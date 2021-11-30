Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace: Raphinha penalty earns hosts dramatic win at Elland Road

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments81

Raphinha
Raphinha is Leeds United's top goalscorer this season with six goals

Leeds United snatched a late win over Crystal Palace thanks to an injury-time penalty from Raphinha.

The hosts were awarded a 91st-minute penalty when Eagles defender Marc Guehi was adjudged to have handled the ball, with the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee check and referee Kevin Friend watching the incident on a pitch-side screen.

Palace should have taken the lead when it was goalless but Christian Benteke headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Benteke also had another chance late on when he got his foot to a long ball forward, but Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier managed to gather the ball just before it crossed the goalline.

Leeds' win was only their fourth in the Premier League this season and moved them up from 17th to 15th.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    6.40

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    7.68

  8. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    7.15

  9. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.01

  11. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.26

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number35Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.59

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.53

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.26

  3. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.47

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.37

  6. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.21

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.32

  8. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.51

  11. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.54

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.47

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    4.79

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 15DallasBooked at 72mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 21StruijkBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFirpoat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 23Phillips
  • 10Raphinha
  • 4ForshawBooked at 90mins
  • 43KlichSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutes
  • 20James
  • 11RobertsBooked at 87minsSubstituted forCresswellat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 13Klaesson
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Harrison
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Jenkins

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2WardBooked at 37mins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 90mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forHughesat 80'minutes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 23GallagherBooked at 39mins
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 90'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
35,558

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  5. Booking

    Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Forshaw (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Cresswell replaces Tyler Roberts.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Raphinha (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  11. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Leeds United.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

  16. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Firpo.

  19. Booking

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by ktmcrazy007, today at 22:32

    lets hope the bottom three star winning and send this garage back where it belongs I can honestly say I`m not a L**ds fan

  • Comment posted by Robert Hutt, today at 22:32

    3 very welcome points. close match. Viera spoke well after game. decent bloke. no winging like some managers.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 22:31

    Guaita my ff keeper having sold mesulier. Sorry Palace fans.

  • Comment posted by Gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 22:31

    The rubbish these two sets of fans love to talk about spurs is laughable.Both fanbases are always calling us bottlers and minnows,when in reality you should be looking at yourselves.

    • Reply posted by Alfie, today at 22:33

      Alfie replied:
      Why are you on here commenting about Spurs?

  • Comment posted by Alfie, today at 22:31

    Phew! Please Bielsa, dump Roberts, Cooper and that useless piece of lard, Firpo! We have got youngsters better than those three e.g. Gelhardt, Cresswell and Drameh.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:30

    Get in!!!!! I would hate to be on the end of that penalty decision and sometimes we are but tonight I don’t care! Three points and another clean sheet that will do for me!

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 22:30

    Conor Gallager is good but The Yorkshire Pirlo is better!

  • Comment posted by jlc, today at 22:29

    Cagey game , we are struggling up front massively, chuffed to bits for 3 points , thought dallas was mom though ?great game he had, won’t be able to go to sleep for another 2 hours , adrenaline is pumping !!

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 22:29

    Strong defensively, poor going forward. But a massive 3 points #MOT

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 22:31

      mark replied:
      Haven’t heard that said about Leeds for a while:)

  • Comment posted by Wokeaholic, today at 22:28

    Well done Super Leeds.Bielsa has done wonders.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 22:28

    Just happy for the win. Don't know if we deserved it or not. Don't think it was a penalty

  • Comment posted by Jordan, today at 22:27

    A huge win and Bamford back in a couple weeks will kickstart the season

    • Reply posted by HandE, today at 22:31

      HandE replied:
      Don't expect Bamford to hit the ground running

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 22:26

    Leeds only just getting anywhere near a fit first team squad as we enter DECEMBER (when we face SIX games against the most expensively assembled in form squads). Just imagine the excuses if Manure or LiVARpool had suffered the number of long term injuries our small squad has experienced from Day 1 this season. When the going gets tough the tough get going. Come on you WHITES. MOT

    • Reply posted by Salford lad, today at 22:29

      Salford lad replied:
      Makes no difference to your injuries though bearing in mind the majority ain't missed being championship level..👍

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 22:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 22:27

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Send an email in mate, they don't look at comments.