Ben Chilwell had to be helped from the pitch by two physios while N'Golo Kane was able to walk off himself

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder N'Golo Kante will be assessed on Wednesday after being taken off with knee injuries in Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus.

Kante was withdrawn shortly before half time while England left-back Chilwell was replaced in the 71st minute.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 GMT)

"Ben has a sharp pain in the knee and N'Golo twisted his knee a little bit," boss Thomas Tuchel told BT Sport.

"They are very sad things because N'Golo was very good before he went off and 'Chilly' has been in a fantastic moment."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Tuchel, who has won 35 of his 50 games in charge, added: "Ben was in a lot of pain at the time on the pitch, but now he feels a little better.

"Hopefully we will get away with not-too-bad news."

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner scored in the win at Stamford Bridge as the defending champions sealed their progression to the last 16 with a game to spare.