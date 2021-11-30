Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Dundee UtdDundee United0

Motherwell 1-0 Dundee United: Tony Watt screamer the difference at Fir Park

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park

Tony Watt scores
Benjamin Siegrist was helpless as Tony Watt's pinpoint shot sailed into the net to open the scoring

A stunning Tony Watt strike inspired a spirited Motherwell to sweep aside Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at a rain-soaked Fir Park.

Watt's first-time shot from the edge of the box flew into the top corner in a showing brimming with endeavour.

Kevin van Veen and Stephen O'Donnell should have made sure of the points in the second half as the heavens opened.

But, despite Barry Maguire's late red card, Watt's ninth of the term was enough to clinch the win.

The points for Motherwell narrow the gap on United in fourth to a single point.

Motherwell were given a taste of their own medicine on Saturday.

Recent triumphs against Aberdeen an Hearts were meted out in performances whipped in a flurry of energy and purpose. In a 3-0 defeat at Dens, though, a whirlwind start from Dundee simply blew them away.

In the swirling wind and driving Lanarkshire rain, however, Graham Alexander's men were a force United simply couldn't deal with in the early stages.

Motherwell smothered their visitors from the outset. Callum Slattery went close, as did Watt, who should have done better with a free header in the middle of the box. Perhaps he was just finding his range.

Moments later, he didn't miss. A breakaway saw the ball trickle towards him on the angle at the edge of the box. Without thinking, Watt met it true, sending a shot sailing straight over Benjamin Siegrist. Fir Park's held silence was shattered as the ball crashed into the far corner.

The opener triggered a monsoon of pressure flooding towards Siegrist's goal. Slattery spurned a header when he should have done better, while United's defence creaked under the intensity of Motherwell's pressure.

Such was the bluntness of United's forays forward, Nicky Clark was substituted on before the break in an attempt to spark the visitors into life.

Courts' side rallied after the hour but Motherwell should have been out of sight by then. Van Veen spun on the penalty spot with poise only to lash wide. He'd fire wide later when it looked easier to hit the target.

Both sides struggled with deluge as the game wore on, with the torrent saving both sides in defence with a host of sticking crosses and balls holding up amid sprays of water.

However, O'Donnell was left staring at the opening heavens as he somehow conspired to fluff a tap in at the back post.

United were pressing hard for an equaliser at the death and they were given extra encouragement with Maguire's second yellow for a rash challenge on Ian Harkes, but Well held on.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

Tony Watt
The goal would have earned him it on its own, but Tony Watt was a colossus for Motherwell with his hold-up play and experience

What did we learn?

When Motherwell click, boy, do they click.

Alexander described wins over Hearts and Aberdeen as some of the best showings of his tenure, but this one was up there with the best of them.

Courts' side have earned plenty of plaudits this season but they just couldn't cope with Motherwell's intensity. Watt was tormentor-in-chief. His goal was a blockbuster, and he continues to show his savviness for the Fir Park club. It was a streetwise performance from the former Scotland cap.

For United, Courts will be alarmed at how impotent his side were at Fir Park. Aside from a tame effort in each half, they did not lay a soggy glove on Motherwell, who now have them in their sights in the league table.

It's just now one win in six for United, with the significant test of Celtic up next.

What they said

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players were magnificent. We learned a harsh lesson on Saturday and today we were back to what we were previously.

"You're always nervous at 1-0 and we had some great opportunities that we didn't take. The clean sheet was something we were looking for today after Saturday."

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "We started very tentatively; we were on the back foot and that's really not like us.

"Towards the end we kept pushing, but it was all huffing and puffing. We changed formation and made three substitutes, we tried to make it to impact it every way we could. Motherwell more than deserved their win."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to face Hibernian on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while United are in action the following day when they welcome Celtic (12:00).

Player of the match

WattTony Watt

with an average of 8.90

Motherwell

  1. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    8.90

  2. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    8.05

  3. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.42

  5. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    7.24

  8. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.56

  10. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.34

  11. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    6.28

  12. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.90

  13. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    5.78

  14. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    5.46

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.23

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.46

  4. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.39

  5. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    5.09

  6. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    4.96

  7. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.44

  8. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    4.13

  9. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    4.09

  10. Squad number21Player nameGlass
    Average rating

    3.96

  11. Squad number30Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    3.94

  12. Squad number14Player nameHoti
    Average rating

    3.83

  13. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    3.44

  14. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    3.07

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm JohansenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 59'minutes
  • 4Lamie
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 77mins
  • 16Slattery
  • 6MaguireBooked at 82mins
  • 27GossBooked at 77mins
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forGrimshawat 89'minutes
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forCarrollat 84'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22Freeman
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMannSubstituted forSpörleat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 21GlassSubstituted forClarkat 42'minutes
  • 8Pawlett
  • 23Harkes
  • 14HotiBooked at 71mins
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forWatsonat 57'minutes
  • 27Appéré

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 10Clark
  • 11Chalmers
  • 16Carson
  • 28Smith
  • 30Watson
  • 32Meekison
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Spörle with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

  5. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darren Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew tries a through ball, but Ryan Edwards is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Kevin van Veen.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Barry Maguire (Motherwell) for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers14103132141833
2Celtic1492332102229
3Hearts1576225141127
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian135351717018
7St Mirren153751624-816
8Aberdeen154381621-515
9St Johnstone14356914-514
10Livingston143471220-813
11Dundee143471427-1313
12Ross County142481927-810
View full Scottish Premiership table

