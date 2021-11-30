Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Leeds United snatched a late win over Crystal Palace thanks to an injury-time penalty from Raphinha.
The hosts were awarded a 91st-minute penalty when Eagles defender Marc Guehi was adjudged to have handled the ball, with the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee check and referee Kevin Friend watching the incident on a pitch-side screen.
Palace should have taken the lead when it was goalless but Christian Benteke headed wide from inside the six-yard box.
Benteke also had another chance late on when he got his foot to a long ball forward, but Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier managed to gather the ball just before it crossed the goalline.
Leeds' win was only their fourth in the Premier League this season and moved them up from 17th to 15th.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
6.26
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number35Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.59
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.54
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
4.79
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Meslier
- 15DallasBooked at 72mins
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 21StruijkBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFirpoat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 23Phillips
- 10Raphinha
- 4ForshawBooked at 90mins
- 43KlichSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutes
- 20James
- 11RobertsBooked at 87minsSubstituted forCresswellat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Harrison
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 46Shackleton
- 47Jenkins
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2WardBooked at 37mins
- 5Tomkins
- 6GuéhiBooked at 90mins
- 3Mitchell
- 15SchluppSubstituted forHughesat 80'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 23GallagherBooked at 39mins
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 90'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 7Olise
- 10Eze
- 12Hughes
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 35,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Post update
Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Tyler Roberts.
Post update
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Raphinha (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Leeds United.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
Booking
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
