Man Utd: Ernesto Valverde contacted over interim manager role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United have contacted former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde about the role of interim manager.

Valverde, 57, is one of a handful of potential candidates to take charge until the end of the season before United hire a permanent manager.

United are focusing on an interim boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They feel recruiting Paris St-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino immediately may not be as straightforward as has been suggested.

Pochettino said on Tuesday he was "so happy" at PSG and that he will not be distracted by links to the United job.

Valverde fits the template of an experienced manager who may not expect to get the United job on a full-time basis.

The Spaniard's last managerial role was with Barcelona, whom he guided to successive La Liga titles and the 2018 Copa del Rey before being sacked in January 2020.

He also won the Greek title on three occasions with Olympiakos and had successful spells in charge of Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, whom he managed for more than 300 games across two spells.

Valverde has had no direct involvement in the English game but does speak the language.

United feel an experienced interim manager, likely working alongside current coaches including Michael Carrick, who took charge for Tuesday's Champions League win against Villarreal, will bring stability and the space to have a comprehensive assessment of the managerial situation.

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 20:17

    It's all feeling a bit desperate!

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 20:17

    Given his obvious recent record why isn't he a full time option. Can't be any worse than what's currently available and he is a winner.

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 20:17

    Densel Washington was correct the news has ditched the truth in the pursuit of being first to break it

  • Comment posted by IanJ, today at 20:17

    I really don't understand the need for an interim manager. Its November, there are 6 months left in the season, and still another transfer window where an interim manager could spend £100m on players not needed by the next manager -a fraction of which could be spent on getting the manager they need.

    It's just writing off another season!

    But hey, I'm a Liverpool fan. Keep it up please!

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 20:17

    just let the new bloke have the job the players will got the message

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:16

    They want Valverde to play tika taka football. What with Fred and McTominay in midfield😆

  • Comment posted by gotta-laugh, today at 20:16

    Joke club - joke fans

    8 years and back to square 1

    Good to laugh at and not a lot else

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 20:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by icelticghost, today at 20:16

    Good go and fvvking get him then before chelsea game😠hurry up.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 20:16

    What are the bets on him doing a decent job, getting a four year deal in the summer on the back of it, spend lots of money and then get sacked next November when the players stop working for him…..I mean it is the United way these days 😉

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:16

    Even by Woodward's standards this interim manager approach is crazy. The best thing the board can do is get rid of him and get someone sensible in to sort out the mess.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 20:15

    Give it to him see how he goes. Van Gaal and Mourinho couldnt make it work and they had big CVs. Maybe United need someone like this without an ego. Looks good I think.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:15

    Any not put Ronaldo in as player manager

  • Comment posted by wiseOldSageAndOnion, today at 20:15

    Big Sam?
    Come on, you're all thinking it makes sense...

  • Comment posted by des321, today at 20:15

    Roy Keane and G Nev all day long..Manager and assistant ..

    • Reply posted by Bonzo, today at 20:17

      Bonzo replied:
      Both with fantastic records as managers...

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 20:14

    Can't be that attractive a club if no one wants the job

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 20:16

      andrew replied:
      It’s the shambolic owners that no one wants to work for their sucking the life out of the club

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:14

    Give it big Sam. He'll keep them up

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 20:14

    I think they should have a chat with David Brent. Gareth Keenan is already in place as the interim assistant to the manager. WCGW?

  • Comment posted by julianj, today at 20:13

    Ed Woodward wanted the new Superleague get him out for a start. They said he was leaving and he is still there.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 20:13

    Gotta love Panto season!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      April Fools Day is a bit late this year😆

