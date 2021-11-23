Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Kennedy and James Knowles in action during the first half at Stangmore Park

First-half goals from Adam Lecky and Declan Caddell saw Crusaders defeat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 at Stangmore Park.

Lecky slotted home at the near post in the 19th minute after meeting Paul Heatley's cross from the right wing.

Two minutes before half-time Ben Kennedy's free-kick cannoned off the upright and Caddell reacted quickest to rifle home the rebound.

Crusaders remain sixth in the table but move to within one point of Linfield above them while Swifts stay 10th.

Lecky timed his run perfectly to get in ahead of home defender Cahal McGinty and find the net for the opener.

Ryan Mayse fired wide for Dungannon, before Caddell extended the visitors' lead shortly before half-time.

Both sides had good chances within the space of a minute in the second half, with Aidan Wilson cutting inside and firing inches over the bar and then Darragh McBrien jinking past three Crues defenders before having his shot tipped onto the post by Jonny Tuffey, who then safely gathered.