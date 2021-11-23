Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona0BenficaBenfica0

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica: Xavi's side face tense final group game against Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona's Yusuf Demir in action against Benfica in the Champions League
At 18 years and 174 days old, Austria winger Yusuf Demir is the second youngest non-Spaniard to start a Champions League match for Barcelona after Lionel Messi

Barcelona's hopes of making the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance after they were held at the Nou Camp by Benfica.

On a frustrating night for Xavi's side, 18-year-old Yusuf Demir, on loan from Rapid Vienna, had a shot tipped behind.

Ronald Araujo had a goal disallowed for second-placed Barca, who stay two points ahead of Benfica in third.

Barca's final group game is away to runaway leaders Bayern Munich while Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv.

Both matches are on 8 December and it promises to be a tense finale for five-time European champions Barca.

While they are now undefeated in their past three group games, Barca have managed just two goals in five Champions League matches this season.

Benfica defended stoically, closing down attacks with a solid five-man defensive line, leaving Barcelona in control of the ball much of the time.

However, the hosts managed just three attempts on target.

Demir is the fifth teenager to start for Barcelona in the Champions League this season - following Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 86'minutes
  • 3PiquéBooked at 49mins
  • 15LengletSubstituted forDestat 86'minutes
  • 11DemirSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 18Alba
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 31Balde Martínez

Benfica

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99VlachodimosBooked at 90mins
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 2Junior
  • 28Weigl
  • 20João MárioBooked at 49minsSubstituted forTaarabtat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3GrimaldoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 81'minutes
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forLazaroat 70'minutes
  • 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 70'minutes
  • 15YaremchukSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 9Núñez
  • 11Meité
  • 14Seferovic
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Lazaro
  • 49Taarabt
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

