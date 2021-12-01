Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County survived a second-half onslaught from St Mirren to make it a third Scottish Premiership game without defeat - but missed the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

With Livingston losing, the Dingwall side could have edged up the division but offered little in attack.

Instead, it is St Mirren who will be the more frustrated after passing up a glut of chances in Paisley.

Jim Goodwin's side are now seven games without a win and drop to eighth.

And, it is just one goal in five games for Saints.

County have been fighting to stay in touch with the rest of the division for much of the campaign.

But two wins in their previous four games, plus a late draw with Dundee United on Saturday, suggested they are up to the task, and they began the night with their tails up.

Blair Spittal twice threatened early on and Harry Paton's 20-yard shot forced a save from Jak Alnwick.

Dominic Samuel was both impressive and frustrating. He did well to control an awkward bouncing ball on his knee, then cut inside, but couldn't curl his shot past Alnwick. Soon after he blasted over after bamboozling the defence with stepovers.

Those missed chances gave encouragement to the hosts who grew into the game, and soon took control.

County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved from Connor Ronan, before Eamonn Brophy twice went close - a drilled shot cleared off the line by Jake Vokins, then a weak effort from inside the box.

The frustration of St Mirren manager Goodwin was evident as Brophy and Dennis gave the County goalkeeper simple saves to make.

But the 22-year-old Australian would have to make fine stops from Ronan and Greg Kiltie as the home side began to dominate.

It was County, though, who could have stolen the points when Alnwick had to get down low to tip away David Cancola's effort, but for all the chances produced over the 90 minutes, it ended goalless.

Man of the match - Connor Ronan

The Wolves loanee was a constant threat for St Mirren, and was twice denied by fine goalkeeping

What did we learn?

What Goodwin would give for a new striker in January. The game was not short on chances, and both goalkeepers did have their moments with good saves, but the finishing at times left a lot to be desired.

St Mirren boss Goodwin has expressed his frustration numerous times this season about his side's lack of clinical edge. It cost them against Hearts on Saturday and again at home to County as they dropped points for the seventh game in a row.

County have begun to find a bit of form and have lost just once in five games, and although they drew a blank in this one they have hit the net 13 times in their past six fixtures.

The next game away to fellow strugglers St Johnstone on Saturday already looks a huge fixture though.

What's next?

St Mirren travel to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Ross County are away to St Johnstone at the same time.

Player of the match Tillson Jordan Tillson with an average of 7.48 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Ross County Ross County Ross County St Mirren Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.50 Squad number 7 Player name McGrath Average rating 6.30 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 6.19 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 6.05 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 5.98 Squad number 17 Player name McAllister Average rating 5.94 Squad number 20 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.91 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 5.85 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.78 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 5.70 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 5.68 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 5.16 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 4.91 Squad number 44 Player name Millar Average rating 4.72 Ross County Avg Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 7.48 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 7.24 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 7.07 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 6.90 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 6.89 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.82 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 6.73 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 6.68 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 6.50 Squad number 3 Player name Vokins Average rating 6.49 Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 6.36 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 6.21 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.17 Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 5.88