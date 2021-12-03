Caley Thistle won 1-0 away to Kilmarnock in the sides' previous meeting this season

Closely contested isn't even the half of it. The Scottish Championship boasts the best of both worlds - five teams fighting for the title and the other five scrapping for survival.

It's a ridiculously tight division, bar the yawning 14-point gap in the middle.

Just two points separate the top five, with half that margin the difference between the bottom five.

Top spot could change hands on Friday when pacesetters Kilmarnock visit Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who sit one point and two places below.

Here's why it is all to play for at both ends of the table...

Reshaped Killie lead the way - just

The big hitters of recent years are gone and a clutch of contenders are clambering over each other in the chase for the title.

While Hearts strolled the Championship last season by 12 points and Dundee United won it by 14 the previous year - both in Covid-shortened campaigns - this time there is no runaway leader.

Caley Thistle were first to have a go, scorching out of the blocks with five straight wins and 19 points from the first 21.

A subsequent run of two victories in eight and they toppled from the summit, with Kilmarnock picking up the baton as their squad - reshaped since relegation - built momentum.

But, just as Tommy Wright's men looked primed to kick clear, they stumbled by losing their latest two home matches. Kilmarnock are still top of the pile - just - thanks to being one goal better off than Raith Rovers.

The Fife side and Partick Thistle, who sit two points adrift, are the form teams in the division, with 18 points from the last eight games.

Thistle's run is even more impressive considering they have conceded only one goal. Throw in last Friday's Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic and Jamie Sneddon is the first Thistle goalkeeper to record seven clean sheets on the bounce.

Meanwhile, the division's only part-time club - Arbroath - continue to punch above their weight. Dick Campbell's bunch of upstarts sit fifth and have the league's most productive player in striker Michael McKenna, who tops the scoring charts with 11 goals and has also provided the most assists, four.

With the season three games shy of the halfway stage, one side will find themselves the odd one out in the almighty scramble for the title and the three promotion play-off spots.

Accies toiling & can Dunfermline bridge gap?

At the other end of table, Hamilton Academical are in danger of successive relegations after a plunge in fortunes.

Head coach Brian Rice was jettisoned two games into the league campaign, with Hamilton's seven-year top-flight stay having ended last term. And new boss Stuart Taylor has been unable to spark an upturn, collecting just two wins in 13 games and none in the last four.

Eighth-top Accies are just a point off the bottom and humiliation was heaped upon them last weekend with a Scottish Cup third-round defeat by sixth-tier Auchinleck Talbot.

Hamilton face another surprisingly struggling side on Saturday when they host Dunfermline. The Fifers took 14 games to notch a victory but then made it two in a row in as John Hughes savoured a winning start after replacing Peter Grant.

The congested nature of the bottom half means Dunfermline have risen from bottom to sixth. With 21 games still to play, could they bridge the 14-point chasm and break into the top five?

Survival is the main concern for Ayr United, in seventh, and bottom two Greenock Morton and Queen of the South. Those three finished eighth, ninth and sixth respectively last season, with Morton staying up via the play-offs.

None of the trio have won in six league games - Queens' barren run stretches to seven - and a compelling second half of the campaign awaits.