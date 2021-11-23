Champions League - Group G
SevillaSevilla20:00WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla v VfL Wolfsburg

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
