Ian Poveda: Blackburn Rovers loanee fractures ankle
Last updated on .From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Ian Poveda is facing a "significant period of time" out after fracturing his ankle during the 1-1 draw with Bristol City.
Poveda, 21, joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Leeds United in August.
He was stretchered off before half-time at Ashton Gate and scans have since revealed a fracture in his left fibula as well as ligament damage.
"It looks as if he'll have an operation to insert a plate," said Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray.
"We'll see what Leeds want to do because he's their player, but he will be out for a significant period of time.
"We were looking forward to seeing the best of Ian and I feel he was acclimatising well. It's a blow for us but an even bigger blow for him."
Poveda has made eight appearances for Blackburn since his arrival at Ewood Park and has scored once, in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United.
He joined Leeds in January 2020 from Manchester City and has four England Under-20 caps.