
- 16IacovittiSubstituted forWatsonat 34'minutesBooked at 39mins
- 3VokinsBooked at 48mins
- 6PatonBooked at 55mins
- 4CancolaBooked at 49mins
- 23Hungbo
- 8CallachanSubstituted forTillsonat 80'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 10SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 11Robertson
- 15Watson
- 17Charles-Cook
- 18Burroughs
- 22Tillson
- 26White
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 3,806
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
