Ryan Hedges was on the scoresheet for the first time since European qualifiers in August

Aberdeen halted their three-game Scottish Premiership losing run by powering to victory over 10-man Livingston at Pittodrie.

Talisman Ryan Hedges opened his league scoring account in an injury-hit season with a drilled near-post finish.

Max Stryjek superbly denied Hedges a second, but Livingston's hopes nosedived with a second yellow for Jackson Longridge on the hour.

David Bates swept in his first Aberdeen goal to make sure of a deserved win.

Stephen Glass' men move up a place to seventh, while Livingston drop to 11th - just two points above Ross County - after a fifth Premiership game without victory.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was brought in for his first Aberdeen start since September to face his old club as the Pittodrie men desperately sought to end their form slump.

It was fellow forward Hedges who sparkled most in an impressive team performance, though.

The Wales international might have had a penalty when his attempted pass brushed off the arm of Stephane Omeonga, and Aberdeen had another spot-kick shout for handball turned down after the break.

But the hosts' breakthrough came with a well-crafted move. Christian Ramirez sent Hedges galloping down the right and he cut inside to beat Stryjek at the near post with an empathic finish.

The lead should have been doubled when the pair linked to similar effect, this time Stryjek sticking out a leg to divert Hedges' close-range drive wide with a splendid stop.

Aberdeen manager Glass, watching from the stands as he served a one-match suspension, saw plenty to enjoy as his side displayed slick passing and a confidence that belied their recent run.

Livingston were blunt in attack, failing to register a shot on target, with former Pittodrie striker Bruce Anderson drilling wide before being substituted at half-time along with Ayo Obileye as David Martindale tried to spark his side to life.

The visitors immediately showed more bite as Longridge caught Funso Ojo on the ankle with a horribly late challenge. The defender was perhaps fortunate only to earn a booking.

His luck would soon run out, though, as a mistimed tackle on Hedges earned a second yellow - referee Craig Napier belatedly took action after seeming to wave play on - and hugely diminished his side's hopes of a comeback.

And centre-back Bates put the result beyond doubt when he met Jonny Hayes' free-kick with a cushioned volley six yards out.

Man of the match - Ryan Hedges

The Wales international was a constant menace and capped a fine performance with the opening goal

What did we learn?

Aberdeen have too often played well this season and came away with nothing but hard luck stories to show for it. This time, in a game they couldn't afford to lose, they delivered on all counts.

The defence, strengthened by the return of Bates from injury, didn't give Livingston a sniff while Scott Brown expertly marshalled the midfield and the dynamic frontline overwhelmed Livingston.

Perhaps Glass should watch from the stands every week...

As for Livingston, they are now now in the thick of a relegation fight. Martindale's side needed to show more attacking intent against a team who have shown plenty of vulnerabilities this season.

Even before Longridge's dismissal, the visitors were dismal. With three of their next four matches at home, they must make that advantage count on the artificial surface far from beloved by opponents.

What's next?

Aberdeen have another Premiership home outing on Saturday, against St Mirren (15:00 GMT), while Livingston are at home to Hearts 24 hours later.

