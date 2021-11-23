Match ends, Barcelona 0, Benfica 0.
Barcelona's hopes of making the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance after they were held at the Nou Camp by Benfica.
On a frustrating night for Xavi's side, 18-year-old Yusuf Demir, on loan from Rapid Vienna, had a shot tipped behind.
Ronald Araujo had a goal disallowed for second-placed Barca, who stay two points ahead of Benfica in third.
Barca's final group game is away to runaway leaders Bayern Munich while Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv.
Both matches are on 8 December and it promises to be a tense finale for five-time European champions Barca.
While they are now undefeated in their past three group games, Barca have managed just two goals in five Champions League matches this season.
Benfica defended stoically, closing down attacks with a solid five-man defensive line, leaving Barcelona in control of the ball much of the time.
However, the hosts managed just three attempts on target.
Demir is the fifth teenager to start for Barcelona in the Champions League this season - following Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 86'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 49mins
- 15LengletSubstituted forDestat 86'minutes
- 11DemirSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 18Alba
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 31Balde Martínez
Benfica
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99VlachodimosBooked at 90mins
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 2Junior
- 28Weigl
- 20João MárioBooked at 49minsSubstituted forTaarabtat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3GrimaldoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 81'minutes
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forLazaroat 70'minutes
- 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 70'minutes
- 15YaremchukSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 9Núñez
- 11Meité
- 14Seferovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Lazaro
- 49Taarabt
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 88Matias Ramos
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Benfica 0.
Booking
Adel Taarabt (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adel Taarabt (Benfica).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Booking
Odysseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Ronald Araújo because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest replaces Clément Lenglet.