Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels believes his side are in for a "rough ride" when they face North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifying double-header.

NI sit third in Group D behind England and Austria, and know six points against North Macedonia are needed to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The first game is in Skopje on Thursday afternoon before the return fixture in Belfast on Monday.

"We expect to be challenged but we expect to win," said Shiels.

After their historic qualification for the Euro 2022 finals next summer, Northern Ireland have continued their good form into the World Cup campaign.

Shiels' side won, as expected, at home to Luxembourg and Latvia in their opening two games before losing to England at Wembley and a fine draw at home to Austria in October.

That leaves NI third in the group, and if other results go as expected, April's game in Austria looks set to determine who secures second in Group D and the play-off place that comes with it.

North Macedonia have lost three of their four opening qualifiers, including eight-goal defeats by Austria and England, and sit fifth in the group.

'I can't sleep at night'

On paper, Northern Ireland are expected to win against a side ranked 83 places below them in 131st, but Shiels believes his players have to be wary of the threat from the Macedonians.

"They have a very good forward line, we can see that in their games. Our research tells us they have three really attacking players and we have to be aware of that," added the 65-year-old.

"We have the right ingredients to do that and nullify some of their spaces. We are fully focused on these games against North Macedonia - two games where we expect to get a rough ride.

"I think we have to win out next three games - these two against North Macedonia and our game against Austria in April.

"That's a tall order, but it is our aspiration and ambition to do that. We can only play one game at a time so it is important that we are modest in what we do.

"Everyone is enthusiastic about the progress we are making but there has to be continuity in that progress."

Northern Ireland have made a strong start to Group D with seven points from four games

The nominations for Fifa's Women's Coach of the Year were released on Monday but Shiels was not included in the five-coach shortlist despite guiding a squad largely made up of part-time players to their first-ever major tournament.

"I can't sleep at night" joked Shiels over his omission.

"Awards like that are not for me, I want everything to go to the girls.

"There are the ones in their career, some of them coming towards the end of it, they are the ones who have been brilliant."

Northern Ireland 'now a scalp'

Sarah McFadden made her Northern Ireland debut in 2005 and has won 81 caps

Durham defender Sarah McFadden believes that Northern Ireland have to show caution while playing North Macedonia and says the past experiences mean they will not take the lowly opposition lightly.

"I think so many of us have been part of Northern Ireland teams over the years who have always struggled," said McFadden, 34, when asked about how players deal with the favourite's tag.

"I have played in a team who lost to the 103rd ranked team in the world, so I think in every game we go into now, no matter if it is against England, Austria, Luxembourg or North Macedonia - we have the same mindset because for so many years we were used to losing to teams like this.

"It will help us over the next week that we don't have any egos in this team and we are all very down to earth, and we appreciate what has come so far.

"We have to keep working harder because we are a scalp now and everyone wants to beat us, so we know we have to have the right mindset.

"We go into the game with the mindset that we need to win, and that builds into next Monday so we can continue to be in this campaign and in the hunt for a play-off."