Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Brendan Galloway has scored two goals in 15 appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe is hopeful his Zimbabwe international defender Brendan Galloway will avoid a long spell out after dislocating his kneecap against Wycombe Wanderers.

The 25-year-old former Everton and England youngster needed pain relief as he was stretchered off shortly before half time in the 3-0 loss.

Galloway joined Argyle on a short-term deal in August after leaving Luton.

"I'm gutted for him, but he'll be looked after," Lowe told BBC Sport.

"I'm told if you dislocate your knee cap it just goes back in and there's a bit of swelling around it, so we'll have to wait and see what the scans say.

"But I'm just pleased that it's not an MCL or ACL or cruciate (ligaments) or anything like that."

Galloway, who played in his side's World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Ethiopia last week, has been dogged with injuries in his career.

He agreed a short-term deal at Home Park in the summer having played just six times in all competitions in the two previous seasons at Luton.

"It's the opposite knee anyway," Lowe added.

"When I went in I saw one scar down the front of one knee, which was the right knee, and I looked at the left one and there's no scars on that so that's pleasing for him.

"Hopefully he's alright, we'll get the scans and the X-rays in and we'll take it from there."