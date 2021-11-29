Premier League
LeedsLeeds United20:15Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Kalvin Phillips was replaced by Pascal Struijk at half-time against Brighton in what Marcelo Bielsa has explained as a tactical decision
TEAM NEWS

Leeds' head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kalvin Phillips is fit despite being substituted at half-time in Saturday's draw at Brighton.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will gain fitness with the under-23 side before returning to first-team action.

Crystal Palace are without Joachim Andersen, who has a thigh injury, while James McArthur also remains out.

Eberechi Eze returned from a long-term Achilles problem as a substitute in the defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend.

Christian Benteke has three goals in his last three away games in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds have won five successive home league matches against Crystal Palace - last losing to them at Elland Road in March 2006.
  • The Whites have also won four of the past six meetings in the Premier League.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have only won a solitary home league match so far this season (D3, L2).
  • They have averaged just a goal per game in those six fixtures.
  • Marcelo Bielsa's side are yet to score more than two goals in a league game this season - a feat they managed 10 times in 2020-21.
  • The Whites have committed 154 fouls in the Premier League this season, second only to Watford.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace lost for the first time in eight matches last time out against Aston Villa (W2, D5).
  • The Eagles are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Premier League (W1, D2).
  • They have scored in eight successive league fixtures.
  • Palace have won just one of their 12 matches in the Premier League played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday (D4, L7).
  • Patrick Vieira's side have conceded a league-high eight goals from corners so far this season.
  • Christian Benteke has scored 12 Premier League goals on a Tuesday - only Alan Shearer, with 15, and Wayne Rooney, with 13, have managed more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea139313152630
2Man City139222772029
3Liverpool1384139112828
4West Ham137242416823
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Man Utd135352122-118
9Brighton134631214-218
10Leicester135352023-318
11Crystal Palace133731919016
12Brentford134451717016
13Aston Villa135171821-316
14Everton134361620-415
15Southampton133551118-714
16Watford134181824-613
17Leeds132651220-812
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich13238727-209
20Newcastle130671529-146
View full Premier League table

