Maidenhead are three points above fellow strugglers Southend in the National League

Tuesday's National League match between Southend United and Maidenhead United has been postponed because of a Covid-19 case in the Magpies camp.

The decision was made by the league following consultation with both clubs.

The game at Roots Hall has been rearranged for Tuesday, 7 December.

Maidenhead, who are 19th in the table, are scheduled to host National League leaders Chesterfield at York Road on Saturday, while the unnamed individual must self-isolate for 10 days.