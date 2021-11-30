Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Benjamin Siegrist was helpless as Tony Watt's pinpoint shot sailed into the net to open the scoring

A stunning Tony Watt strike inspired a spirited Motherwell to sweep aside Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at a rain-soaked Fir Park.

Watt's first-time shot from the edge of the box flew into the top corner in a showing brimming with endeavour.

Kevin van Veen and Stephen O'Donnell should have made sure of the points in the second half as the heavens opened.

But, despite Barry Maguire's late red card, Watt's ninth of the term was enough to clinch the win.

The points for Motherwell narrow the gap on United in fourth to a single point.

Motherwell were given a taste of their own medicine on Saturday.

Recent triumphs against Aberdeen an Hearts were meted out in performances whipped in a flurry of energy and purpose. In a 3-0 defeat at Dens, though, a whirlwind start from Dundee simply blew them away.

In the swirling wind and driving Lanarkshire rain, however, Graham Alexander's men were a force United simply couldn't deal with in the early stages.

Motherwell smothered their visitors from the outset. Callum Slattery went close, as did Watt, who should have done better with a free header in the middle of the box. Perhaps he was just finding his range.

Moments later, he didn't miss. A breakaway saw the ball trickle towards him on the angle at the edge of the box. Without thinking, Watt met it true, sending a shot sailing straight over Benjamin Siegrist. Fir Park's held silence was shattered as the ball crashed into the far corner.

The opener triggered a monsoon of pressure flooding towards Siegrist's goal. Slattery spurned a header when he should have done better, while United's defence creaked under the intensity of Motherwell's pressure.

Such was the bluntness of United's forays forward, Nicky Clark was substituted on before the break in an attempt to spark the visitors into life.

Courts' side rallied after the hour but Motherwell should have been out of sight by then. Van Veen spun on the penalty spot with poise only to lash wide. He'd fire wide later when it looked easier to hit the target.

Both sides struggled with deluge as the game wore on, with the torrent saving both sides in defence with a host of sticking crosses and balls holding up amid sprays of water.

However, O'Donnell was left staring at the opening heavens as he somehow conspired to fluff a tap in at the back post.

United were pressing hard for an equaliser at the death and they were given extra encouragement with Maguire's second yellow for a rash challenge on Ian Harkes, but Well held on.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

The goal would have earned him it on its own, but Tony Watt was a colossus for Motherwell with his hold-up play and experience

What did we learn?

When Motherwell click, boy, do they click.

Alexander described wins over Hearts and Aberdeen as some of the best showings of his tenure, but this one was up there with the best of them.

Courts' side have earned plenty of plaudits this season but they just couldn't cope with Motherwell's intensity. Watt was tormentor-in-chief. His goal was a blockbuster, and he continues to show his savviness for the Fir Park club. It was a streetwise performance from the former Scotland cap.

For United, Courts will be alarmed at how impotent his side were at Fir Park. Aside from a tame effort in each half, they did not lay a soggy glove on Motherwell, who now have them in their sights in the league table.

It's just now one win in six for United, with the significant test of Celtic up next.

What they said

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players were magnificent. We learned a harsh lesson on Saturday and today we were back to what we were previously.

"You're always nervous at 1-0 and we had some great opportunities that we didn't take. The clean sheet was something we were looking for today after Saturday."

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "We started very tentatively; we were on the back foot and that's really not like us.

"Towards the end we kept pushing, but it was all huffing and puffing. We changed formation and made three substitutes, we tried to make it to impact it every way we could. Motherwell more than deserved their win."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to face Hibernian on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while United are in action the following day when they welcome Celtic (12:00).

