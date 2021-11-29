Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kalvin Phillips was replaced by Pascal Struijk at half-time against Brighton in what Marcelo Bielsa has explained as a tactical decision

Leeds' head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kalvin Phillips is fit despite being substituted at half-time in Saturday's draw at Brighton.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will gain fitness with the under-23 side before returning to first-team action.

Crystal Palace are without Joachim Andersen, who has a thigh injury, while James McArthur also remains out.

Eberechi Eze returned from a long-term Achilles problem as a substitute in the defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend.

Leeds have won five successive home league matches against Crystal Palace - last losing to them at Elland Road in March 2006.

The Whites have also won four of the past six meetings in the Premier League.

Leeds have only won a solitary home league match so far this season (D3, L2).

They have averaged just a goal per game in those six fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are yet to score more than two goals in a league game this season - a feat they managed 10 times in 2020-21.

The Whites have committed 154 fouls in the Premier League this season, second only to Watford.

Crystal Palace lost for the first time in eight matches last time out against Aston Villa (W2, D5).

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Premier League (W1, D2).

They have scored in eight successive league fixtures.

Palace have won just one of their 12 matches in the Premier League played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday (D4, L7).

Patrick Vieira's side have conceded a league-high eight goals from corners so far this season.

Christian Benteke has scored 12 Premier League goals on a Tuesday - only Alan Shearer, with 15, and Wayne Rooney, with 13, have managed more.

