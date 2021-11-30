Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.
A stunning Tony Watt strike inspired a spirited Motherwell to sweep aside Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at a rain-soaked Fir Park.
Watt's first-time shot from the edge of the box flew into the top corner in a showing brimming with endeavour.
Kevin van Veen and Stephen O'Donnell should have made sure of the points in the second half as the heavens opened.
But, despite Barry Maguire's late red card, Watt's ninth of the term was enough to clinch the win.
The points for Motherwell narrow the gap on United in fourth to a single point.
Motherwell were given a taste of their own medicine on Saturday.
Recent triumphs against Aberdeen an Hearts were meted out in performances whipped in a flurry of energy and purpose. In a 3-0 defeat at Dens, though, a whirlwind start from Dundee simply blew them away.
In the swirling wind and driving Lanarkshire rain, however, Graham Alexander's men were a force United simply couldn't deal with in the early stages.
Motherwell smothered their visitors from the outset. Callum Slattery went close, as did Watt, who should have done better with a free header in the middle of the box. Perhaps he was just finding his range.
Moments later, he didn't miss. A breakaway saw the ball trickle towards him on the angle at the edge of the box. Without thinking, Watt met it true, sending a shot sailing straight over Benjamin Siegrist. Fir Park's held silence was shattered as the ball crashed into the far corner.
The opener triggered a monsoon of pressure flooding towards Siegrist's goal. Slattery spurned a header when he should have done better, while United's defence creaked under the intensity of Motherwell's pressure.
Such was the bluntness of United's forays forward, Nicky Clark was substituted on before the break in an attempt to spark the visitors into life.
Courts' side rallied after the hour but Motherwell should have been out of sight by then. Van Veen spun on the penalty spot with poise only to lash wide. He'd fire wide later when it looked easier to hit the target.
Both sides struggled with deluge as the game wore on, with the torrent saving both sides in defence with a host of sticking crosses and balls holding up amid sprays of water.
However, O'Donnell was left staring at the opening heavens as he somehow conspired to fluff a tap in at the back post.
United were pressing hard for an equaliser at the death and they were given extra encouragement with Maguire's second yellow for a rash challenge on Ian Harkes, but Well held on.
Man of the match - Tony Watt
What did we learn?
When Motherwell click, boy, do they click.
Alexander described wins over Hearts and Aberdeen as some of the best showings of his tenure, but this one was up there with the best of them.
Courts' side have earned plenty of plaudits this season but they just couldn't cope with Motherwell's intensity. Watt was tormentor-in-chief. His goal was a blockbuster, and he continues to show his savviness for the Fir Park club. It was a streetwise performance from the former Scotland cap.
For United, Courts will be alarmed at how impotent his side were at Fir Park. Aside from a tame effort in each half, they did not lay a soggy glove on Motherwell, who now have them in their sights in the league table.
It's just now one win in six for United, with the significant test of Celtic up next.
What they said
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players were magnificent. We learned a harsh lesson on Saturday and today we were back to what we were previously.
"You're always nervous at 1-0 and we had some great opportunities that we didn't take. The clean sheet was something we were looking for today after Saturday."
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "We started very tentatively; we were on the back foot and that's really not like us.
"Towards the end we kept pushing, but it was all huffing and puffing. We changed formation and made three substitutes, we tried to make it to impact it every way we could. Motherwell more than deserved their win."
What's next?
Motherwell travel to face Hibernian on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while United are in action the following day when they welcome Celtic (12:00).
Player of the match
WattTony Watt
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
8.90
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
5.46
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number21Player nameGlassAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number30Player nameWatsonAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number14Player nameHotiAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
3.07
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 5Mugabi
- 21Solholm JohansenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 59'minutes
- 4Lamie
- 19McGinleyBooked at 77mins
- 16Slattery
- 6MaguireBooked at 82mins
- 27GossBooked at 77mins
- 7WoolerySubstituted forGrimshawat 89'minutes
- 9van VeenSubstituted forCarrollat 84'minutes
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 3Carroll
- 12Fox
- 18Cornelius
- 23Grimshaw
- 28Roberts
- 29Shields
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMannSubstituted forSpörleat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 21GlassSubstituted forClarkat 42'minutes
- 8Pawlett
- 23Harkes
- 14HotiBooked at 71mins
- 7NiskanenSubstituted forWatsonat 57'minutes
- 27Appéré
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 10Clark
- 11Chalmers
- 16Carson
- 28Smith
- 30Watson
- 32Meekison
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Post update
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt saved. Darren Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew tries a through ball, but Ryan Edwards is caught offside.
Post update
Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Kevin van Veen.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Barry Maguire (Motherwell) for a bad foul.
Post update
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).