Man Utd contact Ernesto Valverde over interim manager role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments365

The Football News Show: Who will be the next manager of Manchester United?

Manchester United have contacted former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde about the role of interim manager.

Valverde, 57, is one of a handful of potential candidates to take charge until the end of the season before United hire a permanent manager.

United are focusing on an interim boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They feel recruiting Paris St-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino immediately may not be as straightforward as has been suggested.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino said on Tuesday he was "so happy" at PSG and that he will not be distracted by links to the United job.

Valverde fits the template of an experienced coach who may not expect to get the job on a permanent basis after the stint as interim manager.

The Spaniard's last managerial role was with Barcelona, whom he guided to successive La Liga titles and the 2018 Copa del Rey before being sacked in January 2020.

'I am happy at Paris St-Germain' - Pochettino on Manchester United rumours

He also won the Greek title on three occasions with Olympiakos and had successful spells in charge of Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, whom he managed for more than 300 games across two spells.

Valverde has had no direct involvement in the English game but does speak the language.

United feel an experienced interim manager, likely working alongside current coaches including Michael Carrick, who took charge for Tuesday's Champions League win against Villarreal, will bring stability and the space to have a comprehensive assessment of the managerial situation.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

365 comments

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:10

    Woodward doing what he does best, make very bizarre decisions and just wasting a colossal amount of money.

    • Reply posted by gary james, today at 20:13

      gary james replied:
      Not his money is it, beggars belief that the middle man who got the club for the glazers with no credibility in the game has lasted this long.

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 20:06

    Why would a man who has won 2 la liga titles be a stand in for Poch who has achieved nothing in the game?

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 20:41

      Origo replied:
      Ask ABBA money money money

  • Comment posted by BillyBanter, today at 20:07

    Ed Woodward- the man with no plan....

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 20:12

    Man Utd are Man Utd's worst enemy, could have had Poch when he was free to join and it was clear Ole was out his depth, they could have had Conte but again stuck with Ole when he was clearly out his depth.

    Now they have no idea what to do, and are hunting around for basically anyone to come in for 6 or 7 months and then bin them for someone else, yeah you'll have the top managers going for that!

    • Reply posted by Dilbert Diggler, today at 20:27

      Dilbert Diggler replied:
      wasn't always out of his depth, that time he went Fishing last week...

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 20:10

    Why after tonight. The first half was understandably nervous. Im not a red but carrick obviously said the right things and timed his subs spot on. Every player knew their role. Well done Michael Carrick

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 20:18

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      cringe

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 20:13

    Surely Carrick earned a 3 year deal tonight

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 20:38

      Rustynuts replied:
      At leas the gig for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 20:06

    Another guy who will come in, do a great job, totally confuse the issue and leave the owners and board back to square one.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 20:31

      Pandemania replied:
      Are you serious? Valverde really

  • Comment posted by JoolzMF, today at 20:21

    “They feel recruiting Paris St-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino immediately may not be as straightforward as has been suggested.”

    Suggested from the likes of you, Simon Stone. You ran with something that was initially brought up when Spurs looked at Poch in the summer, then thought you’d apply it to Utd with no further evidence whatsoever. Ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Rick Parfitt OBE, today at 20:25

      Rick Parfitt OBE replied:
      SSN has been talking up "Poch for United" all day. Now it'll be Valverde.

  • Comment posted by Piffle , today at 20:07

    Can't believe Steve Bruce has been overlooked......😁

    • Reply posted by Bonzo, today at 20:10

      Bonzo replied:
      or Gary Neville and his brother as an assistant...but Allardyce could be a late applicant...

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 20:12

    maybe it's the recruitment process that's the issue? Not the manager

    • Reply posted by Dilbert Diggler, today at 20:28

      Dilbert Diggler replied:
      it's everything above the manager and also below, and in the case of Ole, him too

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:07

    I would take a Spanish coach all day long if it means Manchester United learn how to pass the ball and keep possession and learn the BASICS of football as a TEAM GAME!

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 20:22

      kingsley replied:
      So you wouldn't accept winning by packing the defence and playing counter-attacking football with 20% possession?

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 20:16

    What are the bets on him doing a decent job, getting a four year deal in the summer on the back of it, spend lots of money and then get sacked next November when the players stop working for him…..I mean it is the United way these days 😉

    • Reply posted by BigMunB, today at 21:25

      BigMunB replied:
      This actually seems very plausible.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:14

    Give it big Sam. He'll keep them up

    • Reply posted by Ben84NZ, today at 20:59

      Ben84NZ replied:
      his long ball counter attacking style might just be the utd way

  • Comment posted by DiscoRay86, today at 20:26

    They could have sacked OGS before the international break to give themselves some time to appoint someone. They wasted that time, and pretty much offering the job to any "name" they can find.

    Absolute shambles of a club, but hey, at least the Glazers still get to make their millions regardless. Nothing of consequence will change for as long as that continues.

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 20:58

      Rustynuts replied:
      One can but hope!

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 20:19

    Give the job to the dream team of McNulty and Stone. What they dont know about football isnt worth knowing....... ahem (!!)

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 20:12

    I want the new United boss to be the greatest manager and tactician Valencia have ever seen

    Gary Neville

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 20:48

      Rustynuts replied:
      Heh-heh, good suggestion. Better still Bruce or Hughes.

  • Comment posted by The Firm, today at 20:23

    Why not have a vote and let Man U fans decide who they want to be the next manager?

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 20:20

    Let's be honest Pochettino hasn't won anything of worth, not even Ligue 1, which is basically a given (no disrespect to Lille and co). Why do people think he would turn MU into winners, when there is a massive overhaul of the whole club(not just playing staff) needed?Spurs were a settled and well run club, and in 4-5 years he got them to one final.MU will have added pressure in addition.

    • Reply posted by Ben84NZ, today at 21:09

      Ben84NZ replied:
      They either need a overhaul of the club systems or a belligerent manager who controls all the processes like Fergie did. The clubs systems havent changed from that era, its just how the managers work into it.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 20:13

    Gotta love Panto season!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      April Fools Day is a bit late this year😆

  • Comment posted by hira, today at 20:05

    Why not Steve Bruce?

    • Reply posted by NUFCfinallyhesgone, today at 20:13

      NUFCfinallyhesgone replied:
      Ha ha yeah why not…..!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport