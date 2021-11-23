Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Bright replaces the injured Leah Williamson

Chelsea defender Millie Bright will captain England in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Bright takes the Lionesses armband against Austria and Latvia on 27 and 30 November with Steph Houghton and Leah Williamson out injured.

Williamson replaced skipper Houghton after the defender's ankle problem, but was then sidelined herself.

"It's always going to be a huge honour representing your country," Bright, 28, said.

"Not only that but then leading the girls out for this camp is obviously an exciting opportunity.

"But for me nothing changes. The aims are just the same. Keep performing well and hopefully lead the team to two more victories."

England's match against Latvia will be hosted in Doncaster, where Bright used to play for the Doncaster Belles before moving to Chelsea.

She added: "It's crazy, especially going back to a place that I hold close to my heart and where it all began for me really. So to go and be able to go back there and for my family to be in the crowd, just to be given that opportunity is one I'm very proud of."

Houghton's injury has meant Arsenal's Williamson has captained the side in all of new manager Wiegman's games so far.

Wiegman took the England reins for their first qualifier against North Macedonia in September, a match they won 8-0.

The former Netherlands boss has overseen a further three qualifying wins that have put her side top of Group D.

The Lionesses have a further four World Cup qualifiers next year.