St Mirren 0-0 Ross County: Visitors survive second-half onslaught

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Ross County survived a second-half onslaught from St Mirren to make it a third Scottish Premiership game without defeat - but missed the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

With Livingston losing, the Dingwall side could have edged up the division but offered little in attack.

Instead, it is St Mirren who will be the more frustrated after passing up a glut of chances in Paisley.

Jim Goodwin's side are now seven games without a win and drop to eighth.

And, it is just one goal in five games for Saints.

County have been fighting to stay in touch with the rest of the division for much of the campaign.

But two wins in their previous four games, plus a late draw with Dundee United on Saturday, suggested they are up to the task, and they began the night with their tails up.

Blair Spittal twice threatened early on and Harry Paton's 20-yard shot forced a save from Jak Alnwick.

Dominic Samuel was both impressive and frustrating. He did well to control an awkward bouncing ball on his knee, then cut inside, but couldn't curl his shot past Alnwick. Soon after he blasted over after bamboozling the defence with stepovers.

Those missed chances gave encouragement to the hosts who grew into the game, and soon took control.

County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved from Connor Ronan, before Eamonn Brophy twice went close - a drilled shot cleared off the line by Jake Vokins, then a weak effort from inside the box.

The frustration of St Mirren manager Goodwin was evident as Brophy and Dennis gave the County goalkeeper simple saves to make.

But the 22-year-old Australian would have to make fine stops from Ronan and Greg Kiltie as the home side began to dominate.

It was County, though, who could have stolen the points when Alnwick had to get down low to tip away David Cancola's effort, but for all the chances produced over the 90 minutes, it ended goalless.

Man of the match - Connor Ronan

St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan (left)
The Wolves loanee was a constant threat for St Mirren, and was twice denied by fine goalkeeping

What did we learn?

What Goodwin would give for a new striker in January. The game was not short on chances, and both goalkeepers did have their moments with good saves, but the finishing at times left a lot to be desired.

St Mirren boss Goodwin has expressed his frustration numerous times this season about his side's lack of clinical edge. It cost them against Hearts on Saturday and again at home to County as they dropped points for the seventh game in a row.

County have begun to find a bit of form and have lost just once in five games, and although they drew a blank in this one they have hit the net 13 times in their past six fixtures.

The next game away to fellow strugglers St Johnstone on Saturday already looks a huge fixture though.

What's next?

St Mirren travel to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Ross County are away to St Johnstone at the same time.

Player of the match

TillsonJordan Tillson

with an average of 7.48

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.50

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.19

  4. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.98

  6. Squad number17Player nameMcAllister
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.68

  12. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.16

  13. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.91

  14. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    4.72

Ross County

  1. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.07

  4. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.90

  5. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.89

  6. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.82

  7. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    6.73

  8. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    6.49

  11. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.36

  12. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    6.21

  13. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.17

  14. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    5.88

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 2TaitBooked at 90mins
  • 18DunneBooked at 50mins
  • 22FraserBooked at 75mins
  • 17McAllister
  • 43RonanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKiltieat 72'minutes
  • 6PowerBooked at 27mins
  • 3TanserSubstituted forMillarat 80'minutes
  • 7McGrath
  • 20Dennis
  • 9BrophySubstituted forMainat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Erhahon
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness
  • 44Millar

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 2Randall
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16IacovittiSubstituted forWatsonat 34'minutesBooked at 39mins
  • 3VokinsBooked at 48mins
  • 6PatonBooked at 55mins
  • 4CancolaBooked at 49mins
  • 23Hungbo
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forTillsonat 80'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 10SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 11Robertson
  • 15Watson
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 18Burroughs
  • 22Tillson
  • 26White
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
3,806

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home27
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away7
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Millar (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle McAllister with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  11. Post update

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  14. Post update

    Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Cancola (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle McAllister.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15113133141936
2Celtic1492332102229
3Hearts1576225141127
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145361718-118
7Aberdeen165381821-318
8St Mirren163851624-817
9Dundee154471527-1216
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

