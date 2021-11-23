Last updated on .From the section Southend

John Still has previously guided Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge and Luton Town to promotion from the National League

Southend United have appointed former Luton Town, Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still as their new head of football.

The 71-year-old's arrival comes after the Shrimpers' poor start to the National League campaign.

Still has won promotion from the fifth tier three times, the most recent being with Luton during the 2013-14 season.

"[Manager] Kevin Maher feels my knowledge and experience will be an asset and I couldn't say no," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, everything that I know and I believe in will be made available to Kevin and his coaching team."

Club legend Maher was appointed In October, having left his position as first-team coach at Bristol Rovers to take the job after Southend's torrid start to the season.

Phil Brown was sacked by the club earlier in October, having been reappointed in April and failed to keep them in the English Football League.

The Shrimpers, who have been relegated in each of the past two seasons, also gave former England striker Stan Collymore a role as a senior football strategist earlier this month.

"The addition of John completes the restructure of the football department," chief executive Tom Lawrence said.

"John has extensive knowledge and he is well equipped to help Kevin and the coaching team bring success to the club. I am delighted to be able to welcome John to the team."