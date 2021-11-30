Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha is Leeds United's top goalscorer this season with six goals

Leeds United snatched a late win over Crystal Palace thanks to an injury-time penalty from Raphinha.

The hosts were awarded a 91st-minute penalty when Eagles defender Marc Guehi was adjudged to have handled the ball, with the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee check and referee Kevin Friend watching the incident on a pitch-side screen.

Palace should have taken the lead when it was goalless but Christian Benteke headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Benteke also had another chance late on when he got his foot to a long ball forward, but Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier managed to gather the ball just before it crossed the goalline.

Leeds' win was only their fourth in the Premier League this season and moved them up from 17th to 15th.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Meslier 15 Dallas 14 Llorente 6 Cooper 21 Struijk 23 Phillips 10 Raphinha 4 Forshaw 43 Klich 20 James 11 Roberts 1 Meslier

15 Dallas Booked at 72mins

14 Llorente

6 Cooper

21 Struijk Booked at 42mins Substituted for Firpo at 45' minutes Booked at 47mins

23 Phillips

10 Raphinha

4 Forshaw Booked at 90mins

43 Klich Substituted for Rodrigo at 45' minutes

20 James

11 Roberts Booked at 87mins Substituted for Cresswell at 90+5' minutes Substitutes 3 Firpo

13 Klaesson

19 Rodrigo

22 Harrison

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

46 Shackleton

47 Jenkins Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 15 Schlupp 8 Kouyaté 23 Gallagher 9 J Ayew 11 Zaha 22 Édouard 13 Guaita

2 Ward Booked at 37mins

5 Tomkins

6 Guéhi Booked at 90mins

3 Mitchell

15 Schlupp Substituted for Hughes at 80' minutes

8 Kouyaté

23 Gallagher Booked at 39mins

9 J Ayew Substituted for Olise at 90' minutes

11 Zaha

22 Édouard Substituted for Benteke at 68' minutes Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

7 Olise

10 Eze

12 Hughes

17 Clyne

20 Benteke

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Referee: Kevin Friend Attendance: 35,558 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Post update Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace). Booking Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United). Post update Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Tyler Roberts. Post update Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Raphinha (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal. Booking Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Leeds United. Post update Penalty conceded by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) with a hand ball in the penalty area. Post update Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew. Post update Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace). Post update Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Firpo. Booking Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward