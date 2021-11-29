Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Charlie Mulgrew hooked in a great goal when Dundee United beat Motherwell 2-1 at Tanandice in October

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return to face Dundee United.

Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O'Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee, along with defender Juhani Ojala.

United duo Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt remain doubts after missing Saturday's draw at Ross County.

Midfielder Calum Butcher serves the second and final game of his suspension.

Right-back Liam Smith and striker Marc McNulty are making good progress from long-term injuries.

A 3-0 loss at Dens Park brought Motherwell crashing back to earth after wins over Aberdeen and Hearts.

"The most important thing is we have a consistent level of focus, preparation, commitment, work ethic, because I know you cannot always produce the skill levels, because you always have an opponent trying to stop you," said manager Graham Alexander.

"You really cannot have an opponent stop you from working hard. When I am talking about working hard, I don't think any of my players were lazy on Saturday but we came off it a few per cent and that's enough for us to drop our levels.

"It's down to us to make a choice to focus on ourselves and set our own standards."

Dundee United lost a stoppage-time goal in Dingwall on Saturday but manager Thomas Courts was not too downhearted.

"We have a big opportunity on Tuesday night to turn that point from Dingwall into a good one by winning three," he said.

"We are in quite a privileged position because even if the worst was to happen at Fir Park, Motherwell would close the distance on us, they can't overtake us.

"But it is also a huge incentive for us to get on to 28 points which, at the 16-game mark, would be quite a significant haul and put us in a really strong position as we target the top-six position."

