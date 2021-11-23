Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Steve Morison congratulates James Collins after his winner against Preston

New boss Steve Morison wants his team to make the Cardiff City Stadium a "fortress" for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Cardiff, currently 18th, host fellow strugglers Hull City on Wednesday looking to pull further away from the drop zone following two comeback wins.

Hull are just three points behind the Bluebirds.

But Morison said: "The bigger thing is giving the fans three points at home again."

He added: "The season is not going to be defined now, it's not going to be defined Wednesday night.

"It's going to be defined over a longer period, and how many games and runs of results and of victories we can put together.

"Whether it was Hull or anyone it's a case of getting three points, keeping momentum going and keep pushing.

"We need to be making Cardiff City a fortress. People should not enjoy coming to play there and we should really enjoy playing there. We started that against Huddersfield and we need to continue."

Cardiff beat visitors Huddersfield Town 2-1 on 6 November to record only their second league win on their home turf this season.

That triumph helped persuade Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan and his board to appoint Morison as manager until the end of the season along with assistant Tom Ramasut, with former captain Mark Hudson also recruited to the coaching staff.

‘No stone left will be left unturned in our journey’

Morison has accumulated seven points from a possible 12 since taking the helm, initially as a caretaker, following the departure of previous manager Mick McCarthy.

Extraordinarily, Cardiff have yet to score a first-half goal in 20 league and cup games this term, but former Wales striker Morison is unconcerned.

"That is one for you to worry about, not me. It gives you lot something to talk about. We are not worried about it," Morison said.

"Does it matter if we don't scorer a first-half goal all season and win games? It's irrelevant."

Morison was coy on whether Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who has three goals in his last two games for club and country, will be available for the Hull game. Moore missed Saturday's 2-1 win at Preston with injury.

Likewise the Cardiff manager would not divulge whether Joe Ralls would be able to return, having been taken ill on the eve of the victory at Deepdale.