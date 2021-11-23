Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so happy" at Paris St-Germain and will not be distracted by reports he is open to taking over at Manchester United.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and said they are looking to appoint an interim manager before hiring a permanent boss next summer.

Argentine Pochettino, who managed Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, is highly regarded at Old Trafford.

"The rumours are there, but that kind of thing cannot distract me," he said.

"I am so happy at Paris St-Germain."

After Pochettino, 49, took charge of PSG in January, they finished second in Ligue 1 and were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

However, they also won the French Cup and the Trophee des Champions, which was the first trophy of Pochettino's managerial career.

They are currently top of Ligue 1, 11 points clear of second-placed Nice after 14 games, and face City, who are one point ahead of them in Group A, in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I love the club, I love the fans - it is a fantastic time to be at the club," said Pochettino, who spent two years at PSG as a player.

"My contract is to 2023 - this season and one more.

"I am really happy at PSG - that is a fact."

After four years in charge of Espanyol, Pochettino spent 16 months at Southampton before becoming Spurs manager in 2014.

He led them to the 2019 Champions League final, where they were beaten by Liverpool, before he was sacked in November that year after a poor start to the season.